YOU'RE SHOCKED WE'RE NOT
Governor Who Repeatedly Refused Masks and Social Distancing Is ‘Pretty Shocked’ He’s Been Infected With Coronavirus
Oklahoma’s Governor Kevin Stitt who became internet infamous when he posted a photo of himself and his family having a great time in a crowded restaurant amid the start of the coronavirus pandemic has contracted the virus and says he is “pretty shocked” he’s positive.
“I feel fine,” Stitt said, Tulsa World reports, noting the 47-year old Republican is “just a little achy.” “I was pretty shocked that I was the first governor to get it.”
Stitt has refused to mandate mask-wearing and has “firmly opposed issuing coronavirus safety measures amid a surge of cases in his state,” Forbes noted.
Oklahoma is “is seeing record spikes in cases,” the newspaper adds.
Governor Stitt was photographed just yesterday in a meeting with his staff, but was not wearing a mask.
Gov. Kevin Stitt just came in and started the meeting. With him they have a quorum. Absent are Byrd and Hofmeister. They just went into executive session to discuss the hiring of Chambers. State Rep. Mark McBride has asked to attend the executive session. pic.twitter.com/qqZ9j1UBHU
— Paul Monies (@pmonies) July 14, 2020
Despite his positive status, a “quarantine for those at the meeting has not yet been determined.”
At that meeting Stitt stressed he wanted to avoid “going back in the bunker,” and added: “I’m not thinking about a mask mandate at all.”
Masks are proven to dramatically reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
Here’s the governor allegedly shopping over the weekend.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday.
Here’s a photo of him shopping at Walmart this weekend—after he would have already been contagious—without any mask. pic.twitter.com/QwubaGL5MI
— Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) July 15, 2020
Back in March Stitt posted this photo of himself and his children eating at a local restaurant that was, he bragged, “packed.” (NCRM has blocked the children’s faces.) After tremendous outrage the photo was deleted from his social media accounts.
Gov. Stitt also attended President Donald Trump’s campaign re-election rally last month.
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has tested positive for coronavirus.
Below is a photo of Stitt in a crowd of people without a mask at Trump’s Oklahoma rally late last month. pic.twitter.com/KoBOEHKcRB
— Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) July 15, 2020
Here’s Gov. Stitt last month. The children are wearing masks, he is not.
It was an honor to join @ReMergeOklahoma to celebrate the dedication of their new home. As the only comprehensive female diversion program in Oklahoma County, ReMerge empowers women & gives them the opportunity to take advantage of second chances & truly transform their lives. pic.twitter.com/Fmd6NWPcBJ
— Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) June 22, 2020
Days later, Gov. Stitt with Vice President Mike Pence, and Oklahoma faith and community leaders. Not wearing a mask.
It was an honor to join @VP & Oklahoma faith & community leaders at the @tulsaDreamCtr for a discussion on race & equal opportunity & how we can work together to see change that delivers a better future for all 4 million Oklahomans.
Official White House Photo – Andrea Hanks pic.twitter.com/AOk4KMNXEQ
— Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) June 25, 2020
Earlier this month, no social distancing, no masks.
I’m thankful to have signed two new gaming compacts with the Kialegee Tribal Town (KTT) and the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians (UKB). These compacts will deliver clarity and certainty for each sovereign party. pic.twitter.com/VGoMopukJo
— Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) July 3, 2020
