Connect with us

ALL-OF-GOVERNMENT POLITICIZATION TO SERVE TRUMP

‘Obvious Propaganda’: Experts Blast Trump DNI for Declassifying ‘Unverified’ Anti-Clinton ‘Russian Disinformation’

Published

on

The Director of National Intelligence, pro-Trump former MAGA congressman John Ratcliffe, has just declassified and released what is being described as “unverified” Russian chatter and “disinformation” that suggests Hillary Clinton may have been in touch with the Russians in an attempt to help her 2016 presidential campaign.

Ratcliffe, just hours before Tuesday night’s presidential debate, sent a letter to Republican Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, who is facing his own major re-election challenge.

The letter claims in 2016 “U.S. intelligence agencies obtained insight into Russian intelligence analysis alleging that U.S. Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton had approved a campaign plan to stir up a scandal against U.S. Presidential candidate Donald Trump by tying him to Putin and the Russians; hacking of the Democratic National Committee.”

The DNI’s letter then clearly says the intelligence community “does not know the accuracy of this allegation or the extent to which the Russian intelligence analysis may reflect fabrication.”

The Director of National Intelligence heads all 17 U.S. intel agencies and offices.

(Ratcliffe’s installation as Director of National Intelligence was, according to some, illegal. Congress passed a law requiring the DNI to have prior “extensive national security expertise,” which Ratcliffe, like his two predecessors, lacks.)

It took the President’s son, Donald Trump Jr., no time to try to weaponize it:

Intelligence experts and reporters are furious that Ratcliffe would declassify and release what they see as unverified Russian propaganda.

Intelligence analyst Eric Garland:

CNN national security reporter Jeremy Herb:

U.S. intel and terrorism expert Malcolm Nance:

Politico Congressional reporter Andrew Desiderio:

Democratic strategist Adam Parkhomenko:

Former U.S. intelligence officer, current NBC News national security and intelligence analyst Ned Price:

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.