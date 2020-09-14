News
GOP State Attorney General Hit and Killed Man, Reported He Hit a Deer, After Attending MAGA Fundraiser
The Republican Attorney General of South Dakota was involved in a fatal auto accident late Friday night. Jason Ravnsborg reported to police he had killed a deer on the highway, but the body of a 55-year old man, Joe Boever, was found Sunday morning.
That detail was left out of initial reports, including the Sunday evening announcement of the deadly crash made by Republican Governor Kristi Noem.
It is not known at what speed Ravnsborg was driving but the Argus Leader reports Ravnsborg was ticketed six times from 2014 to 2018 for speeding. He also has other auto-related citations, including driving without a seat belt.
“The attorney general hit my cousin as he was walking down the side of the road and killed him,” Victor Nemec says.
Preview:
“My cousin got run over by the Attorney General,” Nick Nemec said about his relative Joe Boever.
“A deer doesn’t look like a human,” said Nick’s brother Victor.
— Arielle Zionts (@Ajzionts) September 14, 2020
Ravnsborg was on his way home from a Republican fundraising dinner when he hit and killed Boever. The fundraiser included a raffle for a MAGA “.45 Trump handgun,” the GOP group announced:
The attorney general’s spokesperson “said Ravnsborg ‘drinks lightly’ and he doesn’t think he was drinking at the event,” the Rapid City Journal adds.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Trump Campaign Cancels Ads in Key Battleground States Amid Poor Fundraising – Biden Expands Buys
The Donald Trump campaign has canceled millions of dollars in ad buys in critical battleground states, including Iowa, Nevada, and Ohio, while the Joe Biden campaign, after posting historic fundraising results, is expanding its ad buys.
Bloomberg News reports the Trump campaign “is scaling back its television advertising spending and in some cases abandoning it altogether for now in key states, facing a cash crunch brought on by huge investments in staff and operations.”
There are just 50 days left in the campaign, and some states have already begun early voting.
The Biden campaign has outspent the Trump campaign in TV ads by more than four times, $97.7 million to $21.6, over the past month.
“It should be an alarm to every Republican donor that they’ve got to dig deep and give more,” David McIntosh, president of Club for Growth, told the Associated Press, which notes the dark money group has “come to Trump’s aid by running commercials on his behalf.”
“Fox News will help carry (Trump’s) message, but the mainstream media won’t. That means he’s got to have enough resources to go over their heads and talk directly with voters,” McIntosh added.
Trump appears to be holding frequent “news conferences” from the White House, which are more like campaign rally speeches, due to a lack of campaign cash. The campaign is expected to announce its cash on hand soon.
News
WATCH: CNN’s Tapper Shuts Down Navarro Interview Over Insults and Lies About Trump’s COVID-19 Response
On Sunday morning “State of the Union” host Jake Tapper cut short an interview with White House trade advisor Peter Navarro after the Donald Trump appointee insulted CNN’s coverage of the COVID-19 health crisis and refused to answer questions about why the president lied to the public about it.
Over a combative nine minutes, the CNN host repeatedly asked Navarro about the taped comments the president made about the coronavirus pandemic in an interview with Bob Woodward and how they conflicted with his public statements.
With Navarro continually calling citing the president’s comments “cherry-picking” and refusing to address direct questions, Tapper finally called an end to the interview and then fact-checked the White House adviser after he was taken off the screen.
“He knew it was deadlier than the flu and he was lying to the American public two weeks later,” Tapper accused.
“Jake, you’re cherry-picking,” Navarro shot back.
“I’m not cherry-picking. He was not honest with the American people. you’re not answering the question,” the CNN host pressed.
“You’re not honest with the American people. CNN is not honest with the American people. You want to go there?” Navarro replied which led Tapper to call the interview off.
“I said you’re not answering the question. Thank you, Peter Navarro. We just played tape and you didn’t answer the question,” Tapper said over the Trump adviser’s protestations.
“I appreciate your time today. and I would just like to remind the American people that the United States has less than 5 percent of the world’s population, and the United States has more than 20 percent of the world’s coronavirus deaths,” Tapper explained. “That is a fact. It does not matter how many times he insults CNN.”
Watch below:
News
‘This Is Big’: Legal Experts React to Prosecutor’s Abrupt Resignation From John Durham’s Russia Probe
Nora Dannehy, a federal prosecutor who is a top aide to U.S. Attorney John H. Durham in his Russia investigation, has quietly resigned from the probe, the Hartford Courant reports. Dannehy’s resignation was at least partly out of concern that the investigative team is “being pressed for political reasons to produce a report before its work is done,” her colleagues tell the Courant.
As expected, the move has legal experts on Twitter acknowledging the story as a major development in the case.
!!!
This is big.
U.S. prosecutor Nora Dannehy resigns from John Durham’s Russia investigation, in part due to concerns that Barr is pressuring the team to produce results before the election.https://t.co/rkLGM5dihI
— Breanne Deppisch (@breanne_dep) September 11, 2020
Nora Dannehy is highly regarded. She investigated the firings of 9 US Attys during the Bush administration & is widely viewed as a non-partisan professional. https://t.co/jla0svnMxJ
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) September 11, 2020
Really big. Nora Dannehy is an incredibly well-respected prosecutor – not the type of person who would take this step for no reason. https://t.co/Oc4y2Foiv0
— Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) September 11, 2020
Red Alert:
Nora Dannehy, Connecticut prosecutor who was top aide to John Durham’s Trump-Russia investigation, resigns amid concern about pressure from Attorney General William Barr https://t.co/lcgtczWwW0
— Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) September 11, 2020
??
Canary in coal mine dead.
Looks like profound corruption in Barr-Durham probe—attempted October surprise.
Top Durham aide, Nora Dannehy resigns partly because “team is being pressed for political reasons to produce a report before its work is done”!https://t.co/JvXtU8k4bY
— Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) September 11, 2020
Here we go folks. Please remember that, whatever Durham does or does not find, Bill Barr will “spin”, “mischaracterize” & lie about, just as Federal Judge Reggie Walton concluded regarding Barr’s lies about the Mueller report. Our eyes are open to Barr’s nefarious game. https://t.co/knyInHkecM
— Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) September 11, 2020
Let there be no doubt: Barr is pushing the Durham probe to gift Trump an October surprise. https://t.co/tYOgFOmlN2
— Elie Honig (@eliehonig) September 11, 2020
Trending
- 'DANGEROUS FOOLS'2 days ago
Trump Supporters Cheer as Protestor Calls for Assassinating Pro-LGBTQ Democrats
- FOUR MORE YEARS OF THIS?2 days ago
‘Desperate’ Trump Won’t Survive the Bob Woodward COVID-19 Revelations: Ex-GOP Lawmaker
- News1 day ago
WATCH: CNN’s Tapper Shuts Down Navarro Interview Over Insults and Lies About Trump’s COVID-19 Response
- 'THIS IS A CRIME SCENE'2 days ago
Trump Appointees Pressured the CDC to Make Its COVID-19 Reports Fit Trump’s Rosy Assessments
- DONALD TRUMP IS AN ANTI-GAY BIGOT7 hours ago
Trump Used Homophobic Slur to Describe Gay, Black Harvard Grad on ‘The Apprentice’ Says Cohen
- CONGRATULATIONS!6 hours ago
Andrew Gillum: ‘I Identify as Bisexual’
- SUPER SPREADER9 hours ago
‘Negligent Homicide’: Doctor Says Trump Fans Will Die From Nevada Rally
- News5 hours ago
Trump Campaign Cancels Ads in Key Battleground States Amid Poor Fundraising – Biden Expands Buys