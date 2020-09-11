News
‘This Is Big’: Legal Experts React to Prosecutor’s Abrupt Resignation From John Durham’s Russia Probe
Nora Dannehy, a federal prosecutor who is a top aide to U.S. Attorney John H. Durham in his Russia investigation, has quietly resigned from the probe, the Hartford Courant reports. Dannehy’s resignation was at least partly out of concern that the investigative team is “being pressed for political reasons to produce a report before its work is done,” her colleagues tell the Courant.
As expected, the move has legal experts on Twitter acknowledging the story as a major development in the case.
!!!
This is big.
U.S. prosecutor Nora Dannehy resigns from John Durham’s Russia investigation, in part due to concerns that Barr is pressuring the team to produce results before the election.https://t.co/rkLGM5dihI
— Breanne Deppisch (@breanne_dep) September 11, 2020
Nora Dannehy is highly regarded. She investigated the firings of 9 US Attys during the Bush administration & is widely viewed as a non-partisan professional. https://t.co/jla0svnMxJ
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) September 11, 2020
Really big. Nora Dannehy is an incredibly well-respected prosecutor – not the type of person who would take this step for no reason. https://t.co/Oc4y2Foiv0
— Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) September 11, 2020
Red Alert:
Nora Dannehy, Connecticut prosecutor who was top aide to John Durham’s Trump-Russia investigation, resigns amid concern about pressure from Attorney General William Barr https://t.co/lcgtczWwW0
— Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) September 11, 2020
🚨🚨
Canary in coal mine dead.
Looks like profound corruption in Barr-Durham probe—attempted October surprise.
Top Durham aide, Nora Dannehy resigns partly because “team is being pressed for political reasons to produce a report before its work is done”!https://t.co/JvXtU8k4bY
— Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) September 11, 2020
Here we go folks. Please remember that, whatever Durham does or does not find, Bill Barr will “spin”, “mischaracterize” & lie about, just as Federal Judge Reggie Walton concluded regarding Barr’s lies about the Mueller report. Our eyes are open to Barr’s nefarious game. https://t.co/knyInHkecM
— Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) September 11, 2020
Let there be no doubt: Barr is pushing the Durham probe to gift Trump an October surprise. https://t.co/tYOgFOmlN2
— Elie Honig (@eliehonig) September 11, 2020
News
China Prefers to Kill TikTok in US Than Lose Face Over Trump Threat: Report
The government of China would rather shut down TikTok in the U.S. than allow it to be sold to a U.S. company.
“Beijing opposes a forced sale of TikTok’s U.S. operations by its Chinese owner ByteDance, and would prefer to see the short video app shut down in the United States,” Reuters reports. “Chinese officials believe a forced sale would make both ByteDance and China appear weak in the face of pressure from Washington.”
President Donald Trump has called for the platform to cease U.S. operations as of Sept. 15. Microsoft, Oracle, and Walmart have expressed interest in purchasing the American operations of the company that made and operates the popular video sharing app.
“I’m not extending deadlines, no. It’s September 15th. There’ll be no extension of the TikTok deadline,” Barron’s reports the president said Thursday.
President Trump says there will be “no extension” of his September 15 deadline for TikTok to be either be banned or sold to a U.S. company https://t.co/Nj065CIsxp pic.twitter.com/ilJzQUjuNT
— CBS News (@CBSNews) September 10, 2020
It’s unclear if the app would just shut down next Tuesday. The U.S. government says there are major security implications with the app.
News
‘Silencing a Rape Victim’: Barr Slammed After Spokesperson Admits DOJ Took Over Trump Rape Denial Case to Kill It
Attorney General Bill Barr and his Dept. of Justice are taking heat after spokesperson Kerri Kupec admitted that by the DOJ taking over President Donald Trump’s rape denial case it will have killed it.
“Once the case shifts to fed court, it becomes an issue of sovereign immunity. Meaning, case over,” Kupec, a former legal counsel and communications director for the conservative Christian anti-LGBTQ hate group Alliance Defending Freedom, tweeted Thursday night.
Trump is being sued by E. Jean Carroll, a journalist who is accusing the president of raping her in a Manhattan luxury goods store in the mid-1990’s. Trump denied the claim, as he often does by insisting she isn’t his “type.” Carroll sued Trump for defamation. She is represented by prominent attorney Roberta (“Robbie”) Kaplan, whose Supreme Court argument led to the end of the unconstitutional Defense of Marriage Act.
Kupec apparently was trying to stifle dissent by noting that the federal government cannot be sued for defamation.
Many Americans are furious that Barr appears to have taken over the role of Trump’s personal attorney. By taking the case, and substituting the federal government for Trump as defendant, some are also concerned about the use of taxpayer dollars.
