DEMOCRACY IN CRISIS
Pompeo Subpoenaed
The House Foreign Affairs Committee has issued a subpoena to Mike Pompeo, accusing the U.S. Secretary of State of funneling tens of thousands of government-obtained documents to Senate Republicans investigating Democratic presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden.
Pompeo is also accused of refusing to share those documents with the Democratic-controlled House.
Chairman Eliot Engel (D-NY) issued the subpoena Friday, according to The Hill, and “accused Pompeo of using State Department resources to advance a smear campaign against the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, and demanded documents provided to GOP senators be made available to House Democrats.”
Pompeo has one week, until August 7, to comply.
“Secretary Pompeo has turned the State Department into an arm of the Trump campaign and he’s not even trying to disguise it,” Chairman Engel said in a statement. “After trying to stonewall virtually every oversight effort by the Foreign Affairs Committee in the last two years, Mr. Pompeo is more than happy to help Senate Republicans advance their conspiracy theories about the Bidens.”
Republican-controlled Senate committees have been investigating Biden and collecting documents since November of last year – a full year before the 2020 presidential election.
Politicizing the wheels of the federal government is par for the course for House and Senate Republicans. Now-House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in 2015 infamously admitted the GOP-led House created a committee on Benghazi for the purpose of hurting former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the next year’s presidential election.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- THIS IS HOW IT'S DONE2 days ago
Watch: Powerful Viral Video Highlights How Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal ‘Got It Right’ and ‘Destroyed’ Bill Barr
- CORRUPTION3 days ago
Barr Refuses to Agree Federal Law Does Not Allow the President to Change the Date of the Election: ‘Haven’t Looked Into That’
- News2 days ago
Sheriff Threatens to Ignore 911 Calls From Local Library if They Pass Diversity Statement: ‘I Wish You Good Luck’
- HEY YOU WORK FOR US PAL2 days ago
The Pentagon Is Now Teaching Military Personnel to Consider Protestors and Journalists ‘Adversaries,’ Says They’re a ‘Threat’
- News3 days ago
Trump Ignores SCOTUS DACA Ruling: Says Program is Illegal, Will Not Accept New Applicants, Cuts Renewals to One Year
- DONALD TRUMP IS A RACIST3 days ago
‘Racist AF’: Internet Slams Trump’s ‘Flaming Racism’ After He Says Dems ‘Want Cory Booker to Run Low-Income Housing’
- News2 days ago
Watch: Science-Denying GOP Congressman Demands Facebook’s Zuckerberg Explain Trump Jr.’s Suspension – From Twitter
- News2 days ago
Jim Jordan Screams, Turns Tech CEOs Hearing Into 3-Ring Circus After Democrat Calls His Questions ‘Fringe Conspiracy Theories’