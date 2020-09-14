UNFIT
Trump Ridiculed by Mental Health Association: ‘Dementia on Top of ADD Make It Hard to Read’
President Donald Trump on Monday went on a Twitter rampage, tweeting or retweeting more than 20 times after a judge he appointed blocked COVID-19 regulations in Pennsylvania.
One of the accounts he retweeted is from the group “Duty to Warn” — which is “an association of mental health professionals warning Trump is psychologically unfit” to serve as president.
The group included a screenshot showing Trump retweeting their original commentary, which ended by concluding that “Trump judges are gangsters in black robes.”
Trump Retweeted us! 🤣 We suspect he never read all the way to the last sentence. We understand. Dementia on top of ADD make it hard to read all 140 characters pic.twitter.com/YS1xMk5j0p
— Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) September 14, 2020
