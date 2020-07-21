YOUR SEXISM IS SHOWING CONGRESSMAN
AOC Responds to GOP Congressman’s Sexually-Profane Gender-Based Verbal Assault: We ‘Get Stuff Done’
U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is not backing down after being verbally assaulted by three-term Republican Rep. Ted Yoho of Florida.
Yoho called the Congresswoman from Queens and The Bronx, a “fucking bitch.”
Ocasio-Cortez, known as “AOC,” was making her way up the steps of Capitol Hill as the Florida Republican and GOP Congressman Ted Williams of Texas were going down.
“Yoho told Ocasio-Cortez she was ‘disgusting’ for recently suggesting that poverty and unemployment are driving a spike in crime in New York City during the coronavirus pandemic,” The Hill reports.
Yoho didn’t stop there.
“You are out of your freaking mind,” he added.
Ocasio-Cortez responded by saying he was being “rude.”
A few steps later, Yoho unleashed his verbal assault.
“Fucking bitch,” he said.
There does not seem to be any dispute about what happened.
Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez responded to the attack via Twitter.
“But hey, ‘b*tches’ get stuff done,” she tweeted.
I never spoke to Rep. Yoho before he decided to accost me on the steps of the nation’s Capitol yesterday.
Believe it or not, I usually get along fine w/ my GOP colleagues. We know how to check our legislative sparring at the committee door.
But hey, “b*tches” get stuff done. 🤷🏽♀️ https://t.co/WlG3xccwR7
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 21, 2020
She didn’t stop there, insisting Congressman Williams was no silent bystander, and accused him of “lying” about his participation.
What’s wild to me @RogerWilliamsTX is why would you blatantly lie to a reporter who saw this exchange?
You were yelling at me too, about “throwing urine.”
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 21, 2020
In what could be considered an apparent accusation of sexism, AOC retweeted two Democrats, both men, who say they had similar conversations about poverty and crime with Rep. Yoho but did not receive the same vitriol.
She also retweeted this, from Pod Save America co-host Tommy Vietor:
The comments by @RepTedYoho about @AOC didn’t happen in a vacuum. Republicans and right-wing media outlets have spent years lying about, demonizing and dehumanizing her. It’s not a coincidence that Fox News’s favorite targets are women of color like AOC, Rep. Omar, Susan Rice.
— Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) July 21, 2020
Congressman Yoho has not apologized as of this writing.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- RIGHT WING RACISM3 days ago
Right Wing Trashes the Life of the Late Rep. John Lewis
- WTH?2 days ago
Top 14 Most Startling Things Kanye Said at His First Rally — From Attacking Harriet Tubman to Calling Steve Jobs a Nazi
- TAKE THIS AS A WARNING2 days ago
Trump Admits He’s ‘Not a Good Loser,’ Will ‘Have to See’ if He Will Accept Election Results: ‘Not Going to Just Say Yes’
- 'FEDS STAY CLEAR! MOMS ARE HERE!'1 day ago
Trump’s Paramilitary Secret Police Are Tear-Gassing Sunflower-Wielding Moms Defending BLM Protestors in Portland
- HOW IS THIS AMERICA?22 hours ago
Trump to Deploy 150 Secret Paramilitary Police Officers to Streets of Chicago to ‘Grab’ Americans Who ‘Hate Our Country’
- CRIME2 days ago
20-Year Old Son of Federal Judge Shot Dead in Her Home, Husband in Critical Condition: Report
- NOT AN ESSENTIAL SERVICE1 day ago
COVID-19 Outbreaks Are Exploding as Churches Reopen
- News1 day ago
Supreme Court Blocks House Request to Move Quickly in Battle to Obtain Trump Tax Returns