Cohen Links Falwell’s Endorsement of Trump to ‘Favor’ for Fixing Evangelical Couple’s ‘Racy’ Photo Problem: Report
In his new book Michael Cohen is suggesting evangelical leader Jerry Falwell, Jr., endorsed Donald Trump as a “favor” to the president’s’s now-former personal attorney, after Cohen “fixed” the Falwell couple’s problem with “racy” and “personal” photos that could have caused them problems. Cohen’s new book was released Tuesday.
“In his book, Cohen writes that he had become close to the Falwells in 2011, once securing tickets for one of their daughters to see Justin Bieber perform. He calls the Falwells ‘dear friends, more like family to me,'” Reuters reports.
“In good time, I would call in this favor, not for me, but for the Boss, at a crucial moment on his journey to the presidency.”
As Reuters reported last year, the Falwells enlisted Cohen to keep “a bunch of photographs, personal photographs” from becoming public, Cohen said in a recording, made surreptitiously by comedian Tom Arnold. “I actually have one of the photos,” he said, without going into specifics. “It’s terrible.”
Cohen, Reuters notes, does not specifically state the endorsement was the favor he called in, but it is “the first time he has linked the two issues.”
Falwell’s endorsement of Trump (he was expected to endorse Ted Cruz) and bringing on board white evangelicals, is seen as a major reason for Trump winning the White House.
No, There Will Be No COVID-19 Vaccine Before Election Day — and It’ll Take Two Years to Vaccinate the US: Doctor
President Donald Trump desperately needs a COVID-19 vaccine to help him get through the election in November. The problem, however, is that it’s never going to happen, no matter how hard he tries.
Trump didn’t take the virus seriously until it had spread so far that the stock market cratered, and people panicked, hoarding food, toilet paper, gasoline, water and more.
“Now, the virus that we’re talking about having to do ? you know, a lot of people think that goes away in April with the heat ? as the heat comes in. Typically, that will go away in April. We’re in great shape, though. We have 12 cases ? 11 cases, and many of them are in good shape now,” said Trump Feb. 10, 2020.
“Looks like by April, you know, in theory, when it gets a little warmer, it miraculously goes away,” he also claimed.
“My administration has done a job on really working across government and with the private sector, and it’s been incredible. It’s a beautiful thing to watch. I have to say,” Trump said over a month later, Mar. 29, 2020.
“I’d rate it [our response] a 10. I think we’ve done a great job,” Trump claimed, also in March, just before New York City was forced to bring in a make-shift morgue to hold the bodies stacking up in the hospitals.
Now, Trump is lying again, saying that he’ll have the vaccine in time for the Election. In fact, his administration has put states “on notice” that they need to create distribution centers for the vaccine and have them up and running by Nov. 1.
According to Dr. Jonathan Reiner, George Washington University professor of Medicine, don’t hold your breath on Trump’s claims.
“First of all, no vaccine will be distributed before Election Day,” he said frankly. “Even if we identify a vaccine, which looks both safe and effective, the distribution plan will be really complex. First of all, these vaccines require subzero storage. So, you need a supply chain that can do that. We’ll have to pick who gets the vaccine first. Health care workers, the elderly, nursing homes, people at risk. There is an elaborate plan that will go into this. So, it will take a while to get the vaccine into people, and vaccination will take probably two years to vaccinate the country.”
Public confidence in the vaccine is eroding as Trump appears to be rushing whatever he can get to market as fast as possible for political reasons. It has prompted Americans to speculate that anything the Food and Drug Administration rushes out won’t necessarily be safe. As a result, a greater percentage of Americans are saying they won’t get the vaccine.
“We have to do exactly the opposite of what is being done now,” said Dr. Rainer. “Instead of emphasizing speed, right, there needs to be — used to be an ad that says speed kills. Instead of advocating speed, we need to advocate safety and efficacy. Dr. Peter Marks, who heads up the section of the FDA tasked with approving biologics like vaccines, has publicly stated that he won’t allow a vaccine that he would deem to be unsafe for his family to be administered to the public at large. We need to hear people like that speak out. We’ve also heard from pharmaceutical companies involved in creating these vaccines say the same thing.”
