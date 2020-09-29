News
Busted: Trump Administration Caught by NYT Downplaying COVID Risks of Reopening Schools
Yet another bombshell exposé on the Trump administration ignoring its own scientists was published online on Monday evening.
“Top White House officials pressured the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this summer to play down the risk of sending children back to school, a strikingly political intervention in one of the most sensitive public health debates of the pandemic,” The New York Times reported. “As part of their behind-the-scenes effort, White House officials also tried to circumvent the C.D.C. in a search for alternate data showing that the pandemic was weakening and posed little danger to children.”
The report was based on “documents and interviews with current and former government officials” the newspaper reported.
“The documents and interviews show how the White House spent weeks trying to press public health professionals to fall in line with President Trump’s election-year agenda of pushing to reopen schools and the economy as quickly as possible. The president and his team have remained defiant in their demand for schools to get back to normal, even as coronavirus cases have once again ticked up, in some cases linked to school and college reopenings,” The Times explained. “The effort included Dr. Deborah L. Birx, the White House’s coronavirus response coordinator, and officials working for Vice President Mike Pence, who led the task force. It left officials at the C.D.C., long considered the world’s premier public health agency, alarmed at the degree of pressure from the White House.”
One former top staffer for Pence spoke with the newspaper.
“One member of Mr. Pence’s staff said she was repeatedly asked by Marc Short, the vice president’s chief of staff, to get the C.D.C. to produce more reports and charts showing a decline in coronavirus cases among young people. The staff member, Olivia Troye, one of Mr. Pence’s top aides on the task force, said she regretted being “complicit” in the effort,” the newspaper explained. “According to Ms. Troye, Mr. Short dispatched junior members of the vice president’s staff to circumvent the C.D.C. in search of data he thought might better support the White House’s position.”
Read the full report.
News
Trump Campaign Profiled 3.5 Million Black Voters to Suppress Turnout and Deter Them From Voting in 2016: Report
The Trump campaign focused its digital efforts on 3.5 million Black American voters in 2016, targeting them in an effort to deter them from voting.
A new report from the UK’s Channel 4, which also helped expose how Cambridge Analytica precisely targeted voters for the Trump campaign during the 2016 election, makes the stunning revelation.
Pointing to “a vast cache of data used by Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign on almost 200 million American voters,” Channel 4 reports it has obtained the data, which “reveals that 3.5 million Black Americans were categorized by Donald Trump’s campaign as ‘Deterrence’ – voters they wanted to stay home on election day.”
“In 16 key battleground states, millions of Americans were separated by an algorithm into one of eight categories, also described as ‘audiences’, so they could then be targeted with tailored ads on Facebook and other platforms,” Channel 4 reports.
One of the categories was named ‘Deterrence’, which was later described publicly by Trump’s chief data scientist as containing people that the campaign “hope don’t show up to vote”.
Analysis by Channel 4 News shows Black Americans – historically a community targeted with voter suppression tactics – were disproportionately marked ‘Deterrence’ by the 2016 campaign.
Here’s a promotional video from Channel 4, tweeted by the UK investigative journalist who exposed the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica scandal.
??? We knew it. We said it. Now @Channel4News has amazing cache of hard evidence. Facebook is a tool that Trump uses to suppress Black votes. If this isn’t a MASSIVE scandal for Facebook, we are well & truly lost
pic.twitter.com/egQYtqwu91
— Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) September 28, 2020
Here’s video showing Channel 4 actually visiting voters in Wisconsin, and showing them what information the Trump campaign had on them.
The Trump campaign had data on voters’ home address, date of birth, jobs, income, and housing status, and matched that to individual people to target them, Channel 4 revealed.
The plan worked.
“Overall turnout” in one Milwaukie, Wisconsin precinct, “fell from 75% in 2012, to just 56% in 2016.”
In another, turnout fell from 81% to 55%.
Trump won the 2016 Electoral College by just 77,000 votes across three states.
News
Florida Police Release Body Cam Footage of Arrest of Former Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale
Fort Lauderdale Police on Monday released body camera footage showing the arrest of Brad Parscale, the former campaign manager for Donald Trump. Parscale was arrested at home on Sunday afternoon after threatening to harm himself.
The video shows officers tackling Parscale after he comes out of his house to speak to police. “I didn’t do anything,” he can be heard saying as police restrain him.
Parscale’s wife called police to report that her husband was armed, had barricaded himself in the home, and was threatening to kill himself.
“The confrontation with officers started after an argument between the couple. Candice Parscale says her husband chambered a round into a pistol during a heated exchange between the two,” the Sun-Sentinel reported.
“It’s unclear what they were arguing about, but she says she fled the house in fear and ran to a neighbor’s residence, from which she called the cops.”
Parscale was transported to Broward Health Medical Center and is being detained for psychiatric evaluation under the state’s Baker Act.
Parscale was demoted to senior campaign adviser in July. Trump tapped Bill Stepien to be his replacement as campaign manager.
Watch the video below:
Related – ‘Brad Parscale Hits Her’: Disturbing Details Emerge From Police Report of Ex-Trump Campaign Manager
News
Trump Campaign Blames Democrats for Ex-Campaign Manager Parscale’s Reported Self-Harm Threat
The Trump campaign is blaming “Democrats and disgruntled RINOs” for the reported self-harm threat of its former campaign manager Brad Parscale.
“The disgusting, personal attacks from Democrats and disgruntled RINOs have gone too far, and they should be ashamed of themselves for what they’ve done to this man and his family,” said Trump campaign’s communications director Tim Murtaugh.
Statement from ?@realDonaldTrump? Campaign Communications Director Tim Murtaugh pic.twitter.com/NKuJrtmImz
— John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) September 28, 2020
Parscale, according to multiple reports, barricaded himself in the Florida home he and his wife live in. She called police saying he had access to multiple weapons and was threatening self harm.
A SWAT team was able to intervene and take him to a hospital.
Notice the difference in statements from the Trump campaign and the Biden campaign:
Compare how the Biden and Trump campaign react to the Parscale news https://t.co/4VOap5pM0G pic.twitter.com/WU5TrNJcJA
— Rumpole of the Bayou (@RumpoleBayou) September 28, 2020
