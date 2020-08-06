NOT GOING TO HAPPEN
Trump Totally Politicizes Coronavirus Vaccine: Ready ‘Right Around’ Election Day
Defying the experts including his own top immunologist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Donald Trump on Thursday announced a coronavirus vaccine could be ready “right around” Election Day. It is a tremendous politicization of the vaccine.
“Asked on the Geraldo Rivera radio program when a vaccine might be ready, Trump said, ‘Sooner than the end of the year, could be much sooner,'” Reuters reports.
“Sooner than November 3?” he was asked.
“I think in some cases, yes possible before, but right around that time,” Trump said.
CNN’s Daniel Dale adds:
Trump on a vaccine: “I’m rushing it. I am. I’m pushing everybody.” He claims, “If you had another president, other than me, you wouldn’t be talking vaccines for – two years.”
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 6, 2020
There is no evidence Trump’s claim is accurate.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
NOT GOING TO HAPPEN
‘Complete Lunatic’ Trump Brutally Mocked for Off the Rails Threat to Use Supreme Court to Block His Impeachment
President Donald Trump melted down again Wednesday morning, threatening to use the U.S. Supreme Court to protect him from a Congress that rapidly expanding its investigations into his possibly criminal and definitely impeachable actions.
After accusing British Intelligence of spying on him (an accusation he made just hours after accepting an invitation from Buckingham Palace to meet with the Queen in June) Trump went off the rails.
Trump’s tweets expose the fact that his plan all along has been to install loyalists throughout the federal government, including the judiciary, to protect him – and that he thinks that’s they way government is supposed to function. (It’s not.)
“If the partisan Dems ever tried to Impeach, I would first head to the U.S. Supreme Court,” Trump threatened.
The U.S. Supreme Court has no authority to prevent Congress from its constitutionally assigned duty to impeach should it decide the president has committed “Treason, Bribery, or other High Crimes and Misdemeanors.”
The Mueller Report, despite being written by Angry Democrats and Trump Haters, and with unlimited money behind it ($35,000,000), didn’t lay a glove on me. I DID NOTHING WRONG. If the partisan Dems ever tried to Impeach, I would first head to the U.S. Supreme Court. Not only……
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2019
…..are there no “High Crimes and Misdemeanors,” there are no Crimes by me at all. All of the Crimes were committed by Crooked Hillary, the Dems, the DNC and Dirty Cops – and we caught them in the act! We waited for Mueller and WON, so now the Dems look to Congress as last hope!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2019
Former Hillary Clinton spokesperson Brian Fallon summed up Trump’s threat:
This glimpse into Trump’s brain proves he considers the Supreme Court in his back pocket the same way he thinks the Attorney General should be his personal fixer. https://t.co/WGRwih6Jim
— Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) April 24, 2019
Here’s a noted author, political scientist, and professor:
Dude has not clue how it works. He’s president and I guarantee you he has not read one full sentence of the Constitution. He is not just a crook, not just the greatest security threat America faces, not just an amoral pathological profoundly evil man. He’s a moron. https://t.co/lMK3Krp8wm
— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) April 24, 2019
And here’s attorney George Conway, who is married to Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway:
(1) You’re lying again.
(2) It’s astounding how little understanding you have of the Constitution you’ve sworn to uphold. https://t.co/itnieVp2HE
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) April 24, 2019
MSNBC contributor and former U.S. Attorney:
“If the partisan Dems ever tried to Impeach, I would first head to the U.S. Supreme Court” – so much wrong with this President & with the election of a man who is ignorant about the Constitution. So worrisome he believes the Court will save him, no matter what. https://t.co/OEGK2JCziM
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) April 24, 2019
Meanwhile, the mockery of the president didn’t take long – take a look:
Didn’t lay a glove on you?
Dude.
You’re sweating like a Roy Moore at a middle-school gym class. https://t.co/haQS34Qwdc
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) April 24, 2019
You guys, I’m starting to suspect that the president of the United States is a complete lunatic and unfit for anything but golf. pic.twitter.com/0ZCe0XwKaC
— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) April 24, 2019
That is not how it works. Supreme Court has nothing to do with it. Your stooges there can’t help you.