Drug companies have indicated that they were working quickly, but they aren’t cutting corners, despite White House pressure. Dr. Reiner said that he hopes more come out to explain that and promise that the drug will not be dangerous.
See his full statements below:
‘What Does Putin Have on Him?’ Trump Gives Russia a Pass on Alexei Navalny Poisoning
All eyes have been on Russia since opposition leader Alexei Navalny fell ill in Siberia.
Navalny was finally air-lifted to German, where the government announced toxicology tests found “unequivocal evidence of a chemical nerve agent,” according to CNN.
“Alexey Navalny was the victim of an attack with a chemical nerve agent of the Novichok group,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel said. “This poison can be detected without a doubt in the samples.”
Trump was asked about the poisoning on Friday against the backdrop of the alleged pattern of Vladimir Putin poisoning political opponents.
But Trump refused to condemn the attack or hold Putin to account.
“Once again Trump passes on a chance to hold Russia accountable. What does Putin have on him?” CNN analyst Joe Lockhart asked.
Here’s what others were saying:
https://t.co/44ZCHj2e34 https://t.co/w1eGa7yfao
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) September 4, 2020
Trump on what he might do about the poisoning of Putin opponent Alexei Navalny: "If Hillary got elected, you would be at war with North Korea." pic.twitter.com/pqKKCBGa0o
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 4, 2020
"But I do get along with President Putin. But I've been tougher on Russia than anybody else by far." — Trump is totally incoherent pic.twitter.com/k5CqY3t3LY
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 4, 2020
"I get along with President Putin" is the best response Trump can come up with.https://t.co/473sJdOm7m
— Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) September 4, 2020
Worse than saying nothing.
Trump on Russia’s poisoning of Putin critic #Navalny:
"We haven't had any proof yet.” https://t.co/BbBpNire4N
— Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) September 4, 2020
Trump simply will not criticize Vladimir Putin… ever… https://t.co/JUtBIoGtGh
— Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) September 4, 2020
Cuomo: There Aren’t Enough Bodyguards to Protect Trump from New Yorkers
New Yorkers President Donald J. Trump and Governor Andrew Cuomo both hail originally from Queens, but there’s no brotherly love where these two are concerned.
Cuomo held an emergency press briefing Wednesday night following Trump’s threat to pull federally allocated funds from “lawless” cities like New York, Seattle, Portland, and Washington, D.C., among others. His briefing occurred within 30-minutes of Trump’s threat.
“He better have an army if he thinks he’s gonna walk down the street in New York,” Cuomo said. “New Yorkers don’t want to have anything to do with him. He can’t have enough bodyguards to walk through New York City, people don’t want to have anything to do with him.”
Cuomo added, “It is more of the same from him. It’s political, it is gratuitous. And it’s illegal. But it is another attempt to kill New York City. President Ford said drop dead. President Trump has been actively trying to kill New York City since he’s been elected.”
He later commented, “He [Trump] was dismissed as a clown in New York City; those who know him best, like him least.”
Cuomo later walked back one of his more aggressive remarks.
“My comment about the president and bodyguards in New York City, all I’m saying is that he is persona non grata in New York City,” he stated. “And I think he knows that. And he’ll never come back to New York, because New Yorkers will never forget how gratuitously mean he has been to New Yorkers and how many times he’s tried to kill the city that gave him his start and birthed him. That’s what I meant about the bodyguards.”
One thing he didn’t take back was this comment: “You want to do something about public safety, try doing your job. One thousand people under your federal leadership are dying currently per day from Covid. You have the worst record on the globe in terms of leadership.”
Cumo also shared these tweets.
Today and always: pic.twitter.com/3R2ibvAhck
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 31, 2020
President Trump has actively sought to punish NYC since day one.
He let COVID ambush New York.
He refuses to provide funds that states and cities MUST receive to recover.
He is not a king. He cannot "defund" NYC.
It's an illegal stunt.
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 2, 2020
Trump can't bully New Yorkers. Ever notice those who know him best like him the least? Ask his sister, a former federal judge, who said he's a liar and "you can't trust him." He says he wins NYS. Really? Want to bet?
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 3, 2020
Trump as Commander in Chief lost the Covid war. Now more Americans are dying daily from Covid than in Europe, China and Canada COMBINED.
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 4, 2020
Watch:
