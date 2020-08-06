Trump Totally Politicizes Coronavirus Vaccine: Ready ‘Right Around’ Election Day

President Donald Trump melted down again Wednesday morning, threatening to use the U.S. Supreme Court to protect him from a Congress that rapidly expanding its investigations into his possibly criminal and definitely impeachable actions.

After accusing British Intelligence of spying on him (an accusation he made just hours after accepting an invitation from Buckingham Palace to meet with the Queen in June) Trump went off the rails.

Trump’s tweets expose the fact that his plan all along has been to install loyalists throughout the federal government, including the judiciary, to protect him – and that he thinks that’s they way government is supposed to function. (It’s not.)

“If the partisan Dems ever tried to Impeach, I would first head to the U.S. Supreme Court,” Trump threatened.

The U.S. Supreme Court has no authority to prevent Congress from its constitutionally assigned duty to impeach should it decide the president has committed “Treason, Bribery, or other High Crimes and Misdemeanors.”

The Mueller Report, despite being written by Angry Democrats and Trump Haters, and with unlimited money behind it ($35,000,000), didn’t lay a glove on me. I DID NOTHING WRONG. If the partisan Dems ever tried to Impeach, I would first head to the U.S. Supreme Court. Not only…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2019

…..are there no “High Crimes and Misdemeanors,” there are no Crimes by me at all. All of the Crimes were committed by Crooked Hillary, the Dems, the DNC and Dirty Cops – and we caught them in the act! We waited for Mueller and WON, so now the Dems look to Congress as last hope! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2019

Former Hillary Clinton spokesperson Brian Fallon summed up Trump’s threat:

This glimpse into Trump’s brain proves he considers the Supreme Court in his back pocket the same way he thinks the Attorney General should be his personal fixer. https://t.co/WGRwih6Jim — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) April 24, 2019

Here’s a noted author, political scientist, and professor:

Dude has not clue how it works. He’s president and I guarantee you he has not read one full sentence of the Constitution. He is not just a crook, not just the greatest security threat America faces, not just an amoral pathological profoundly evil man. He’s a moron. https://t.co/lMK3Krp8wm — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) April 24, 2019

And here’s attorney George Conway, who is married to Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway:

(1) You’re lying again.

(2) It’s astounding how little understanding you have of the Constitution you’ve sworn to uphold. https://t.co/itnieVp2HE — George Conway (@gtconway3d) April 24, 2019

MSNBC contributor and former U.S. Attorney:

“If the partisan Dems ever tried to Impeach, I would first head to the U.S. Supreme Court” – so much wrong with this President & with the election of a man who is ignorant about the Constitution. So worrisome he believes the Court will save him, no matter what. https://t.co/OEGK2JCziM — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) April 24, 2019

Meanwhile, the mockery of the president didn’t take long – take a look:

Didn’t lay a glove on you? Dude. You’re sweating like a Roy Moore at a middle-school gym class. https://t.co/haQS34Qwdc — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) April 24, 2019

You guys, I’m starting to suspect that the president of the United States is a complete lunatic and unfit for anything but golf. pic.twitter.com/0ZCe0XwKaC — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) April 24, 2019

That is not how it works. Supreme Court has nothing to do with it. Your stooges there can’t help you. Congress decides what are “high crimes and misdemeanors.” Read the Constitution — I know, that’s asking a lot. — Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) April 24, 2019

Dude, yet another section of the Constitution that you do not understand. — Rick Trilsch (@ricktrilsch) April 24, 2019

“This is the end of my presidency. I’m f*cked.” – @realDonaldTrump, fake president, endless embarrassment and epitome of a loser — Kathy Drasky (@kazzadraskmedia) April 24, 2019

Actually, Donald, the Mueller report outlined ongoing, purposeful obstruction of justice and described with great detail an executive who is both incompetent and whose people ignore his orders. If you’d actually read it, you’d see that it proves you to be a crook and a liar. — MatthewDicks (@MatthewDicks) April 24, 2019