Kupac snarkily tried to push back against that:
Myth: By DOJ removing the case from state to fed court, taxpayers are now on the hook for funding the Carroll defamation lawsuit.
Fact: Once the case shifts to fed court, it becomes an issue of sovereign immunity. Meaning, case over. No case, no cost. https://t.co/56OU3lkVVM
— Kerri Kupec DOJ (@KerriKupecDOJ) September 11, 2020
She was unsuccessful, creating more anger and misinformation:
Here’s noted former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade, now a University of Michigan Law professor and NBC/MSNBC legal analyst:
DOJ spokesperson is fighting myths with lies. Sovereign immunity applies only if DOJ prevails on sketchy claim that Trump was acting in scope of employment when he made allegedly defamatory remarks. And even if Trump prevails, there’s a lot of litigation ahead at taxpayer expense https://t.co/dKcv3eA4MQ
— Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) September 11, 2020
University of Texas Law professor of law:
Myth: Shifting the case to federal court immediately ends it, with no expense borne by the federal government.
Fact: We’re now in for significant litigation over whether the Westfall Act *applies* here—both in the district court and on appeal—for which taxpayers are on the hook. https://t.co/HUHiJjt5oY
— Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) September 11, 2020
Noted national security and civil liberties journalist Marcy Wheeler:
Billy Barr’s flack admits he’s covering up rape.
There you have it–the full Catholic rapist immunity play. https://t.co/9VP6oTyzax
— emptywheel (@emptywheel) September 11, 2020
New York State Assembly District Leader:
Fact: Kerri is lying. https://t.co/LZCjPyhrRS
— Cory Provost (@coryprovost) September 11, 2020
More:
I’m no expert but I’m pretty sure suburban women love when the department of justice proudly admits its goal is to silence a rape case against Donald Trump I mean what female voter isn’t going to rush back to the GOP with that level of commitment to silencing a rape victim? https://t.co/YU1yyITwbK
— [REDACTED]™ (@quasirealSmiths) September 11, 2020
Just the DOJ spox explaining how they’re taking over defense of the case concerning rape allegations against President Trump in order to immediately shut it down and prevent it from ever being decided on the merits.
Cool, cool. https://t.co/PrM5DLnifU
— Andrew White (@AcWhite42) September 11, 2020
This is one of the dumbest argument I have ever seen from any government agency. i don’t know where you came from, but you clearly are a political hack. no one who has ever been in a courtroom or read a law book would ever say something so demonstrably idiotic.
— Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) September 11, 2020
Wait, I’m no big city lawyer, but you’re saying sovereign immunity applies to defamatory statements made about activites not only outside of official duties, but related to activities which pre-date federal service.
Cool. Cool.
“The King can commit no wrong”
Got it.
— weaR1-a GD2 – mask, you monster (@RobertDSquared) September 11, 2020
The President gets sued for denying a rape allegation. DOJ claims immunity and sweeps it under the rug. Easy peazy lemon squeezy.
This tweet is heartless and shameless. ? https://t.co/hNVLkMV7qd
— Jake (@Jake_McQ) September 11, 2020
you get this is dictator shit, right?
— ryan onstott (@fmhueffer) September 11, 2020
I remember the good ole days when the DOJ was all about fighting the bad guys and standing up for justice.
Now they fight to protect the bad guys, rapists, conmen and crooks. #TrumpsAmerica
— Winston Smith ???? (@gaslightingus2) September 11, 2020
News
Federal Court Smacks Down Trump’s Order to Exclude Undocumented Immigrants From Congressional Representation
A three-judge panel unanimously ruled President Donald Trump’s order to exclude undocumented immigrants from the census for purposes of determining congressional representation is unlawful. Trump had ordered that Congress not include undocumented immigrants in its counts when determining congressional districts. The Commerce Dept. is in charge of the Census.
Not including the approximately 11 million undocumented immigrants in the U.S. would dramatically alter the number of seats in the House of Representatives and reduce federal funds sent back to some states.
The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, according to The Hill, on Thursday ruled “that Trump’s executive memorandum violates the executive branch’s ‘constitutional responsibility to count the whole number of persons in each State and to apportion members of the House of Representatives among the States according to their respective numbers.'”
The panel includes two Republican-appointed judges.
On July 21 Trump issued an order falsely claiming the “Constitution does not specifically define which persons must be included in the apportionment base.”
“Although the Constitution requires the ‘persons in each State, excluding Indians not taxed,’ to be enumerated in the census, that requirement has never been understood to include in the apportionment base every individual physically present within a State’s boundaries at the time of the census,” the order wrongly claimed.
Image: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead via Flickr
