Connect with us

TRUMP'S RACIST WAR AGAINST US CITIZENS

Trump Announces He Will ‘Immediately Surge’ Federal Officers to Chicago After Portland Occupation

Published

on

In a large event from the East Room of the White House President Donald Trump on Wednesday delivered a plainly political campaign speech, claiming his top priority is protecting the American people, and promising to “immediately surge” agents from the Dept. of Justice and Homeland Security into Chicago.

“The Department of Justice will immediately surge federal law enforcement to the city of Chicago,” Trump announced. “The FBI, ATF, DEA, U.S. Marshals Service, and Homeland Security will together be sending hundreds of skilled law enforcement officers to Chicago, to help drive down violent crime.”

Reports show the a memo circulated within the Dept. of Homeland Security warned its agents are not trained for crowd control or general policing.

Trump continued his partisan remarks, attacking the “far left,” and  telling attendees that the citizens of Chicago have the right to live in “safety, dignity, and peace.” He went on to denounce politicians who will not “do what is necessary to secure their neighborhood and to secure their city.”

Trump’s secret police force in Portland, Oregon is the subject of several lawsuits, and the mere presence of the heavily-armed, camouflaged paramilitary troops on the city’s streets is legally questionable.

As a result, Trump went on to claim that in Chicago “murderers and violent criminals are breaking a wide range of federal laws, we have that, it’s as wide as it can be.”

Legally, federal officers cannot arrest Americans on non-federal charges unless state or local law enforcement deputizes them first, which is not expected to happen.

Watch:

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.