OUR RACIST PRESIDENT
‘He Is Evil’: George Conway Chokes Up as He Explains When Trump’s Racism Finally Hit Home
In an upcoming documentary, conservative attorney George Conway emotionally recalls when he first realized beyond a doubt that President Donald Trump is a racist.
“My mother came from the Philippines. She came to the United States in the late 1950s. So I’m half Filipino, and the other half is some mixture of Irish, Scottish – you know, I’m classic American mutt,” Conway explains in a clip of the documentary “#Unfit: The Psychology of Donald Trump.”
“I think of myself as an American. I just assume people aren’t racist. And I tend to forget that, well, some people are. And that’s sort of the lesson with Trump is. I just gave him the benefit of the doubt.”
“But what he said about those members of Congress,” Conway continues, referring to Trump telling four Democratic members of Congress to “go back” to the “crime infested places from which they came.”
“It brought back that memory of the one time I really remember, wow, there really are people like that here. I was with my mother when I was a teenager in a parking lot in Massachusetts and somebody said to her, ‘go back to your country.’ It came home to me then. This man is a racist. He is evil,” Conway says in the clip.
The documentary also includes interviews with doctors and mental health professionals, who provide insight into the mental pathologies they believe drive Trump’s behavior.
“#Unfit” is set for a limited theatrical release on August 28 before heading to on-demand platforms on September 1.
