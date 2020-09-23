News
Grand Jury Announces Charges Against Only One Louisville Officer – But None in Killing of Breonna Taylor
A grand jury has announced criminal charges against a single Louisville, Kentucky police officer, but no charges in the March 13 killing of Breonna Taylor. The charges are against former officer Brett Hankison and include wanton endangerment, unrelated to Taylor’s killing. No homicide charges were announced.
The charges are being described as insufficient by MSNBC’s Al Sharpton.
.@TheRevAl reacts to 1 former Louisville police officer indicted by grand jury on charges of “wanton endangerment” in relation to the Breonna Taylor shooting case: “I think it’s grossly insufficient.”
“When we say Black Lives Matter, this indictment says, it does not matter.” pic.twitter.com/aXBWrkB2Vq
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 23, 2020
“It feels to me like these charges entirely delete the murder” of Breonna Taylor, MSNBC’s Joy Ann Reid commented on the network after the charges were announced. “This was a Black Lives Don’t Matter ruling.”
“They can just shoot you,” she lamented.
“There’s nothing in this charge that mentions Breonna Taylor,” she continued. “There’s no charge that says you need to at least care” about the lives of others, Reid said.
The Nation’s Elie Mystal weighs in:
They’re basically saying that shooting at #BreonnaTaylor WAS LIKE SHOOTING INTO THE AIR.
Black Lives could not matter LESS to these people.
— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) September 23, 2020
Live video:
BREAKING: NBC News Special Report: Grand jury presents its Breonna Taylor case report to judge. https://t.co/yVtmGtdr5w
— NBC News (@NBCNews) September 23, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This article has been updated, including the title and other details to reflect new details.
Romney’s ‘Pathetically Weasel-Worded’ Defense of His Vow to Vote for Trump SCOTUS Pick Mocked and Destroyed
U.S. Senator Mitt Romney is being highly criticized Tuesday, after he announced he will vote to confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, even before the candidate has been named.
CNN’s take is that Senator Romney’s “backing of Supreme Court vote paves way for election-year confirmation.”
Romney said he would vote for any nominee who is qualified, although he struggled to define what the term meant to him.
Many are attacking the Utah Republican Senator for green lighting Trump’s unnamed SCOTUS nominee despite voting to impeach the president.
Former Dept. of Defense communications official:
Imagine simultaneously believing the President of the United States violated the constitution & is so unfit for office he must be removed from the White House but also being totally on board with his judgment for a lifetime Supreme Court seat
— Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) September 22, 2020
Sen. Romney also made several remarks, both to reporters (video below) and in a statement, that are provably false.
Mitt Romney: “I recognize that we may have a Court which has more of a conservative bent than it has had over the last few decades, but my liberal friends have over many decades gotten used to the idea of having a liberal court and that’s not written in the stars.” pic.twitter.com/0lXXcAGrjQ
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 22, 2020
“The historical precedent of election year nominations is that the Senate generally does not confirm an opposing party’s nominee but does confirm a nominee of its own,” Romney said in a statement.
Journalist Joan McCarter points out that’s false.
Well, except for 1988 when a Democratic Senate confirmed Ronald Reagan’s nominee, Anthony Kennedy. Except for that “historical precedent of election year nominations.” https://t.co/yOnk78NIMu
— Joan McCarter (@joanmccarter) September 22, 2020
Civil rights attorney Sasha Samberg-Champion blasts Romney for cloaking a purely political decision in the rule of law.
This is a ridiculous statement. It suggests that an inherently political decision is not, in fact, based on politics, but instead on “law” and “precedent,” neither of which have anything to do with this. https://t.co/eixFJhvKwG
— Sasha Samberg-Champion (@ssamcham) September 22, 2020
Historian Kevin Kruse:
This “historical precedent” is so pathetically weasel-worded I’m actually embarrassed *for* you. https://t.co/1vvrKUkeUP
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) September 22, 2020
Reporter and analyst for Inside Elections, Jacob Rubashkin, notes just how false Romney’s claim is that America is a “center-right” nation – and embarrasses him in the process:
The GOP has lost 6 of 7 popular votes over the last 30 years. That the US is a “center right” country is not particularly borne out in the voting history — if it were, Romney would have a different title than “Senator.” https://t.co/RUtv8X4zGI
— Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) September 22, 2020
As does journalist Jay Willis:
ROMNEY: [runs a center-right campaign to be the literal President of the United States, loses by four points, is immediately stuffed in the garbage can by his party as it lurches far to the right]
ROMNEY: my worldview is obviously shared by a majority of the country
— Jay Willis (@jaywillis) September 22, 2020
Romney’s false claims that the Supreme Court has been liberal for years is also easily debunked as “utter nonsense” – by Norman Ornstein, a resident scholar at a conservative think tank:
Romney’s statement is utter nonsense. A liberal court? Besides Citizens United, Shelby County and many other anti-voter rulings, anti-labor, pro-business, anti-Civil Rights. Center-right? This would be radical right, Federalist Society to the max.
— Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) September 22, 2020
And by this HuffPost journalist:
The court hasn’t had a liberal majority since 1969.
The country is only center-right if you consider the Democratic Party center-right, which Romney does not.
The Republican Party has won the presidential popular vote just once over the last three decades. https://t.co/VhuwhoKUuO
— Paul Blumenthal (@PaulBlu) September 22, 2020
More:
“The historical precedent of election year nominations is that the Senate generally does not confirm an opposing party’s nominee but does confirm a nominee of its own.”
That’s the fanciest way of saying “it’s all about power baby” I have ever seen. https://t.co/llnYImFhbz
— National Security Counselors (@NatlSecCnslrs) September 22, 2020
There. Is. No. Such. Thing. As. A. Moral. Republican. https://t.co/WcEhOm22jL
— Jessie defund police shut it all down Losch🗽🇺🇾 (@JessieLosch) September 22, 2020
You’ll always be the dude who tried to iron his shirt while wearing it, and absolutley nothing more. https://t.co/Xu1PGpD1zI
— Ryan Barr (@RADMANRBARR) September 22, 2020
Take back the presidency. Take back the Senate. Pack the courts.
There are no “norms” if Republicans keep making up rules that apply only to them. https://t.co/D3oaBcE2O1
— Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) September 22, 2020
“Sure, I thought that @realDonaldTrump should be removed from office when he was impeached, but since he wasn’t I will reward him by voting for his Supreme Court nominee.” https://t.co/onwr9QaMdc
— *you’re (@RKJ65) September 22, 2020
No one seems to understand: Mitt Romney, in the end, is a member of the many cults that want to own women’s uteruses.
How could he pass up a chance? https://t.co/3dVtNqOUzx
— Michelangelo Signorile, subscribe to my newsletter (@MSignorile) September 22, 2020
Romney: I Will Vote to Confirm Trump SCOTUS Nominee if Qualified
U.S. Senator Mitt Romney says he will vote for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee to hold the seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg if that candidate is qualified.
The Republican from Utah says a “liberal court” is “not written in the stars,” and implied his decision to buck fairness and Republican precedent is based on helping to mold a “center-right” Supreme Court – which it already is.
He also falsely claims the nation is “center-right.”
Two Republicans have said they will not vote before the election. Democrats need four Republicans to not vote before the inauguration.
Mitt Romney: “I recognize that we may have a Court which has more of a conservative bent than it has had over the last few decades, but my liberal friends have over many decades gotten used to the idea of having a liberal court and that’s not written in the stars.” pic.twitter.com/0lXXcAGrjQ
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 22, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story.
‘Shaping Policies’: Trump Official in Charge of Personnel at HHS Has Been a College Senior – Report
The Trump administration put a college senior in charge of personnel at the Dept. of Health and Human Services, Catherine Granito. She appears to have graduated this spring.
A Politico report Monday afternoon, “Trump administration shakes up HHS personnel office after tumultuous hires,” revealed the stunning placement – including that she has been “playing a role in shaping policies in the middle of a pandemic.”
HHS has an annual budget of $1.286 trillion. As of 2015 it had 79,540 employees.
“White House Liaison Emily Newman and her deputy Catherine Granito will be shifting full-time to the Voice of America’s parent organization, the United States Agency for Global Media, HHS chief of staff Brian Harrison told senior staff on Monday,” the Politico article states.
It adds that “Granito — an undergraduate at the University of Michigan as recently as this spring — had been in charge of the health department’s personnel while playing a role in shaping policies in the middle of a pandemic.”
Granito’s LinkedIn page says she attended the University of Michigan until May as a student athlete playing lacrosse and notes she majored in English language and literature. A Google search shows that page listed her as an “advisor” at HHS.
Her Facebook page says she “Works at U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.”
The recent Michael Caputo scandal appears to have involved Granito.
“Granito, who was in the class of 2020 at the University of Michigan, was involved in political appointees’ recent scrutiny of CDC Deputy Director Anne Schuchat, a career civil servant. Caputo and his team raised concerns about Schuchat this spring after she publicly acknowledged missed opportunities in the nation’s response to the coronavirus.”
Image: Official White House Photo of HHS Sec. Alex Azar and President Donald Trump by Tia Dufour via Flickr
