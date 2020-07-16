Connect with us

HOW IS THAT LEGAL?

Trump’s Tuesday Rose Garden MAGA Campaign Rally Wasn’t an Off-Script Slip – It Was Planned. There Will Be More.

Published

on

On Tuesday at a somewhat hastily-called press conference that lasted for more than an hour President Donald Trump used the Rose Garden of the White House to slam and slander his political opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, in a speech that had ethics experts shaking. Some called for the White House officials who worked on the speech or the event to be charged with violating the Hatch Act.

Many Americans watched and listened in horror as Trump desecrated the the land that President John F. Kennedy used to honor Project Mercury astronauts, and where President Barack Obama held a State Dinner to honor Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany.

Never before in America’s history had a President campaigned, so blatantly, from the White House.

Reporters, too, were furious.

As it turns out, Trump’s Rose Garden rally was not just the President going off-script. His remarks – lies, political attacks and all – were pre-planned, as was the event itself.

And there will be more.

The AP’s Zeke Miller, according to CBS News, says “Trump is experimenting with holding ‘quasi-rallies’ at White House media events, after his campaign rallies sputtered during the pandemic.”

Politico is more blunt, writing “Trump’s Rose Garden strategy” is “White House MAGA rallies.”

Trump’s White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who does not work for the Trump campaign, added that the Rose Garden MAGA rally “wasn’t quickly planned,” it “was on the books for several days.”

 

After Being Caught Running Fraudulent Fundraisers Trump Will Use White House for New MAGA Campaign Event

Published

8 months ago

on

November 8, 2019

By

For nearly two years the Trump re-election campaign has been running apparently fraudulent fundraising contests that promise breakfast, lunch, or even dinner with the President – reportedly at least sixteen separate contests over the course of nearly two years. There was just one winner announced and that person never dined with the president.

That’s called fraud. It’s illegal.

(Don’t expect anyone to prosecute Trump or the campaign for it.)

Well-known veteran journalist and founder of both Popular Information and ThinkProgress, Judd Legum, has been chasing down this story for months, and publishing the results in his email newsletter and to Twitter.

Here’s one of his findings:

And some more which show some of the fraudulent ads the campaign has run:

Those are just a few of the examples of the Trump campaign apparently breaking the law and committing fraud, according to at least one expert.

But on Friday President Trump tweeted about another “contest,” and this one, if it doesn’t violate the law, violates ethical norms respected by presidents for generations.

It’s unclear what the #MAGACHALLENGE is, exactly. Some are calling it a pro-Trump campaign rap contest started by rapper Bryson Gray.

But it absolutely is a campaign-related political event, now that President Trump has declared he will be “announcing the winners of the #MAGACHALLENGE and inviting them to the @WhiteHouse to meet with me and perform.”

If it’s not illegal, it is definitely an abuse of the power of the Office of the President. All prior presidents have worked hard to separate political campaigning from the White House and from the Office of the President.

Until now.

 

