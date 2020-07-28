News
Twitter Temporarily Suspends Donald Trump Jr. After President’s Son Spreads ‘Potentially Harmful’ COVID-19 Tweet
Donald Trump, Jr. has been temporarily suspended from Twitter after he posted a tweet that violates the company’s rules against spreading false information about the coronavirus.
“The account will be suspended for 12 hours,” VICE reports, “during which time Don Jr. will be barred from posting new messages, liking or retweeting other posts. He will still be allowed to use Twitter’s Direct Message service to contact his followers. A Twitter spokesperson said this was not a suspension, that it was a ‘temporary lockout until the Tweet is deleted—not a suspension.'”
The offending tweet Trump Jr. posted has been deleted.
It included a link to a video that “showed a group of people dressed in white lab coats claiming to be from an organization called ‘America’s Frontline Doctors.’ The video, which was live-streamed by right-wing news outlet Breitbart, contained people claiming masks were not needed and that hydroxychloroquine was a ‘cure,'” VICE adds.
GOP strategist Andrew Surabian, called “Steve Bannon’s political right hand” by POLITICO, posted the message Trump Jr. purportedly received. He wrongly claims Twitter is engaging in “open election interference.”
BREAKING: @Twitter & @jack have suspended @DonaldJTrumpJr for posting a viral video of medical doctors talking about Hydroxychloroquine.
Big Tech is the biggest threat to free expression in America today & they’re continuing to engage in open election interference – full stop. pic.twitter.com/7dJbauq43O
— Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) July 28, 2020
President Trump overnight retweeted at least one of his son’s tweets that linked to the video. Twitter deleted the retweet.
News
Trump National Security Advisor, Member of Coronavirus Task Force, Tests Positive for COVID-19
Robert O’Brien, President Donald Trump’s National Security Advisor and a member of the coronavirus Task Force, has tested positive for COVID-19.
O’Brien reportedly was infected at a family event and is quarantining at home. He is working remotely by phone.
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins notes O’Brien has been traveling recently.
Huge deal. President Trump’s national security adviser, Robert O’Brien, has tested positive for coronavirus, confirming @JenniferJJacobs scoop. O’Brien recently returned from Europe, where he and his top deputy met with officials from the U.K., France, Germany and Italy.
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 27, 2020
This article has been updated to remove the reference to a speech O’Brien made in Arizona, which was in June not July.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
News
CDC Issues New, Updated Guidance Advocating for Re-Opening Schools – Written by the Trump White House
The once non-partisan, science-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released new, updated guidance on re-opening schools. The title: “The Importance of Reopening America’s Schools this Fall.”
It includes statements that very closely echo what President Donald Trump and White House aides have said about re-opening schools. For example:
“Death rates among school-aged children are much lower than among adults. At the same time, the harms attributed to closed schools on the social, emotional, and behavioral health, economic well-being, and academic achievement of children, in both the short- and long-term, are well-known and significant.”
Earlier this month President Trump insisted the original CDC guidelines, released July 8, for re-opening schools were “too tough.” They included basic coronavirus prevention strategies like keeping students six feet apart. That recommendation does not exist in the CDC’s new guidance.
The science hasn’t changed. Social distancing is still an important component to slowing the spread of the coronavirus. So are masks. If anything, in recent weeks scientists have learned that children do contract the virus, and do die from it. Children, once thought less likely to spread the virus, it turns out, once they reach ten years of age – generally fifth graders – they spread coronavirus as much as adults.
What changed in the CDC’s new guidance is who wrote it.
“On Thursday the CDC released several new documents that emphasize the benefits of school, in line with Trump’s messaging. Some of the guidance was written by White House officials rather than experts at the CDC,” The Washington Post reports.
Just ten days ago Vice President Mike Pence declared, “We don’t want CDC guidance to be a reason why people don’t reopen their schools.”
VP Mike Pence: “We don’t want CDC guidance to be a reason why people don’t reopen their schools.” pic.twitter.com/KEWk4Fz4d3
— The Hill (@thehill) July 15, 2020
Two days later, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany echoed those remarks:
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on school reopenings:
“The science should not stand in the way of this.” pic.twitter.com/w6H9DM0uTV
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 16, 2020
The White House announced the CDC would be re-issuing new guidelines after Trump called them too “tough.” CDC Administrator Robert Redfield, whose own actions crippled the U.S. response to the virus, said his agency would not revise the guidelines.
Less than two weeks later, the CDC published the new guidelines, designed to force the re-opening of schools, penned in part by the Trump White House.
On Wednesday, after announcing the GOP convention in Florida would be scrapped because of the coronavirus, President Trump declared schools “have to open.”
President Trump: “Schools have to open safely. They have to open.” pic.twitter.com/03To0VTJjH
— The Hill (@thehill) July 24, 2020
Former acting Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Andy Slavitt, who has been warning about the poor handling of the pandemic since February, weighed in on the new CDC guidelines.
BREAKING: The CDC has changed their recommendation to now say to just send your kids to school.
The ?@CDCgov? has fallen so so far. The document is sad. https://t.co/oe7BDClMCt
— Andy Slavitt @ ? (@ASlavitt) July 24, 2020
News
Trump Uses Coronavirus Briefing to Announce Florida GOP Convention is Canceled: ‘Not the Right Time’
President Donald Trump used his supposed coronavirus press briefing to announce he is canceling the Florida portion of the GOP convention. The coronavirus briefings are supposedly for informing the American people about the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump, citing the huge outbreak of coronavirus, told reporters it’s “not the right time” to hold the convention in Florida. The North Carolina segment, which was never fully canceled, will continue.
Florida just announced its highest-ever one-day death toll, 173 deaths over the past day. Florida is currently third in coronavirus cases, was third in new deaths on Wednesday, and is eighth in total deaths.
Many believe the cancellation comes after a large number of GOP lawmakers announced they would not attend, over coronavirus concerns.
After announcing the cancellation, the president went on to push for schools to open in the fall.
“We’re going to do some other things with tele-rallies and online the week that we’re discussing which will be really good” — Trump announces that the 2020 RNC that was scheduled to take place in Jacksonville will not be happening pic.twitter.com/gU2U1GE0ka
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 23, 2020
