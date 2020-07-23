EVEN IN DEATH
White House Denies Stephen Miller’s Grandmother Died of COVID – Revealing They Won’t Ever Acknowledge Effects of the Virus
According to a report from Mother Jones, the White House is denying Trump advisor Stephen Miller’s grandmother died from complications due to coronavirus, but her death certificate says otherwise.
On July 4, Miller’s uncle David Glosser, a vocal Trump critic who has also slammed Miller for his anti-immigrant policies, announced on Facebook the death of his mother, Ruth Glosser, who was Miller’s maternal grandmother.
“This morning my mother, Ruth Glosser, died of the late effects of COVID-19 like so many thousands of other people; both young and old,” he wrote. “She survived the acute infection but was left with lung and neurological damage that destroyed her will to eat and her ability to breathe well enough to sustain arousal and consciousness. Over an 8-week period she gradually slipped away and died peacefully this morning.”
But the White House is denying his account, calling it “categorically false” in a response to an inquiry from Mother Jones.
“[Miller’s] grandmother did not pass away from COVID,” the White House stated. “She was diagnosed with COVID in March and passed away in July so that timeline does not add up at all. His grandmother died peacefully in her sleep from old age. I would hope that you would choose not to go down this road.”
Speaking to Mother Jones in an email, Glosser said that the White House’s denials are just another example of the Trump administration keeping “the tragic facts about COVID deaths of our countrymen and women, young and old, from the American public” which serves no purpose other than to “obscure the need for a coherent national, scientifically based, public health response to save others from this disease.”
“My mother led a long, satisfying, productive life of family and community service,” Glosser continued. “She had nothing to be ashamed of, and concealing her cause of death to offer ‘privacy’ to me, our family, her hundreds of relatives and friends, does nothing to assuage our regret at her loss.”
He also shared a copy of what he says is his mother’s death certificate with Mother Jones, which clearly states that she died from “respiratory arrest” resulting from “COVID-19.”
When confronted with the death certificate, the White House denied Glosser’s account once again, saying she had a “[mild] case of COVID-19 in March. She was never hospitalized and made a full and quick recovery.”
Read the full report over at Mother Jones.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- CORRUPTION3 days ago
Ohio Pro-Gun, Pro-Life, Christian Conservative Speaker of the House Arrested in $60 Million Bribery Case
- THIS IS WHAT FASCISM LOOKS LIKE3 days ago
Local Police Unions Are Colluding With Trump’s Secret Police Force — and Not Telling Elected City Officials
- REALLY?2 days ago
Watch: Trump Sends Well-Wishes to Ghislaine Maxwell Who Is Charged With Sex Trafficking Minor Girls
- YOUR SEXISM IS SHOWING CONGRESSMAN2 days ago
AOC Responds to GOP Congressman’s Sexually-Profane Gender-Based Verbal Assault: We ‘Get Stuff Done’
- News3 days ago
Cohen Sues Barr
- AYKM?2 days ago
White House Reveals Trump Tested for Coronavirus ‘Multiple Times a Day’
- SEXISM LIES AND HYPOCRISY1 day ago
GOP Rep. Who Attacked AOC With Profane Sexist Slur ‘Apologizes’ – for Media Misunderstanding His Remarks
- THIS IS WHAT FASCISM SOUNDS LIKE2 days ago
Trump’s Acting Homeland Security Chief Makes Damning Admission Feds Are ‘Proactively Arresting’ Americans