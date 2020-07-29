News
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg ‘Resting Comfortably’ in Hospital After Non-Surgical Procedure: Report
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent a non-surgical procedure and is resting comfortably in a New York City hospital, CNN reports.
“Justice Ginsburg underwent a minimally invasive non-surgical procedure today at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City to revise a bile duct stent that was originally placed at Sloan Kettering in August 2019,” a statement from the court reads.
She is expected to be released by the end of the week.
News
Jim Jordan Screams, Turns Tech CEOs Hearing Into 3-Ring Circus After Democrat Calls His Questions ‘Fringe Conspiracy Theories’
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) threw the entire House Judiciary Committee’s hearing with four of the top big tech CEOs into a three ring circus on Wednesday when Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA) opened her five minute allotment of questioning by appearing to suggest he is a conspiracy theorist.
“I’d like to direct your attention to anti-trust law rather than fringe conspiracy theories,” Congresswoman Scanlon declared.
Congressman Jordan, both maskless and jacketless, broke House decorum by interrupting his colleague, and by shouting: “Mr. Chairman, we have the email – there is no fringe conspiracy –”
Chairman Cicilline moved to restore order.
“Mr. Jordan you do not have the time,” the Democrat from Rhode Island announced. “Please be respectful of your colleague. She controls the time.”
The camera, focused on Rep. Scanlon, shows her putting her mask back on as Jordan upended the hearing.
Another Congressman repeatedly demanded Jordan to “put your mask on.”
Jordan, as Politico adds, used the reference to masks “to bring up the ‘unmasking’ — in the surveillance sense — of former Trump White House national security adviser Michael Flynn.”
“When someone comes after my motives for asking questions, I get a chance to respond,” Jordan demanded.
Watch:
The tech hearing devolves into chaos after @RepMGS says, “I would like to redirect your attention to anti-trust law rather than fringe conspiracy theories,” prompting Jim Jordan to start shouting about Russiagate conspiracy theories pic.twitter.com/2pZHMeFF49
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 29, 2020
News
Watch: Science-Denying GOP Congressman Demands Facebook’s Zuckerberg Explain Trump Jr.’s Suspension – From Twitter
U.S. Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner (R-WI), like many Capitol Hill Republicans, apparently does not understand the Internet or social media, but also like many Republicans, he’s totally on board with the false claim that Republicans are being censored by Big Tech. And he’s totally on board with the false claim that Hydroxychloroquine might be an effective treatment or even cure for coronavirus.
In a historic virtual hearing Wednesday, the 21-term Republican from Wisconsin asked Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg why Twitter suspended the President’s son, Donald Trump , Jr., for 12 hours this week.
Zuckerberg was forced to correct the Congressman, who went on to falsely claim there is a valid debate about the efficacy of Hydroxychloroquine.
“It was reported that Donald Trump, Jr. got taken down for a bit of time, because he put something up on the efficacy of Hydroxychloroquine,” Rep. Sensenbrenner began.
“Now I wouldn’t take it myself, but there still is a debate on whether it is effective in treating or preventing COVID-19, and I think that this is a legitimate matter of discussion,” the Congressman, raising his voice, insisted.
The use of Hydroxychloroquine is not a legitimate matter of discussion. Studies show it does not prevent, cure, or assist in the treatment of COVID-19.
“It would be up to a patient and their doctor to determine whether Hydroxychloroquine was the correct medication, given the circumstances,” he continued.
“Why did that happen?” Sensenbrenner asked Zuckerberg, referring to Trump Jr. being blocked.
“Congressman, well, first to be clear, I think what you might be referring to happened on Twitter, so it’s hard for me to speak to that,” Zuckerberg responded.
Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner (R): Why did Facebook censor Donald Trump Jr?
ZUCKERBERG: That happened on Twitter, so hard for me to speak to that
🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/EZ1LglsU4s
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 29, 2020
Rep. Sensenbrenner and his staff got the question very wrong in many ways.
Aside from addressing the wrong CEO – he might have asked the CEO for Apple Tim Cook, about a Microsoft product – Donald Trump, Jr. didn’t just “put something up on the efficacy of Hydroxychloroquine.”
Trump Jr. posted a fraudulent video featuring a quack doctor (a Houston pediatrician and the spiritual leader of Fire Power Ministries) who believes demons exist and having sex with them is harmful.
“She also maintains,” The Washington Post reports, “that alien DNA is a component of some therapeutic drugs and that government scientists are developing a vaccine to prevent religious faith.”
And to be clear, there’s a lot more.
Those demons, she believes, the Post explains, “are responsible not only for diseases of the female reproductive system but also for male impotence, most financial troubles, marital discord and spiritual malaise.”
As far as the fraudulent claim that Big Tech is silencing or censoring conservatives, the tech columnist for the New York Times, Kevin Roose, daily tweets out the 10 top-performing link posts by U.S. Facebook pages.
Here’s today’s:
Today, 7/29, the the top-performing Facebook link posts by U.S. pages are from:
1. Ben Shapiro
2. Fox News
3. Dan Bongino
4. CNSNews
5. Ben Shapiro
6. Ben Shapiro
7. Fox News
8. CNN
9. Blue Lives Matter
10. Ben Shapiro
— Facebook’s Top 10 (@FacebooksTop10) July 29, 2020
Ben Shapiro and Dan Bongino are right wing extremists, for those unaware.
As you can see, CNN is the only mainstream media outlet on the list.
This is a pretty average day. Rarely do any progressive or liberal sites make the top 10 list, although in the past few days Occupy Democrats reached the top 10 a few times.
Here’s Sensenbrenner in today’s hearing complaining about “censorship” of conservatives:
Day in and day out Facebook’s top posts are dominated by right-wing propaganda, and Republicans are still out here crying about purported Facebook censorship pic.twitter.com/mtBG1QBlMx
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 29, 2020
News
Louie Gohmert Returns to His Capitol Hill Office to Tell Staff ‘In Person’ He Is Infected With Coronavirus
Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) tested positive for coronavirus just before he was to board Air Force One to travel with President Donald Trump to Texas for a high-dollar fundraiser.
“Rep. Gohmert returned to his Capitol Hill office,” ABC News’ Katherine Faulders reports, and “told staff he wanted to inform them *in person* instead of finding out from news reports. Some staffers were already in the process of leaving as Gohmert came back, I’m told.”
The 8-term Texas lawmaker was very close to Attorney General Bill Barr on Tuesday. Both men spoke at arms’ length and both were not wearing masks. Barr is to be tested for the virus.
Gohmert was in the same room on Tuesday as Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY). Nadler is frequently seen wearing an N95 mask, which protects the wearer as well as those nearby. The Chairman’s wife was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in December.
Nadler just wished Gohmert a “speedy recovery.” CNN’s Jeremy Herb notes the Chairman was forced to admonish three Republican congressman just yesterday for refusing to wear masks during the hearing.
Nadler called out three Republicans by name, though not Gohmert, at yesterday’s Barr hearing for not wearing a mask on the dais https://t.co/D1Wq6MYfrz
— Jeremy Herb (@jeremyherb) July 29, 2020
Gohmert, who is 66, is a science-denying far right religious conservative reportedly refuses to obey social distancing rules and frequently is without a mask.
Image by 401st_AFSB via Flickr and a CC license
