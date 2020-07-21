AOC Responds to GOP Congressman’s Sexually-Profane Gender-Based Verbal Assault: We ‘Get Stuff Done’

U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is not backing down after being verbally assaulted by three-term Republican Rep. Ted Yoho of Florida.

Yoho called the Congresswoman from Queens and The Bronx, a “fucking bitch.”

Ocasio-Cortez, known as “AOC,” was making her way up the steps of Capitol Hill as the Florida Republican and GOP Congressman Ted Williams of Texas were going down.

“Yoho told Ocasio-Cortez she was ‘disgusting’ for recently suggesting that poverty and unemployment are driving a spike in crime in New York City during the coronavirus pandemic,” The Hill reports.

Yoho didn’t stop there.

“You are out of your freaking mind,” he added.

Ocasio-Cortez responded by saying he was being “rude.”

A few steps later, Yoho unleashed his verbal assault.

“Fucking bitch,” he said.

There does not seem to be any dispute about what happened.

Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez responded to the attack via Twitter.

“But hey, ‘b*tches’ get stuff done,” she tweeted.

I never spoke to Rep. Yoho before he decided to accost me on the steps of the nation’s Capitol yesterday. Believe it or not, I usually get along fine w/ my GOP colleagues. We know how to check our legislative sparring at the committee door. But hey, “b*tches” get stuff done. 🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/WlG3xccwR7 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 21, 2020

She didn’t stop there, insisting Congressman Williams was no silent bystander, and accused him of “lying” about his participation.

What’s wild to me @RogerWilliamsTX is why would you blatantly lie to a reporter who saw this exchange? You were yelling at me too, about “throwing urine.” — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 21, 2020

In what could be considered an apparent accusation of sexism, AOC retweeted two Democrats, both men, who say they had similar conversations about poverty and crime with Rep. Yoho but did not receive the same vitriol.

She also retweeted this, from Pod Save America co-host Tommy Vietor:

The comments by @RepTedYoho about @AOC didn’t happen in a vacuum. Republicans and right-wing media outlets have spent years lying about, demonizing and dehumanizing her. It’s not a coincidence that Fox News’s favorite targets are women of color like AOC, Rep. Omar, Susan Rice. — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) July 21, 2020

Congressman Yoho has not apologized as of this writing.