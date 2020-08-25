POLITICIZING A PANDEMIC
FDA Chief Apologizes for Vastly Overstating Plasma Benefit – Days After Trump Announced It as a ‘Major Breakthrough’
Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn is apologizing Tuesday morning for vastly overstating the benefits of convalescent plasma in the treatment of COVID-19 patients. His announcement comes less than 48 hours after appearing with President Donald Trump and “echoing” his false claim that it cures 35 percent of those infected with the coronavirus.
“Hahn had echoed Trump in saying that 35 more people out of 100 would survive the coronavirus if they were treated with the plasma,” the Associated Press reports. “That claim vastly overstated preliminary findings of Mayo Clinic observation.”
Calling the criticism he received “entirely justified,” Hahn Monday night, as the Republican National Convention was going on, posted this tweet:
I have been criticized for remarks I made Sunday night about the benefits of convalescent plasma. The criticism is entirely justified. What I should have said better is that the data show a relative risk reduction not an absolute risk reduction.
— Dr. Stephen M. Hahn (@SteveFDA) August 25, 2020
After a week of internal attacks from high-ranking members of the Trump administration, the FDA agreed to grant an emergency authorization for the use of convalescent plasma, despite just days earlier reversing guidance after studies showed weak or inconclusive results.
White House Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Peter Navarro, for example, “had aggressively confronted FDA officials,” last week, Axios reported, “saying, ‘You are all Deep State and you need to get on Trump Time.’ (That’s the expression Navarro uses to describe the speed that he says Trump demands.)”
Early Saturday morning President Trump used that same line of attack to go after Commissioner Hahn directly and very publicly:
The deep state, or whoever, over at the FDA is making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics. Obviously, they are hoping to delay the answer until after November 3rd. Must focus on speed, and saving lives! @SteveFDA
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2020
Before the day had ended the White House teased out that President Donald Trump would be making an announcement Sunday evening about “a major therapeutic breakthrough on the China Virus” – and that Hahn would be there to support it.
News conference with President @realDonaldTrump at 6 pm tomorrow concerning a major therapeutic breakthrough on the China Virus. Secretary Azar and Dr. Hahn will be in attendance.
— Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) August 23, 2020
Tuesday morning Hahn went on “CBS This Morning” to apologize and explain.
“I personally could have done a better job and should have done a better job at that press conference explaining what the data show regarding convalescent plasma. I can assure the American people that this decision was made based upon sound science and data.” — @SteveFDA pic.twitter.com/ALVxXEcJR8
— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) August 25, 2020
Dr. Peter Lurie, a former FDA official under the Obama administration who now leads the nonprofit Center for Science in the Public Interest told the AP that Dr. Hahn’s characterization of benefits of convalescent plasma in COVID-19 patients was “extraordinary” and “mind-boggling.”
Image: Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour via Flickr
Look: Trump’s Notes Said ‘Corona Virus.’ That Was Crossed Out to Read ‘Chinese Virus.’
If there were any question that President Donald Trump is politicizing the coronavirus pandemic, his notes put that to rest.
Washington Post photographer Jabin Botsford snapped a shot of President Donald Trump’s notes from Thursday’s coronavirus task force press briefing.
As he shows in the images below, Trump’s speech reads “Corona Virus,” but the word “Corona” was crossed out with a black marker and replaced with the word “Chinese.”
Close up of President @realDonaldTrump notes is seen where he crossed out "Corona" and replaced it with "Chinese" Virus as he speaks with his coronavirus task force today at the White House. #trump #trumpnotes pic.twitter.com/kVw9yrPPeJ
— Jabin Botsford (@jabinbotsford) March 19, 2020
It’s unknown who made the change, and it’s possible even if that’s not Trump’s handwriting that he could have directed a staffer to “correct” it for him.
Trump has taken to calling coronavirus the “Chinese virus” all week, ever since his apparent decision to present himself as having known and said the coronavirus crisis was a pandemic all along – which is false. He called it a hoax and worked to minimize its lethality for months.
But on Twitter and in speaking in public Trump has worked to call it the “Chinese virus.”
"We continue our relentless effort to defeat the Chinese virus" — Trump again begins today's coronavirus news conference with some casual racism pic.twitter.com/Xgcmiq38Ur
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 19, 2020
