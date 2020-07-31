Pompeo Subpoenaed

The House Foreign Affairs Committee has issued a subpoena to Mike Pompeo, accusing the U.S. Secretary of State of funneling tens of thousands of government-obtained documents to Senate Republicans investigating Democratic presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Pompeo is also accused of refusing to share those documents with the Democratic-controlled House.

Chairman Eliot Engel (D-NY) issued the subpoena Friday, according to The Hill, and “accused Pompeo of using State Department resources to advance a smear campaign against the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, and demanded documents provided to GOP senators be made available to House Democrats.”

Pompeo has one week, until August 7, to comply.

“Secretary Pompeo has turned the State Department into an arm of the Trump campaign and he’s not even trying to disguise it,” Chairman Engel said in a statement. “After trying to stonewall virtually every oversight effort by the Foreign Affairs Committee in the last two years, Mr. Pompeo is more than happy to help Senate Republicans advance their conspiracy theories about the Bidens.”

Republican-controlled Senate committees have been investigating Biden and collecting documents since November of last year – a full year before the 2020 presidential election.

Politicizing the wheels of the federal government is par for the course for House and Senate Republicans. Now-House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in 2015 infamously admitted the GOP-led House created a committee on Benghazi for the purpose of hurting former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the next year’s presidential election.