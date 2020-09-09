News
‘The President Has Never Lied to the American Public on COVID’ Says McEnany After Trump Lied to the American Public
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is defending President Donald Trump’s responses to the coronavirus pandemic in the face of 18 on-the-record recordings made by veteran journalist Bob Woodward. Among them, Trump admitted as early as February 9, that the coronavirus was more dangerous than most knew, and that it was airborne and highly deadly.
“The president has never lied to the American public on COVID,” McEnany lied to reporters during her Thursday press conference. Trump’s lies on the coronavirus pandemic are well-documented.
McEnany insisted trump’s lies about the coronavirus pandemic “is what leaders do.”
She also told reporters, “the president never downplayed the virus,” despite Trump, on tape, telling Woodward, he “wanted to always play it down.”
“I still like playing it down, because I don’t want to create a panic,” Trump added.
Echoing Trump’s often-repeated words on the coronavirus, she told reporters, “one day it will go away.”
Watch:
“The president has never lied to the American public on Covid” — Kaleigh McEnany (Trump in fact said coronavirus would go away on its own without anyone dying 190,000 deaths ago) pic.twitter.com/irsvNEUz7a
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 9, 2020
“No one os lying to the American people” she added minutes later:
Things are not going well for Kayleigh pic.twitter.com/vyM5hcrobz
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) September 9, 2020
This article has been updated with additional quotes and video.
