Trump-Loving Congressman Insists ‘Anarcho-Fascist Communist’ Antifa Exists Because ‘They Wear a Uniform’

Freshman U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) is going to war against Antifa, loosely tied groups that oppose fascism, racism, and sexism, by echoing the words of President Donald Trump.

Crenshaw is closely aligned with the President Donald Trump, and on Monday told Fox News that Antifa is “basically a domestic terrorist organizations [sic].”

Exactly one year ago today Trump tweeted he was considering designating Antifa a “major Organization of Terror.”

Crenshaw told “Fox & Friends” it’s “truly unbelievable” that he hears Democrats ask if Antifa even exists. He insists it does, despite the fact that there is no organizing body, no leader, but rather random groups of anti-fascism activists. But according to the Texas Republican, “of course they exist.”

Why?

“They wear a uniform, basically, they have a symbol, yes they exist,” Crenshaw exclaimed.

“Yes, they exist,” he repeated. “You can call them anarcho-fascist communists, whatever they are. In any case, they’re basically a domestic terrorist organizations. They’re destroying property, they’re hurting people, and they fundamentally want a revolution inside the United States of America and we can’t, we can’t sugar-coat this anymore.”

There is no such thing as “anarcho-fascist communists,” and the term itself is an oxymoron.

As for Antifa’s “uniforms,” here’s how The New York Times describes them:

“Black work or military boots, pants, balaclavas or ski masks, gloves and jackets, North Face brand or otherwise. Gas masks, goggles and shields may be added as accessories, but the basics have stayed the same since the look’s inception.”