Congress decides what are “high crimes and misdemeanors.”
Read the Constitution — I know, that’s asking a lot.
— Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) April 24, 2019
Dude, yet another section of the Constitution that you do not understand.
— Rick Trilsch (@ricktrilsch) April 24, 2019
“This is the end of my presidency. I’m f*cked.” – @realDonaldTrump, fake president, endless embarrassment and epitome of a loser
— Kathy Drasky (@kazzadraskmedia) April 24, 2019
Actually, Donald, the Mueller report outlined ongoing, purposeful obstruction of justice and described with great detail an executive who is both incompetent and whose people ignore his orders.
If you’d actually read it, you’d see that it proves you to be a crook and a liar.
— MatthewDicks (@MatthewDicks) April 24, 2019
The @GOP spent $70M investigating HRC 3 times. ?
Assets seized from your buddy Manafort paid for the Mueller report.
Can you please have someone explain how our government works. You’re under the impression that you can do as you please without consquences, like a 3rd grader.?
— Sue (@McSueb) April 24, 2019
NOT GOING TO HAPPEN
Echoing Nixon, Trump Uses SOTU to Call on Congress to End ‘Ridiculous Partisan Investigations’ Into Him
Echoing President Richard Nixon’s infamous 1974 State of the Union address, in which he called for an end to the Watergate investigation that ultimately would lead to his resignation, President Donald Trump Tuesday night during his State of the Union address called on Congress to end “ridiculous partisan investigations” into him.
With literally every entity attached to Donald Trump, including the Trump Campaign, Trump Transition team, the Trump Inauguration Committee, and the Trump administration itself, President Donald Trump told Congress it’s time to end those”ridiculous partisan investigations.”
President Trump says the only things that could slow down America’s economy are “foolish wars, politics, or ridiculous partisan investigations” #SOTU https://t.co/EXZ8FU2DXV pic.twitter.com/TuscG8d6oc
— CBS News (@CBSNews) February 6, 2019
Earlier Tuesday CNN produced a list of all the known investigations into the Trump machine:
Under investigation:
• Trump Organization (SDNY)
• Trump Foundation (NY State Attorney General’s office)
• Trump Campaign (Special Counsel, Congress)
• Trump Transition (Special Counsel)
• Trump Inauguration (SDNY)
• Trump Administration (Special Counsel, Congress) pic.twitter.com/J9dbFB9k2g
— The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) February 5, 2019
Here’s Richard Nixon in 1974:
Trending
- RELIGIOUS HYPOCRISY3 days ago
Now-Deleted Photo Allegedly of Jerry Falwell Jr. With Unzipped Pants in the Company of ‘Good Friends’ Stuns Internet
- News3 days ago
President ‘Dementia J. Trump’ Mocked for Not Saying ‘One Coherent Thing’ During Press Briefing
- OMG2 days ago
Internet Explodes Watching Trump Reduced to ‘Global Laughingstock’ in ‘Soul-Crushing Devastating’ Interview (Video)
- RELIGIOUS HYPOCRISY2 days ago
Liberty University Student Unloads on Jerry Falwell Jr’s Hypocrisy After Bizarre Yacht Party Photos Emerge
- IT WAS THEIR CAR2 days ago
Cops Handcuff Four Black Children at Gunpoint, Have Them Lie Face Down on Hot Pavement After Pulling Over Wrong Vehicle
- CORRUPTION CORRUPTION CORRUPTION3 days ago
Trump Openly Solicits Payment to US Treasury for His ‘Approval’ of TikTok Sale – Which He Is Forcing
- SHAME ON YOU MR. PRESIDENT23 hours ago
‘Sign of Desperation’: Trump Slammed for ‘Anti-Religious Bigotry’ Over New Attack Ad Showing Biden Praying in a Church
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
‘Dangerous’ Anti-LGBTQ Trump Appointee Who Calls US a ‘Homo-Empire’ Quits – Will Partner With Con Man Jacob Wohl