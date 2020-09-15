AMERICAN FASCIST
HHS Spokesperson Caputo Weighing Medical Leave or Resignation After Issuing Paranoid Armed Insurrection Warning: Report
Michael Caputo, the Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the Dept. of Health and Human Services, is weighing a medical leave of absence after calling an emergency meeting with staffers Tuesday. The move comes after the former Vladimir Putin advisor launched a paranoid rant on Facebook live video over the weekend, just days after reports revealed he had forced scientists to doctor sacred fact-based reports about the coronavirus to favor President Donald Trump.
“Caputo told staffers that his remarks — which included unfounded allegations the Centers for Disease Control was harboring a ‘resistance unit’ — reflected poorly on HHS’ communications office. He also blamed his recent behavior on a combination of physical health issues and the toll of fielding death threats against his family,” Politico reports.
“The session left some staffers with the impression that Caputo would soon step aside as the department’s assistant secretary for public affairs,” although he could be reassigned rather than leave the agency. He is also “mulling taking medical leave,” according to a staffer.
He is meeting with HHS Secretary Alex Azar (photo, right, with Caputo) Tuesday afternoon.
Caputo, a “protege” of Trump ally Roger Stone, reportedly apologized to staff for his remarks attacking the agency, but has never apologized for pressuring CDC scientists to tamper with reports critical to the fight against the coronavirus, just so they echo President Trump’s remarks.
Over the weekend Caputo said, “when Donald Trump refuses to stand down at the inauguration, the shooting will begin,” adding: “The drills that you’ve seen are nothing.”
“If you carry guns, buy ammunition, ladies and gentlemen, because it’s going to be hard to get.”
“You understand that they’re going to have to kill me, and unfortunately, I think that’s where this is going,” he added.
“Remember the Trump supporter who was shot and killed?” Caputo said. “That was a drill.”
He also lamented his “mental health has definitely failed,” complained about “being alone in Washington,” and the “shadows on the ceiling in my apartment, there alone, shadows are so long,”
Related: Calls Grow for HHS Spokesman Caputo to Resign or Be Fired for Doctored Reports and Paranoid Violent Conspiracy Rant
Image via Alex Azar/Twitter
Calls Grow for HHS Spokesman Caputo to Resign or Be Fired for Doctored Reports and Paranoid Violent Conspiracy Rant
Calls are growing for Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary Michael Caputo to resign or be fired after he went on a bizarre Facebook live video rant Sunday, promoting dangerous lies and crazed conspiracy theories. Among them, warning Trump supporters of an armed insurrection if the president’s re-election is contested, saying he thinks he is going to be murdered –and even admitting his own “mental health has definitely failed.”
Caputo’s unhinged rant came after a Politico report exposed extreme politicization at HHS and CDC, where Caputo has forced scientists to alter historically non-partisan weekly reports, the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Reports (MMWR), now focused on the coronavirus, to favor President Donald Trump.
A longtime political operative, Caputo in 2000 worked for the “Russian conglomerate Gazprom Media to improve Vladimir Putin’s image in the United States.” He also worked for the Kremlin inn the 1990’s to shore up then-Russian President Boris Yeltsin, the Washington Post reports.
Calling for Caputo’s firing are at least one US Senator and health experts. Even his hometown newspaper is calling for his ouster.
“What’s lunacy is for paranoia and political calculations to be coloring the dissemination of scientific knowledge during a pandemic. Caputo’s ideas about managing a health crisis need to be put out to pasture.”
“We generally approve of Western New York having an influential voice in Washington, but Michael Caputo’s is no longer needed.” https://t.co/TT3YrbiJP5
— Maria Cuomo Cole (@MariaCuomoCole) September 15, 2020
That paper, The Buffalo News, points to Caputo’s “disdain” for CDC scientists, who, it notes Caputo said in his Facebook video, “haven’t gotten out of their sweatpants except for meetings at coffee shops” to plot “how they’re going to attack Donald Trump.”
“There are scientists who work for this government who do not want America to get well, not until after Joe Biden is president.”
Minutes ago Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer called for HHS Secretary Alex Azar to “resign immediately,” hinting at the Politico report of Caputo’s doctoring of the MMWRs.
“It has become abundantly clear that the leadership at the Dept. of Health and Human Services has allowed perhaps the most important federal agency right now to become subservient to the President’s daily whims. So today I’m calling on Sec. Azar to resign, immediately.”
