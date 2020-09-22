Connect with us

TOTAL HYPOCRITE

‘Rubber Stamp’ Lindsey Graham Scorched for Announcing ‘We’ve Got the Votes to Confirm’ Unnamed Trump SCOTUS Nominee

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham is under fire for announcing he has enough votes to confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court – days before the president will announce who the nominee is.

“We’ve got the votes to confirm Justice Ginsburg [sic] replacement before the election, we’re going to move forward in the committee, we’re going to report the nomination out of the committee to the floor of the United States Senate so we can vote before the election,” Graham said on Fox News Monday night. 

“We’re going to have a process that you’ll be proud of,” Chairman Graham angrily told Fox News host and unofficial Trump advisor Sean Hannity. “We’ve got the votes to confirm the judge – the justice on the floor of the Senate before the election and that’s what’s coming.”

Many expressed outrage, especially since Graham promised to not hold confirmation hearings for any Supreme Court nominee during an election year.

