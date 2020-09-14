Connect with us

UNFIT

Trump Ridiculed by Mental Health Association: ‘Dementia on Top of ADD Make It Hard to Read’

President Donald Trump on Monday went on a Twitter rampage, tweeting or retweeting more than 20 times after a judge he appointed blocked COVID-19 regulations in Pennsylvania.

One of the accounts he retweeted is from the group “Duty to Warn” — which is “an association of mental health professionals warning Trump is psychologically unfit” to serve as president.

The group included a screenshot showing Trump retweeting their original commentary, which ended by concluding that “Trump judges are gangsters in black robes.”

 

