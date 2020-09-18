DANGEROUS INCOMPETENCE
Shocking Emails Document Trump Administration’s Scheme to Muzzle the CDC — and Misinform Americans
Emails obtained by The New York Times detail how Trump administration political appointees sought to silence the Centers for Disease Control during the coronavirus pandemic.
“On June 30, as the coronavirus was cresting toward its summer peak, Dr. Paul Alexander, a new science adviser at the Department of Health and Human Services, composed a scathing two-page critique of an interview given by a revered scientist at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” the newspaper reported. “Dr. Anne Schuchat, a 32-year veteran of the C.D.C. and its principal deputy director, had appealed to Americans to wear masks and warned, ‘We have way too much virus across the country.’ But Dr. Alexander, a part-time assistant professor of health research methods, appeared sure he understood the coronavirus better.”
“Her aim is to embarrass the president,” Alexander argued because Dr. Schuchat had urged masks while speaking to Journal of the American Medical Association. “She is duplicitous.”
The emails make it look like the Trump appointees actually believed Trump’s spin on the pandemic.
“Dr. Alexander’s point-by-point assessment, broken into seven parts and forwarded by Mr. Caputo to Dr. Robert R. Redfield, the C.D.C. director, was one of several emails obtained by The New York Times that illustrate how Mr. Caputo and Dr. Alexander attempted to browbeat career officials at the C.D.C. at the height of the pandemic, challenging the science behind their public statements and attempting to silence agency staff,” the newspaper reported. “Far from hiding what they knew about the virus’s danger, as Bob Woodward’s new book contends President Trump was doing, the emails seem to indicate that aides in Washington were convinced of their own rosy prognostications, even as coronavirus infections were shooting skyward.”
“At the same time, Mr. Caputo moved to punish the C.D.C.’s communications team for granting interviews to NPR and attempting to help a CNN reporter reach him about a public-relations campaign. Current and former C.D.C. officials called it a five-month campaign of bullying and intimidation,” The Times reported.
New: Emails show how two senior HHS officials, including Michael Caputo, attempted to browbeat career CDC officials, challenge science and silence agency staff https://t.co/iUuyzo9Qvg
— Noah Weiland (@noahweiland) September 18, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- NOT GOING TO WIN MANY VOTES THAT WAY2 days ago
‘Lying Through His Teeth’: Trump Voter Who Told President He ‘Threw Vulnerable People Under the Bus’ Slams Response
- AMERICAN IDIOTS2 days ago
‘Ambush’: Fox News Panics After Trump Faces Voters’ Questions at ABC News Town Hall
- News2 days ago
‘Shocking and Saddening’: More Than One in Three Adults Under 40 Say Holocaust Is a Myth, Exaggerated, or Haven’t Heard About It
- News1 day ago
As Coronavirus Exploded USPS Had a Plan to Send 5 Facemasks to Every Home – the White House Killed It
- AMERICAN FASCIST3 days ago
Watch: Michael Caputo ‘Sedition’ Conspiracy Theory Video – ‘I’m Not Going Anywhere. They’re Gonna Have to Kill Me’
- AMERICAN IDIOT3 days ago
Watch: Trump Ludicrously Claims ‘Herd Mentality’ Will End COVID-19 Pandemic ‘Without the Vaccine’
- OPINION2 days ago
Trump Just Set a Trap for Himself and Walked Right in – Commits to ‘Distribution’ of Coronavirus Vaccine Within Weeks
- News1 day ago
‘It Was Terrifying’: Former Top Pence Coronavirus Staffer Slams Trump – and Says He Calls Supporters ‘Disgusting’