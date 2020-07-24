BOOM
Takei One-Ups Tomi
George Takei’s wit and intelligence were the winners over a Tomi Lahren tweet Friday.
The Fox Nation host has been on a tear against “cancel culture” and the left wing “mob” recently, posting angry tweets to her 1.6 million followers that just expose her own ignorance and lack of thought.
The little tyrant Nashville mayor @JohnCooper4Nash is mandating all restaurants that serve alcohol be closed by 10pm because apparently coronavirus is more contagious at night…or maybe he’s just once again punishing business owners. Chicken Cooper must go!!
— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) July 21, 2020
Dear Portland psychos,
Rational and logical Americans have to wonder…is this really about justice for George Floyd or just an excuse to go bat shit crazy for weeks with no regard for laws, decency or basic human hygiene…
— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) July 22, 2020
Willing to bet at least 75% of players and owners of these baseball teams don’t believe in this bullshit kneeling but had to go along with it to save their necks from the mob. Pathetic.
— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) July 24, 2020
Friday evening, Lahren doubled down:
Never kneel to the mob
— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) July 24, 2020
George Takei, the beloved actor, activist, and anti-Trumper wasted no time responding, one-upping the right-wing host:
Never kneel to a mobster. https://t.co/0Q33OybeT3
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 24, 2020
Boom.
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
