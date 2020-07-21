Connect with us

YOUR SEXISM IS SHOWING CONGRESSMAN

AOC Responds to GOP Congressman’s Sexually-Profane Gender-Based Verbal Assault: We ‘Get Stuff Done’

U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is not backing down after being verbally assaulted by three-term Republican Rep. Ted Yoho of Florida.

Yoho called the Congresswoman from Queens and The Bronx, a “fucking bitch.”

Ocasio-Cortez, known as “AOC,” was making her way up the steps of Capitol Hill as the Florida Republican and GOP Congressman Ted Williams of Texas were going down.

“Yoho told Ocasio-Cortez she was ‘disgusting’ for recently suggesting that poverty and unemployment are driving a spike in crime in New York City during the coronavirus pandemic,” The Hill reports.

Yoho didn’t stop there.

“You are out of your freaking mind,” he added.

Ocasio-Cortez responded by saying he was being “rude.”

A few steps later, Yoho unleashed his verbal assault.

“Fucking bitch,” he said.

There does not seem to be any dispute about what happened.

Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez responded to the attack via Twitter.

“But hey, ‘b*tches’ get stuff done,” she tweeted.

She didn’t stop there, insisting Congressman Williams was no silent bystander, and accused him of “lying” about his participation.

In what could be considered an apparent accusation of sexism, AOC retweeted two Democrats, both men, who say they had similar conversations about poverty and crime with Rep. Yoho but did not receive the same vitriol.

She also retweeted this, from Pod Save America co-host Tommy Vietor:

Congressman Yoho has not apologized as of this writing.

 

