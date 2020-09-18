'SOLD!'
‘Hip Hip, Hooray!’: Haley Praised for ‘Endorsing’ Biden After She Warns He Would Move US ‘Pretty Dramatically’ Left
Former Trump Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is once again being mocked for a tweet that appears to many as an endorsement for the Joe Biden – Kamala Harris Democratic presidential ticket.
“Approach the prospects of a Biden presidency with clear eyes & no illusions,” the Republican former South Carolina governor said on Twitter on Friday. “Electing Biden would move the country pretty dramatically to the left in all but the most optimistic scenarios. A vote for Biden may well turn out to be a vote for Kamala Harris.”
Haley was thought by some to be Trump’s backup for Vice President Mike Pence, but that change was never made.
Many were only too happy to hear that the former Obama Vice President and the California Democratic Senator would work toward liberal and progressive goals.
Sold!
— Holly Figueroa O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) September 18, 2020
Surprised to see Haley endorsing Biden. Good choice. https://t.co/MGQHGPAYO9
— Angel Luis Colón (@GoshDarnMyLife) September 18, 2020
Don’t think anyone saw this coming, but I’m sure Joe Biden’s happy to receive her endorsement. https://t.co/9Yf8A2A9dU
— Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) September 18, 2020
Hip hip, hooray! https://t.co/fitmMORARf
— lisa veitch (@LisaVeitch5) September 18, 2020
Uh you know that’s not a bad thing.
— Holy Bullies (@holybullies) September 18, 2020
A vote for Trump is a vote for Putin.
— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) September 18, 2020
Moving ‘pretty far to the left’ would put him in the center.
Left is relative to right.
The GOP is criminally far right.
— De Nachtwacht (@ClydeBarrow5565) September 18, 2020
I’m excited about it.
— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 18, 2020
You famously said:
“Donald Trump is everything I taught my children not to do in kindergarten”…
Not to lie.
Not to push people around.
Not to be bullied.
So, what’s changed?
Trump didn’t change.
He’s incapable of change.
You changed.
Dramatically.
Why?https://t.co/hcwyWAlgDe
— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 18, 2020
I’m good with that. Thx. Now go order some popcorn.
— lexsion (@lexsion) September 18, 2020
I would have (gladly!) voted for Kamala Harris for President.
So, a vote for Biden in 2020 is a step closer to my dream?
SIGN
ME
UP
!!!!
— Mark in Minnesota (@mark_casper_usa) September 18, 2020
Thank you Nikki. You convinced me that voting for Biden is the smart thing to do. Especially since a vote for Trump will definitely turn out to be a vote for Trump and that’s the last thing America needs.
— Richard LeBlanc (@RichardLeBlancc) September 18, 2020
Hell Yeah! pic.twitter.com/Qlo2jniVUT
— Heidi 🌊 😷 Anti-fascist 🖖🏼 (@Havenlore) September 18, 2020
Image: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead via Flickr
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- CRIME3 days ago
Attorney General Who Killed Man With His Car While Reporting Hitting a Deer Now Says ‘I Discovered the Body’
- NOT GOING TO WIN MANY VOTES THAT WAY2 days ago
‘Lying Through His Teeth’: Trump Voter Who Told President He ‘Threw Vulnerable People Under the Bus’ Slams Response
- AMERICAN IDIOTS2 days ago
‘Ambush’: Fox News Panics After Trump Faces Voters’ Questions at ABC News Town Hall
- News2 days ago
‘Shocking and Saddening’: More Than One in Three Adults Under 40 Say Holocaust Is a Myth, Exaggerated, or Haven’t Heard About It
- AMERICAN FASCIST3 days ago
Watch: Michael Caputo ‘Sedition’ Conspiracy Theory Video – ‘I’m Not Going Anywhere. They’re Gonna Have to Kill Me’
- AMERICAN IDIOT3 days ago
Watch: Trump Ludicrously Claims ‘Herd Mentality’ Will End COVID-19 Pandemic ‘Without the Vaccine’
- News1 day ago
As Coronavirus Exploded USPS Had a Plan to Send 5 Facemasks to Every Home – the White House Killed It
- OPINION2 days ago
Trump Just Set a Trap for Himself and Walked Right in – Commits to ‘Distribution’ of Coronavirus Vaccine Within Weeks