Here’s Sen. Schumer calling for Sec. Azar’s resignation: pic.twitter.com/G0cOXwvYMc
— The Recount (@therecount) September 15, 2020
Politico on Tuesday reports “Top Democrats called on HHS to fire its spokesperson amid mounting scrutiny over his actions and claims.”
Among them, Senate health committee ranking member Patty Murray (D-WA), who called for Secretary Azar to fire Michael Caputo, “after he reportedly claimed that a ‘resistance unit’ of ‘seditious’ government scientists at the CDC are working to undermine President Trump,” Talking Points Memo reports.
Schumer’s call on AZAR to resign comes after Democrats like @PattyMurray and @rosadelauro have demanded Azar to oust spokesman MICHAEL CAPUTO, under scrutiny for battling with scientists. https://t.co/zNDfffvgf9
— Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) September 15, 2020
“You understand that they’re going to have to kill me, and unfortunately, I think that’s where this is going,” Caputo said on Facebook.
“Remember the Trump supporter who was shot and killed?” Caputo said. “That was a drill.”
“And when Donald Trump refuses to stand down at the inauguration, the shooting will begin,” he also said. “The drills that you’ve seen are nothing.”
“If you carry guns, buy ammunition, ladies and gentlemen, because it’s going to be hard to get.”
Former Assistant United States Attorney at SDNY, Daniel Goldman, says “Trump must condemn this talk and fire Caputo immediately. This is a real test of he will deal with an election loss.”
Former DOJ spokesperson, now an MSNBC security analyst warns that Caputo has a security clearance.
Michael Caputo sounds like he needs help, and he most definitely shouldn’t be in a position of authority in the government. I hope the people responsible for his security clearance (yes, senior HHS officials have them) take his words in this piece seriously. https://t.co/VvRs6LOLfq
— Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) September 14, 2020
A consortium of 13 well-known organizations is calling on Caputo to resign:
**BREAKING**
Protect Our Care
American Family Voices
AFT
CAP Action Fund
Committee to Protect Medicare
Community Catalyst
Health Care Voices
National Women’s Health Network
SEIU
Call on @SpoxHHS Michael Caputo to resign pic.twitter.com/CvoO9tppyT
— Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) September 14, 2020
‘Literally Copied From Putin and the Kremlin’: Intelligence Expert Blasts Trump’s White House RNC Performance
Intelligence and counterterrorism expert Malcolm Nance is criticizing President Donald Trump’s Republican National Convention performance from Tuesday night, noting the extreme similarity to images of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin.
President Trump inappropriately if not illegally used uniformed members of the U.S. Military in video of him walking in the White House to attend a citizenship naturalization ceremony for five immigrants, staged for the RNC. (Ethics experts say the use of the White House for a political campaign is unprecedented, a gross abuse of power, and entirely inappropriate. There are also concerns of violations of the Hatch Act.)
“This entire camera shot is LITERALLY COPIED FROM PUTIN & THE KREMLIN,” Nance, noticing the disturbing parallel, said on Twitter. “The soldiers, the doors opening, the red carpet.” He called it “disgraceful.”
Here’s a screenshot from video the White House released Tuesday of the naturalization ceremony:
Here’s an image of the Russian Honor Guard opening the doors for President Vladimir Putin.
Voila! #TheyPlagarizeEverything https://t.co/bpME7VHjVw
— Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) August 26, 2020
Nance wasn’t the only one who noticed:
If this moment looked odd to you, it’s because you don’t have authoritarian tendencies. Compare ceremonial guards swinging open the Kremlin’s golden doors to reveal Russian President Putin to Donald Trump’s use of Marines in the White House for Naturalization Ceremony. #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/TeCSrVDG1k
— Darlene McDonald (@VoteDarlene) August 26, 2020
Nance points to this mashup as well:
Trump plagiarized his mentor's entrance. Sorry I had to do it. pic.twitter.com/pRG6DyOuT6
— Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) August 26, 2020
Here’s the White House’s video. It’s unclear why it needed to begin with the members of the military opening the doors for Trump, or him walking into the room.
Today, President @realDonaldTrump welcomed five of our newest AMERICAN CITIZENS as they took the Oath of Allegiance to the greatest Nation on Earth!
We are one, PROUD American Family! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ycL7bZeT04
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 26, 2020
