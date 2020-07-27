STOP TWEETING AND DO YOUR JOB
Trump’s Response to National Security Advisor’s Coronavirus Test Reveals He Rarely Gets ‘Daily’ Intelligence Briefings
President Donald Trump is getting very few intelligence briefings. The President was asked by reporters Monday about the state of his National Security Advisor’s health. Robert O’Brien was just diagnosed with coronavirus.
“I haven’t seen him lately,” was Trump’s very typical response, distancing himself from anyone with the virus.
Trump on National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien who recently tested positive for COVID-19: “I haven’t seen him lately.” pic.twitter.com/dQxQCVtAqA
— The Recount (@therecount) July 27, 2020
Given that Trump hasn’t seen his National Security Advisor lately, NCRM took the opportunity to once again go through the President’s official public calendar, and once again it reveals a President who has countless hours to tweet (36 tweets or retweets Monday morning alone) but little time for what are generally expected to be daily intelligence briefings.
Trump has claimed he doesn’t need to receive the President’s daily intelligence briefing, because he’s a “smart person.”
Related: US Intel Agencies Forced to Hire Outside Consultants to Study How to Get Trump to Understand National Security Info
Trump has had just three “daily” intelligence briefings during the month of July. The last one was five days ago on Wednesday, July 22. He also had scheduled an intelligence briefing on July 7 and July 16.
(Note: these are scheduled. There is no way to know if Trump canceled any or all of them.)
In the month of June Trump had a mere seven intelligence briefings scheduled, on the 2nd, 4th, 10th, 16th, 19th, 26th, and 30th.
Trump also had seven intelligence briefings scheduled in May, on the 1st, the 6th, the 12th, the 15th, the 20th, the 22nd, and the 29th.
For April Trump had eight intelligence briefings scheduled: on the 1st, 3rd, 8th, 14th, 17th, 22nd, 24th, and 28th.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- 'AS AN AMERICAN'2 days ago
Totally Not-Racist Republican Tom Cotton Wants to Punish Schools That Teach About Slavery
- 'HEART' OF TEXAS2 days ago
The Texas Republican Convention Was So Disastrous That They Have to Hold a Second One
- BOOM3 days ago
Takei One-Ups Tomi
- AMERICA IN CRISIS1 day ago
Experts Gamed Out a Contested 2020 Election — All Scenarios Resulted in ‘Street-Level Violence’ in America
- SURE JAN SURE1 day ago
Trump Mocked for Cowardly Canceling Throwing Out Yankees’ Opening Pitch ‘Because of My Strong Focus on the China Virus’
- RACISM IS RACISM7 hours ago
‘Not What I Said’: Tom Cotton Says Slavery Was a ‘Necessary Evil’ Then Claims Quoting Him Directly Is ‘Fake News’
- MADE YOUR BED NOW YOU HAVE TO LIE IN IT9 hours ago
Republican Turmoil From Donald Trump Has Reached a Whole New Level of Frustration in the Senate: Report
- News9 hours ago
Trump National Security Advisor, Member of Coronavirus Task Force, Tests Positive for COVID-19