Connect with us

BUT WHO WOULD CONVERT THEM?

Aliens Will Have to Accept Christ to Enter Heaven Warns Christian Conservative Texas Lawmaker, If They Exist

Published

on

Texas Republican State Rep. Jonathan Stickland issued a warning Friday, likely a response to a Wednesday New York Times article that quotes an astrophysicist and consultant to the Pentagon saying the U.S. is in possession of “off-world vehicles not made on this earth.”

If aliens exist, Stickland declared, they will have to embrace Jesus Christ if they want to get into heaven.

Stickland is an anti-LGBT lawmaker known for his anti-vaxx views. He calls vaccines “sorcery,” because, he believes, “only The Lord God Almighty is in control.”

The Texas Republican is also known for his vile views on rape – specifically, marital rape, which is rape.

As the Texas Tribune reported in 2008, “on a fantasy sports message board, Stickland responded to a user’s request for sex advice by saying, ‘Rape is non existent in marriage, take what you want my friend!’”

He later apologized, only after The Texas Observer first published his remarks, which the paper called “rape encouragement.”

Stickland was quickly mocked on social media for his alien conversion views.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.