NOT GOING TO HAPPEN

Trump Totally Politicizes Coronavirus Vaccine: Ready ‘Right Around’ Election Day

Published

on

Defying the experts including his own top immunologist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Donald Trump on Thursday announced a coronavirus vaccine could be ready “right around” Election Day. It is a tremendous politicization of the vaccine.

“Asked on the Geraldo Rivera radio program when a vaccine might be ready, Trump said, ‘Sooner than the end of the year, could be much sooner,'” Reuters reports.

“Sooner than November 3?” he was asked.

“I think in some cases, yes possible before, but right around that time,” Trump said.

CNN’s Daniel Dale adds:

There is no evidence Trump’s claim is accurate.

NOT GOING TO HAPPEN

‘Complete Lunatic’ Trump Brutally Mocked for Off the Rails Threat to Use Supreme Court to Block His Impeachment

Published

1 year ago

on

April 24, 2019

By

President Donald Trump melted down again Wednesday morning, threatening to use the U.S. Supreme Court to protect him from a Congress that rapidly expanding its investigations into his possibly criminal and definitely impeachable actions.

After accusing British Intelligence of spying on him (an accusation he made just hours after accepting an invitation from Buckingham Palace to meet with the Queen in June) Trump went off the rails.

Trump’s tweets expose the fact that his plan all along has been to install loyalists throughout the federal government, including the judiciary, to protect him – and that he thinks that’s they way government is supposed to function. (It’s not.)

“If the partisan Dems ever tried to Impeach, I would first head to the U.S. Supreme Court,” Trump threatened.

The U.S. Supreme Court has no authority to prevent Congress from its constitutionally assigned duty to impeach should it decide the president has committed “Treason, Bribery, or other High Crimes and Misdemeanors.”

Former Hillary Clinton spokesperson Brian Fallon summed up Trump’s threat:

Here’s a noted author, political scientist, and professor:

And here’s attorney George Conway, who is married to Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway:

MSNBC contributor and former U.S. Attorney:

Meanwhile, the mockery of the president didn’t take long – take a look:

 

Continue Reading

NOT GOING TO HAPPEN

Echoing Nixon, Trump Uses SOTU to Call on Congress to End ‘Ridiculous Partisan Investigations’ Into Him

Published

2 years ago

on

February 5, 2019

By

Echoing President Richard Nixon’s infamous 1974 State of the Union address, in which he called for an end to the Watergate investigation that ultimately would lead to his resignation, President Donald Trump Tuesday night during his State of the Union address called on Congress to end “ridiculous partisan investigations” into him.

With literally every entity attached to Donald Trump, including the Trump Campaign, Trump Transition team, the Trump Inauguration Committee, and the Trump administration itself, President Donald Trump told Congress it’s time to end those”ridiculous partisan investigations.”

Earlier Tuesday CNN produced a list of all the known investigations into the Trump machine:

Here’s Richard Nixon in 1974:

 

 

Continue Reading

