HOW IS THAT LEGAL?
Trump’s Tuesday Rose Garden MAGA Campaign Rally Wasn’t an Off-Script Slip – It Was Planned. There Will Be More.
On Tuesday at a somewhat hastily-called press conference that lasted for more than an hour President Donald Trump used the Rose Garden of the White House to slam and slander his political opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, in a speech that had ethics experts shaking. Some called for the White House officials who worked on the speech or the event to be charged with violating the Hatch Act.
Many Americans watched and listened in horror as Trump desecrated the the land that President John F. Kennedy used to honor Project Mercury astronauts, and where President Barack Obama held a State Dinner to honor Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany.
Never before in America’s history had a President campaigned, so blatantly, from the White House.
Reporters, too, were furious.
Trump soiled the WH Rose Garden with that performance. Presidents do not use the Rose Garden in that kind of naked political fashion. That was not a press conference, as the WH described it. It was a campaign rally disguised as a press conference. It was a bait and switch.
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 14, 2020
I have covered 7 Presidents. I have never seen a POTUS use the Rose Garden or any White House platform to launch a political attack against his opponent for reelection, a campaign rally barely disguised as a faux news conference. All during a pandemic and a recession
— Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) July 15, 2020
As it turns out, Trump’s Rose Garden rally was not just the President going off-script. His remarks – lies, political attacks and all – were pre-planned, as was the event itself.
And there will be more.
The AP’s Zeke Miller, according to CBS News, says “Trump is experimenting with holding ‘quasi-rallies’ at White House media events, after his campaign rallies sputtered during the pandemic.”
Politico is more blunt, writing “Trump’s Rose Garden strategy” is “White House MAGA rallies.”
Trump’s White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who does not work for the Trump campaign, added that the Rose Garden MAGA rally “wasn’t quickly planned,” it “was on the books for several days.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
HOW IS THAT LEGAL?
After Being Caught Running Fraudulent Fundraisers Trump Will Use White House for New MAGA Campaign Event
For nearly two years the Trump re-election campaign has been running apparently fraudulent fundraising contests that promise breakfast, lunch, or even dinner with the President – reportedly at least sixteen separate contests over the course of nearly two years. There was just one winner announced and that person never dined with the president.
That’s called fraud. It’s illegal.
(Don’t expect anyone to prosecute Trump or the campaign for it.)
Well-known veteran journalist and founder of both Popular Information and ThinkProgress, Judd Legum, has been chasing down this story for months, and publishing the results in his email newsletter and to Twitter.
Here’s one of his findings:
6. We know this one contest was a fraud.
But there is still no evidence that anyone won the 14 other meals with Trump that were promised by the campaign
Here is what we knowhttps://t.co/2de4xHOcCH pic.twitter.com/K1YxKXZk0k
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) November 7, 2019
And some more which show some of the fraudulent ads the campaign has run:
On Monday I published a report raising questions about whether anyone actually won 15 Trump campaign contests promising meals with Trump
The campaign’s rebuttal is a story of a woman who won a breakfast w/Trump AND TRUMP DID NOT ATTEND
This is fraud.https://t.co/2de4xHOcCH pic.twitter.com/o0YqYLLMrd
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) November 7, 2019
2. The promise of breakfast with Trump was used in hundreds of Facebook ads to entice supporters to donate money.
“I really want to discuss our Campaign Strategy for the rest of the year with you over breakfast,” Trump said in a Facebook ad in Septemberhttps://t.co/2de4xHOcCH
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) November 7, 2019
Those are just a few of the examples of the Trump campaign apparently breaking the law and committing fraud, according to at least one expert.
But on Friday President Trump tweeted about another “contest,” and this one, if it doesn’t violate the law, violates ethical norms respected by presidents for generations.
I will be announcing the winners of the #MAGACHALLENGE and inviting them to the @WhiteHouse to meet with me and perform. Good luck! https://t.co/3PYzOvYz17
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2019
It’s unclear what the #MAGACHALLENGE is, exactly. Some are calling it a pro-Trump campaign rap contest started by rapper Bryson Gray.
But it absolutely is a campaign-related political event, now that President Trump has declared he will be “announcing the winners of the #MAGACHALLENGE and inviting them to the @WhiteHouse to meet with me and perform.”
If it’s not illegal, it is definitely an abuse of the power of the Office of the President. All prior presidents have worked hard to separate political campaigning from the White House and from the Office of the President.
Until now.
Trending
- WTH?3 days ago
‘Ivanka’ Is Trending Because the ‘Poster Child for Privilege’ Is Telling Unemployed Americans to Just ‘Find Something New’
- ALT-RIGHT IS ALL WRONG2 days ago
Trump Nominates Far Right ‘Fish-Oil Salesman’ Accused of Ties to Neo-Nazi Extremists to National Security Education Board
- AYFKM?3 days ago
‘Propaganda Machine’ Kayleigh McEnany Blasted for False Claim Trump Has ‘Great Record’ on LGBTQ Issues
- CORRUPTION CORRUPTION CORRUPTION2 days ago
Ethics Experts: Ivanka’s Endorsement of Goya Foods – Days After CEO Praises President – Is a ‘Serious Offense’
- BYE3 days ago
Trump Jr Ripped for ‘Hypocrisy’ and ‘Stupidity’ as Group Releases New #ByeDonJr Ad
- News2 days ago
Louisiana’s COVID-19-Enabling Attorney General Gets Tested for Coronavirus Before Meeting Pence, Tests Positive
- 'CAN'T WE END THIS ALREADY?'1 day ago
‘Where Is the Law?’: Internet Trashes Trump as He Feeds Off Anger Over Ivanka’s Illegal Goya Endorsement With One of His Own
- News2 days ago
‘So Are White People’: Trump Lashes Out at Reporter’s ‘Terrible Question’ About Black Americans Being Killed by Cops