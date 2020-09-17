‘Malign Foreign Influence’: FBI Director Warns on Russia’s ‘Very Active’ Efforts to Influence Election Against Biden

FBI Director Christopher Wray is warning Congress of Russia’s “very active” efforts to influence the 2020 election against Joe Biden and sow discord in the country.

“The intelligence community’s consensus is that Russia continues to try to influence our elections, primarily through what we would call malign foreign influence,” the FBI Director told members of the House Homeland Security Committee Thursday.

“But we certainly have seen very active, very active efforts by the Russians to influence our election in 2020, through what I would call more than malign foreign influence side of things – social media, use of proxies, state media, online journals, etc. – an effort to both sow divisiveness and discord and, and I think the intelligence community has assessed this publicly, to primarily, to denigrate Vice President Biden, and what the Russians see as kind of an anti-Russian establishment.”

