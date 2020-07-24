Aliens Will Have to Accept Christ to Enter Heaven Warns Christian Conservative Texas Lawmaker, If They Exist

Texas Republican State Rep. Jonathan Stickland issued a warning Friday, likely a response to a Wednesday New York Times article that quotes an astrophysicist and consultant to the Pentagon saying the U.S. is in possession of “off-world vehicles not made on this earth.”

If aliens exist, Stickland declared, they will have to embrace Jesus Christ if they want to get into heaven.

IF aliens are real, salvation through Jesus Christ is the only way they enter Heaven. #txlege — Jonathan Stickland (@RepStickland) July 24, 2020

Stickland is an anti-LGBT lawmaker known for his anti-vaxx views. He calls vaccines “sorcery,” because, he believes, “only The Lord God Almighty is in control.”

The Texas Republican is also known for his vile views on rape – specifically, marital rape, which is rape.

As the Texas Tribune reported in 2008, “on a fantasy sports message board, Stickland responded to a user’s request for sex advice by saying, ‘Rape is non existent in marriage, take what you want my friend!’”

He later apologized, only after The Texas Observer first published his remarks, which the paper called “rape encouragement.”

Stickland was quickly mocked on social media for his alien conversion views.

And that was when the Southern Baptists decided to start witnessing to aliens … https://t.co/cyjV11EMiV — Evan Hurst (@EvanHurst) July 24, 2020

This man holds state-level elected office. This is why Americans can’t have nice things https://t.co/HhqEH5SiTB — Chrissy Stroop, Friendly Neighborhood Anti-Fascist (@C_Stroop) July 24, 2020

staring at this, unable to decide if this means he is advocating for the forced conversion of aliens to christianity via some sort of space conquistadors OR if that the aliens that have been spotted have only managed to get to space because they are born again https://t.co/2W7VhwWzV3 — zac crain (@zaccrain) July 24, 2020

Texas Republican State Representative comes out in favor of legalized marijuana. https://t.co/Nd8Rt2Y5a7 — Willow 🍞+🎪 (@RockShrimp) July 24, 2020

This man writes laws. All the wrong people think they’re not qualified for public office… https://t.co/LIMOYRwJSH — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) July 24, 2020

Aliens probably have their own religion. We don’t know which religion (if any) is correct. Maybe the Mayans were right and you’ll end up in Xibalba after death. https://t.co/G6y6i76kWN — Drew Savicki (@SenhorRaposa) July 24, 2020