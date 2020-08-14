Connect with us

‘Slimy’ ‘Loathsome’ ‘Mealy-Mouthed’: Jared Kushner Dragged for Fueling Trump’s Racist Birther Attack on Kamala Harris

It started, as these things often do, with a lie on Facebook. Soon after, a far right wing attorney – who happens to be the chairman of NOM, the anti-LGBTQ National Organization For Marriage – penned a widely-panned opinion piece Newsweek decided to publish.

From there, a reporter on Thursday asked President Donald Trump: Is U.S. Senator and presumptive Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris eligible to run for the White House?

Trump, who had thrown gasoline on the Obama racist birther fire for years, was only too happy to fuel these flames, attacking another duly-elected Senator running for the White House who also happens to be Black – and this time, a woman.

“I just heard it today that she doesn’t meet the requirements,” Trump told reporters, “And by the way the lawyer that wrote that piece is a very highly qualified, very talented lawyer,” Trump said of the NOM chairman, his voice rising just as it did in Helsinki.

“I have no idea if that’s right. I would have assumed the Democrats would have checked that out before she gets chosen to run for vice president. But that’s a very serious – you’re saying that  – they’re saying she doesn’t qualify because she wasn’t born in this country.”

Trump mischaracterized the lie – Harris was born in California – but fans the flames further by not definitively saying she is eligible – which she is.

Trump’s son-in-law and top White House advisor Jared Kushner appeared on “CBS This Morning” Friday and was asked about it.

Kushner defended Trump, falsely claiming he was not promoting the racist birther conspiracy theory.

“I personally have no reason to believe she’s not” eligible, Kushner said, adding, “at the end of the day, it’s something that’s out there.”

It’s only “out there” because of racism, birtherism, and lies.

Kushner could not bring himself to state the obvious, that Sen. Harris is a constitutionally-qualified candidate.

Anyone who wants to give Kushner a pass should know that just 12 hours earlier he was asked the same question on Fox News, and pretended he knew nothing about it. Fox News anchor Bret Baier schooled Kushner, telling him point-blank, “she was born in Oakland, California.”

Kushner succeeded in adding more fuel to the fire – twice – and now Americans are furious.

 

 

 

