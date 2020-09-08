WHEN DOES THIS STOP?
Mom Says Her 13 Year Old With Asperger’s Was Unarmed When He Was Shot by Police: ‘Why Didn’t You Just Tackle Him?’
A Salt Lake City mother called police after her 13-year old son who has Asperger syndrome was experiencing a mental crisis. She says she told police he was unarmed, asked for a Crisis Intervention Team, and she just needed help calming him down so he could be taken to a hospital.
“I said, ‘He’s unarmed. He doesn’t have anything. He just gets mad and he starts yelling and screaming,’” Golda Barton said, according to The Washington Post. “He’s a kid. He’s trying to get attention. He doesn’t know how to regulate.”
“He’s a small child. Why didn’t you just tackle him?” Barton told KUTV on Sunday (video below.) “He’s a baby. He has mental issues.”
Barton’s son, Linden Cameron suffered “injuries to his shoulder, both ankles, intestines, and bladder, according to his mother, the Salt Lake City TV station reports.
“She said in less than five minutes, she heard ‘get down on the ground’ and several gunshots were heard.”
She says her expectation is that police are “supposed to come out and be able to deescalate a situation using the most minimal force possible.”
It was Barton’s first day back to work in a year, she said, and her son, Linden, “has bad separation anxiety.”
KUTV reports “SLCPD said police were called to the area for a report of a ‘violent psych issue’ involving the juvenile ‘having a mental episode’ and ‘making threats to some folks with a weapon.'”
Police found no weapon, and Barton says she told them her son was not armed.
The shooting is under investigation.
A GoFundMe page has been set up. It says Linden ” loves video games, four wheeling, and longboarding with his older brother, and building things. He is always looking for ways to help people out. Linden is very important to his family, and his mother and brother are supporting him through his recovery.”
Image via GoFundMe
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- WTH?1 day ago
‘Only an Animal’: Trump Goes Off-the-Rails in Unhinged ‘News Conference’ Campaign Rally So MSNBC and CNN Stop Airing
- LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM1 day ago
‘No Credibility’: ‘Professional Liar’ Sarah Sanders Shredded for Defending Trump Over Comments Disparaging Military
- ART OF THE FAIL?2 days ago
Trump Allies Worry Re-Election Campaign Is Low on Cash as Advertising Pulled in Key States: Report
- 'I JUDGE A MAN BY HIS ACTIONS'2 days ago
Trump’s VA Head Cornered by CNN’s Bash With President’s History of Smearing Military as ‘Losers’
- REALLY? LET'S ASK THE POPE24 hours ago
Watch: Trump-Loving Priest Says Catholics ‘Can’t Be Democrats’ Because Democrats are ‘Godless’ and Going to ‘Hell’
- CRIME1 day ago
DeJoy ‘Regrets if’ Employees Felt Uncomfortable Amid Report He Reimbursed Them for Donations to GOP, an Illegal Practice
- News1 day ago
No, There Will Be No COVID-19 Vaccine Before Election Day — and It’ll Take Two Years to Vaccinate the US: Doctor
- GRIFTERS GONNA GRIFT21 hours ago
‘Just an Amazing Grift’: Trump Campaign’s Brad Parscale Ripped for ‘Spending Like a Drunken Sailor’