McConnell Names USPS Chairman, a Veteran Vote Suppression Expert, as Director of His $130M Super PAC: Reports
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has just named Robert Duncan, the chairman of the U.S. Postal Service’s Board of Governors, to be a Director of his $130M super PAC, the Senate Leadership Fund.
Chairman Duncan bypassed a long list of candidates recommended to become Postmaster General, and instead helped to install Louis DeJoy, the first postmaster general who had no experience at the USPS, into the role.
Former Hillary Clinton foreign policy spokesman Jesse Lerich noted the filing of the new paperwork listing Duncan’s new role:
🚨 NEW: in paperwork filed minutes ago, USPS Board of Governors Chairman Robert M. Duncan is listed as Director of Mitch McConnell’s $130M super PAC, Senate Leadership Fund.https://t.co/vYxNfIag9F pic.twitter.com/ILOzdXcCPb
— Jesse Lehrich (@JesseLehrich) August 31, 2020
Duncan, a highly-connected GOP operative, once chaired the Republican National Committee “during the party’s unprecedented escalation of voter disenfranchisement efforts in swing states,” HuffPost reports, noting he steered the GOP “while it undertook some of its most brazen voter suppression schemes.”
And this is far from the first PAC job Duncan has accepted – on top of his responsibilities as USPS board chair, as CNBC has reported.
Duncan is also a director of the pro-Trump Super PAC American Crossroads, whose top donor is disgraced casino mogul Steve Wynn.
And he’s director of McConnell’s Senate Leadership Fund.
The Courier-Journal reports Duncan is “the current chairman of the President’s Commission on White House Fellowships.”
House Chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, Rep. Carolyn Maloney, noted that last week, “within hours of testifying before the Committee in his role as Board Chairman, Duncan appeared in a prerecorded video shown at the Republican National Convention in an effort to help President Trump get re-elected.”
