NOT. A. HERO.
Watch: Man With Megaphone at Kenosha Pro-Trump Rally Demands ‘Justice’ for ‘American Hero’ Kyle Rittenhouse
Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday, where speakers demanded “justice” for accused murderer Kyle Rittenhouse.
Just hours ahead of Trump’s visit to the city, protesters both for and against the president faced off near the Kenosha County Courthouse.
According to investigative reporter Kristen Barbaresi, one man with a bullhorn shouted in defense of Rittenhouse.
“Justice for Kyle Rittenhouse!” the man could heard yelling. “He’s an American hero!”
Other Trump supporters sang “God Bless America.”
“Stand up Americans!” a woman wearing a Trump T-shirt shouted. “Before you lose it. Stand up for America now! America now! America now!”
At another point, Black Lives Matter protesters could be seen walking through the crowd of Trump supporters with their fists raised.
“All lives matter!” the Trump supporters chanted back.
Meanwhile, the family of Jacob Blake also held a rally at the site where he was gunned down by police.
Watch some of the video clips below.
And now someone on a megaphone is yelling “justice for Kyle Rittenhouse. He’s an American hero.” Rittenhouse is charged with killing 2 protestors, his attorneys say it was self-defense #Kenosha #KenoshaProtests #JacobBlake
— Kristen Barbaresi (@KristenBarbar) September 1, 2020
A Trump supporter with a bullhorn is calling for justice for Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year old who shot two people during the protests on Tuesday. #Kenosha pic.twitter.com/hasgvFVbtf
— Christian Schneider (@Schneider_CM) September 1, 2020
Here’s a snapshot of the tension we are seeing in Kenosha ahead of the President’s visit. Black lives matter group and Trump supporters facing off outside the justice center. #kenosha #JacobBlake pic.twitter.com/GejHwhCXwp
— Kristen Barbaresi (@KristenBarbar) September 1, 2020
The scene at Civic Center Park in Kenosha where dozens of the president’s supporters are hoping to catch a glimpse this afternoon @620wtmj pic.twitter.com/sjUNsdUp1u
— Tony Bettack (@tbettack10) September 1, 2020
Getting tense in Kenosha as BLM activists walk through Trump supporters, fists raised. pic.twitter.com/2vhfqDt6vp
— Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) September 1, 2020
Once again Black lives matter supporters and President Trump supporters exchanging words. #Kenosha #JacobBlake #KenoshaProtests pic.twitter.com/BCXask14tI
— Kristen Barbaresi (@KristenBarbar) September 1, 2020
The family of Jacob Blake and organizers of Saturday’s Justice for Jacob Rally are hosting a community gathering at the site of Jacob’s shooting.
The gathering began with free music 🎶 from missionaries from Downtown, LA. #Kenosha pic.twitter.com/Iuaj8I3pSw
— Hillary Flores (@hgflores_) September 1, 2020
Meanwhile in Kenosha, family members of Jacob Blake and activists are holding a rally at the intersection where he was shot. https://t.co/6rqP2qoSjb pic.twitter.com/0S2ZVnYEGt
— Will Kenneally (@willkenneally) September 1, 2020
Cooler heads not prevailing anymore though. Groups continue to clash. pic.twitter.com/mThDCsydda
— Shaun Gallagher (@ShaunGalNews) September 1, 2020
