NOT FALLING FOR IT

‘Gaslighter In Chief’ Trump Blasted for ‘Reverse Stockholm Syndrome’ Tweet Urging Americans to ‘Save the Post Office’

Published

on

President Donald Trump’s attacks on the U.S. Postal Service and by-mail voting are practically legendary, so its surprised many when he tweeted out a plea to “SAVE THE POST OFFICE!”

Trump’s Postmaster General has been removing mailboxes from across at least five states, and the scheduled removal of a whopping 671 high-volume mail sorting machines has rankled many Americans. So has what appears to be the intentional slowing of mail deliveries, including life-saving prescription medications.

Monday afternoon Trump’s call to “save” the USPS only earned him even more scorn.

