TOTAL HYPOCRITE
‘Rubber Stamp’ Lindsey Graham Scorched for Announcing ‘We’ve Got the Votes to Confirm’ Unnamed Trump SCOTUS Nominee
Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham is under fire for announcing he has enough votes to confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court – days before the president will announce who the nominee is.
“We’ve got the votes to confirm Justice Ginsburg [sic] replacement before the election, we’re going to move forward in the committee, we’re going to report the nomination out of the committee to the floor of the United States Senate so we can vote before the election,” Graham said on Fox News Monday night.
“We’re going to have a process that you’ll be proud of,” Chairman Graham angrily told Fox News host and unofficial Trump advisor Sean Hannity. “We’ve got the votes to confirm the judge – the justice on the floor of the Senate before the election and that’s what’s coming.”
Lindsey Graham says he will not be intimidated and then begs for donations pic.twitter.com/t0KPnWZFct
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) September 22, 2020
Many expressed outrage, especially since Graham promised to not hold confirmation hearings for any Supreme Court nominee during an election year.
Nice “vetting” process. Very responsible.
— Laurie C (@LaurieInPhilly) September 22, 2020
Lindsey Graham brags he has the votes to nominate anyone, sight unseen, to the Supreme Court and then asks for money for his floundering senate campaign.
But the Supreme Court is non-partisan, right Judge Roberts? 🤦🏻♀️
The GOP has made a mockery of our constitution. https://t.co/JL7Mol3IBs
— Kaz Weida (@kazweida) September 22, 2020
So Lindsey Graham says they have the votes to confirm Justice Ginsburg’s replacement before the election.
Aren’t they supposed to get the nominee first, and then see if they have the votes?
— Chip Franklin (@chipfranklin) September 22, 2020
They have the votes, before they have a nominee! That’s putting the cart before the horse’s ass.@LindseyGrahamSC Graham https://t.co/z9ZAFASAYE
— Paulette Feeney (@PauletteParis1) September 22, 2020
“We’ve got the votes to confirm Justice Ginsburg’s replacement before the election,” says Graham, after flip-flopping from his pledge not to advance a Trump nominee in an election year. @npfandos https://t.co/DX4Ulbeg81
— Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) September 22, 2020
You have to love the Republican commitment to the constitutional process. Graham says they already “have the votes to confirm the justice.” They don’t know who the nominee is yet. Graham and the others have no plans to vet the nominee for the American people — just a rubber stamp https://t.co/Nrz5zVteC3
— Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) September 22, 2020
Nice to see Lindsey Graham is so excited about Judge [Fill in the blank] that he says he’s got the Senate floor votes to approve the Supreme Court nomination. https://t.co/ETJw1ao7DP
— Grant Stern (@grantstern) September 22, 2020
Tonight would be a good night to follow @harrisonjaime.
Let’s make @LindseyGrahamSC’s nightmare a reality. https://t.co/sdhF9FdP5q
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 22, 2020
The idea that a week of discomfort for Brett Kavanaugh was enough to get Lindsey Graham to abandon whatever withered principles he has left two years later is one of the funniest things I ever heard. https://t.co/BBANexpywe
— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) September 21, 2020
A Black man is going to defeat @LindseyGrahamSC and nothing could be more perfect. https://t.co/eFrdd4wmHE
— stuart stevens (@stuartpstevens) September 22, 2020
Image by The White House via Flickr
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS2 days ago
‘You Don’t See Any Hypocrisy?’ Chris Wallace Filets Tom Cotton by Replaying His Merrick Garland Speech
- 'SOUNDS ABOUT WHITE'3 days ago
Republican state leaders threaten violence in “coming war” with Black Lives Matter
- OPINION2 days ago
‘This Is for the People to Decide’: Jaw-Dropping CNN Supercut Lays Bare the GOP’s Stunning Hypocrisy on SCOTUS
- News3 days ago
Trump Says He Will Make SCOTUS Nomination Next Week – Appears He Will Use Seat to Strengthen Where He Is Weak in Polls
- TRUMP LIED PEOPLE DIED1 day ago
‘People Need to Go to Prison’: CNN Analyst Blasts Trump Admin Hiding Coronavirus Is Airborne at More Than 6 Feet
- NOT EVEN TRYING TO HIDE IT1 day ago
Trump Openly Admits He’s Fast-Tracking SCOTUS Nominee to Rule on ‘Fake Ballots’ During Contested Election
- News1 day ago
Kayleigh McEnany Says Trump ‘Very Likely’ Will Nominate New Supreme Court Justice Before Ruth Bader Ginsburg is Buried
- 'GOVERNMENT OF CHAOS'23 hours ago
Whistleblower Outs Kushner for COVID Task Force Failures: ‘Organized Crime Melded With Lord of the Flies’