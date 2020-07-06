News
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Announces She Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has just announced she has tested positive for the coronavirus. Bottoms is believed to be on Democratic presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden’s short list for Vice President.
“COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive,” Bottoms posted to Twitter minutes ago.
COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive.
— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) July 6, 2020
“We’ve taken all of the precautions that you can possibly take,” Mayor Bottoms just said on MSNBC.
“I feel fine,” she said, noting just an occasional headache and seasonal allergies.
“It leaves me for a loss of words, because I think it really speaks to how contagious this virus is,” she told host Joy Reid. “I have no idea where and when we were exposed.”
“This is startling for me,” she continued, warning that “we all need to be tested.”
Mayor Bottoms says no one should ignore any symptoms.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story has been updated with quotes from the mayor.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Amy Cooper Will Face Charges After Telling Cops Black Bird Watcher in Central Park Was ‘Threatening’ Her Life
Amy Cooper, the white woman who called the cops on a Black man, Christian Cooper, who was bird watching in Central Park after he asked her to leash her dog on Memorial Day, will face charges.
Cooper lost her job after being identified on social media amidst a firestorm of people furious she was endangering the life of Christian Cooper, and over the way she was treating her dog.
Amy Cooper “will be charged with filing a false report, a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail,” The New York Times reports.
“I’m in the Ramble, there is a man, African-American, he has a bicycle helmet and he is recording me and threatening me and my dog,” Amy Cooper told the 911 operator. “I am being threatened by a man in the Ramble, please send the cops immediately!”
“Today our office initiated a prosecution of Amy Cooper for falsely reporting an incident in the third degree,” Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance said. “We are strongly committed to holding perpetrators of this conduct accountable.”
News
Busted: Trump’s Mt. Rushmore Speech Is Remarkably Similar to Monologues From Fox News Host Tucker Carlson
Axios captured some of the key quotes from President Donald Trump’s Independence Day speech at Mount Rushmore on Saturday and compared it to the monologues from Fox News host Tucker Carlson over the past week.
During the 2016 campaign, Trump’s team dealt with at least three cases of plagiarism, including the most egregious, the Republican National Convention speech given by Melania Trump, which quoted word-for-word first lady Michelle Obama’s speech. While the weekend speech wasn’t quite as bad as that, it certainly borrowed some themes from Carlson.
July 1, Carlson said. “For more than a month, mobs of violent crazy people have roamed this country, terrorizing citizens and destroying things. No one has stopped them from doing that, so they’ve continued and they’ve become stronger.”
It’s remarkably similar to Trump’s claim on Saturday, “Angry mobs are trying to tear down statues of our Founders, deface our most sacred memorials, and unleash a wave of violent crime in our cities.”
That same evening, Carlson said, “The education cartel, enforced on your children, enforces their demands.”
Trump similarly spoke to what he called “fascism” in American places.
“In our schools, our newsrooms, even our corporate boardrooms, there is a new far-left fascism that demands absolute allegiance,” Trump claimed, without giving any evidence or examples.
Fascism flies in the face of liberalism, as fascism is a far-right ideology that prizes authoritarian rule by a single dictator. The left is obviously not the far-right and promotes liberalism, which is about representative democracies.
On June 24, Carlson took problems with a naked slave and nearly Native American being depicted in a statue in New York to being all about former President Teddy Roosevelt.
“Few people ever could have imagined that Teddy Roosevelt would be canceled. Roosevelt was the most popular president in American history,” said Carlson, incorrectly explaining the problems with the statue. Roosevelt, who is the fourth most popular president in American history, likely will remain in the statue without the slave and the Native American.
Trump took Carlson’s idea and echoed his newfound appreciation for the first Roosevelt.
“One of their political weapons is ‘Cancel Culture,’” he began. “Theodore Roosevelt exemplified the unbridled confidence of our national culture and identity. … The American people will never relinquish the bold, beautiful, and untamed spirit of Theodore Roosevelt.”
Carson went on to claim: “The Cultural Revolution has come to the West.”
Trump echoed the same philosophy Saturday: “Make no mistake: This left-wing cultural revolution is designed to overthrow the American Revolution.”
See the full exposé from Axios.com.
News
Senior Trump Campaign Advisor and Top Fundraising Official Kimberly Guilfoyle Tests Positive for Coronavirus: Reports
Trump campaign senior advisor Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host who is also the campaign’s top fundraising official, has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.
Guilfoyle was tested while in South Dakota, where President Donald Trump is right now, about to preside over a Fourth of July fireworks show at Mt. Rushmore.
ABC News Senior Editorial Producer John Santucci posted the news to Twitter:
BREAKING – Kimberly Guilfoyle tested positive for coronavirus while in SD / was expected to attend tonight’s event at Mt Rushmore. Sources familiar add Donald Trump Jr tested negative. Neither have been in direct contact with the president and did not fly on AF1 – @ABC
— John Santucci (@Santucci) July 4, 2020
The New York Times also reported Guilfoyle’s test result, and noted she is “the girlfriend of President Trump’s eldest son,” Donald Trump, Jr.
“Ms. Guilfoyle traveled to South Dakota with Mr. Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr., in anticipation of attending a huge fireworks display where the president was set to speak.”
Trending
- 'CRIMINALLY NEGLIGENT'2 days ago
Texas GOP votes to hold 6,000+ in-person convention in state’s COVID-19 hotspot
- 'DANGEROUS FOOLS'2 days ago
Trump is making a move to endanger LGBTQ and civil rights activists around the world
- News3 days ago
Senior Trump Campaign Advisor and Top Fundraising Official Kimberly Guilfoyle Tests Positive for Coronavirus: Reports
- 'AS AN AMERICAN'2 days ago
Conservatives are freaking out over the NFL playing “The Black National Anthem” before games
- News22 hours ago
Busted: Trump’s Mt. Rushmore Speech Is Remarkably Similar to Monologues From Fox News Host Tucker Carlson
- TRUMP LIES PEOPLE DIE1 day ago
FDA Chief Cornered on CNN Over Trump’s False Claim That ’99 Percent of COVID Cases Are Completely Harmless’
- 'BUCKLE UP'2 days ago
U.S. government vividly shows the danger of fireworks in literally mind-blowing video
- WOW9 hours ago
Trump-Approved Fox News Doc Who Just Said ‘Avoid Crowds’ Calls President’s Move to Hold Outdoor NH Rally ‘Great Messaging’