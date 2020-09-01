NOT 'ALL'
‘We’re All Safe Because of Law Enforcement’ Trump Says in Kenosha Where a Cop Shot a Black Man in the Back 7 Times
President Donald Trump flew to Kenosha, Wisconsin Tuesday, the scene of a horrific police shooting of an unarmed Black man nine days ago. Jacob Blake was shot in the back at close range seven times, reportedly leaving him paralyzed from the waist down. The shooting prompted protests and unrest, attracting 17-year old AR-15-wielding self-styled vigilante Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot and killed two protestors one week ago.
At a roundtable of Trump-supporting law enforcement officials and other Wisconsin notables, like the president’s former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, Trump praised police, but did not once say Jacob Blake’s name.
Nor did he mention Kyle Rittenhouse, whom he defended Monday, to them consternation of many law-abiding citizens.
Trump did, however, tell supporters “we’re all safe because of law enforcement,” something Blake might not agree with.
“We cherish our law enforcement,” Trump said. “We wouldn’t be here without our law enforcement, even me, I’m here today. I feel so safe. And you went through hell just a few days ago, but I feel so safe. I better be safe,” he added, jokingly.
“I better be safe but we’re all safe, and we’re safe because of law enforcement. And we honor you and I will say this, we have to condemn the dangerous anti-police rhetoric, it’s getting more and more, it’s very unfair.”
Watch:
At law enforcement roundtable in Kenosha, Trump makes no mention of Jacob Blake or police reform. He instead says “we have to condemn the dangerous anti-police rhetoric” and that some officers “choke” under pressure: “It’s very tough, and then people call them bad and horrible” pic.twitter.com/FbMtjXwV8f
— CBS News (@CBSNews) September 1, 2020
