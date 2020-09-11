Connect with us

‘This Is Big’: Legal Experts React to Prosecutor’s Abrupt Resignation From John Durham’s Russia Probe

Nora Dannehy, a federal prosecutor who is a top aide to U.S. Attorney John H. Durham in his Russia investigation, has quietly resigned from the probe, the Hartford Courant reports. Dannehy’s resignation was at least partly out of concern that the investigative team is “being pressed for political reasons to produce a report before its work is done,” her colleagues tell the Courant.

As expected, the move has legal experts on Twitter acknowledging the story as a major development in the case.

China Prefers to Kill TikTok in US Than Lose Face Over Trump Threat: Report

2 hours ago

September 11, 2020

The government of China would rather shut down TikTok in the U.S. than allow it to be sold to a U.S. company.

“Beijing opposes a forced sale of TikTok’s U.S. operations by its Chinese owner ByteDance, and would prefer to see the short video app shut down in the United States,” Reuters reports. “Chinese officials believe a forced sale would make both ByteDance and China appear weak in the face of pressure from Washington.”

President Donald Trump has called for the platform to cease U.S. operations as of Sept. 15. Microsoft, Oracle, and Walmart have expressed interest in purchasing the American operations of the company that made and operates the popular video sharing app.

“I’m not extending deadlines, no. It’s September 15th. There’ll be no extension of the TikTok deadline,” Barron’s reports the president said Thursday.

It’s unclear if the app would just shut down next Tuesday. The U.S. government says there are major security implications with the app.

‘Silencing a Rape Victim’: Barr Slammed After Spokesperson Admits DOJ Took Over Trump Rape Denial Case to Kill It

7 hours ago

September 11, 2020

Attorney General Bill Barr and his Dept. of Justice are taking heat after spokesperson Kerri Kupec admitted that by the DOJ taking over President Donald Trump’s rape denial case it will have killed it.

“Once the case shifts to fed court, it becomes an issue of sovereign immunity. Meaning, case over,” Kupec, a former legal counsel and communications director for the conservative Christian anti-LGBTQ hate group Alliance Defending Freedom, tweeted Thursday night.

Trump is being sued by E. Jean Carroll, a journalist who is accusing the president of raping her in a Manhattan luxury goods store in the mid-1990’s. Trump denied the claim, as he often does by insisting she isn’t his “type.” Carroll sued Trump for defamation. She is represented by prominent attorney Roberta (“Robbie”) Kaplan, whose Supreme Court argument led to the end of the unconstitutional Defense of Marriage Act.

Kupec apparently was trying to stifle dissent by noting that the federal government cannot be sued for defamation.

Many Americans are furious that Barr appears to have taken over the role of Trump’s personal attorney. By taking the case, and substituting the federal government for Trump as defendant, some are also concerned about the use of taxpayer dollars.

Kupac snarkily tried to push back against that:

She was unsuccessful, creating more anger and misinformation:

Here’s noted former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade, now a University of Michigan Law professor and NBC/MSNBC legal analyst:

University of Texas Law professor of law:

Noted national security and civil liberties journalist Marcy Wheeler:

New York State Assembly District Leader:

Federal Court Smacks Down Trump’s Order to Exclude Undocumented Immigrants From Congressional Representation

22 hours ago

September 10, 2020

A three-judge panel unanimously ruled President Donald Trump’s order to exclude undocumented immigrants from the census for purposes of determining congressional representation is unlawful. Trump had ordered that Congress not include undocumented immigrants in its counts when determining congressional districts. The Commerce Dept. is in charge of the Census.

Not including the approximately 11 million undocumented immigrants in the U.S. would dramatically alter the number of seats in the House of Representatives and reduce federal funds sent back to some states.

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, according to The Hill, on Thursday ruled “that Trump’s executive memorandum violates the executive branch’s ‘constitutional responsibility to count the whole number of persons in each State and to apportion members of the House of Representatives among the States according to their respective numbers.'”

The panel includes two Republican-appointed judges.

On July 21 Trump issued an order falsely claiming the “Constitution does not specifically define which persons must be included in the apportionment base.”

“Although the Constitution requires the ‘persons in each State, excluding Indians not taxed,’ to be enumerated in the census, that requirement has never been understood to include in the apportionment base every individual physically present within a State’s boundaries at the time of the census,” the order wrongly claimed.

Image: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead via Flickr 

Continue Reading

