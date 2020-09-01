Connect with us

NOT. A. HERO.

Watch: Man With Megaphone at Kenosha Pro-Trump Rally Demands ‘Justice’ for ‘American Hero’ Kyle Rittenhouse

Published

on

Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday, where speakers demanded “justice” for accused murderer Kyle Rittenhouse.

Just hours ahead of Trump’s visit to the city, protesters both for and against the president faced off near the Kenosha County Courthouse.

According to investigative reporter Kristen Barbaresi, one man with a bullhorn shouted in defense of Rittenhouse.

“Justice for Kyle Rittenhouse!” the man could heard yelling. “He’s an American hero!”

Other Trump supporters sang “God Bless America.”

“Stand up Americans!” a woman wearing a Trump T-shirt shouted. “Before you lose it. Stand up for America now! America now! America now!”

At another point, Black Lives Matter protesters could be seen walking through the crowd of Trump supporters with their fists raised.

“All lives matter!” the Trump supporters chanted back.

Meanwhile, the family of Jacob Blake also held a rally at the site where he was gunned down by police.

Watch some of the video clips below.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.