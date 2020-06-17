TRUMP IS ANTI-LGBTQ
White House Responds to LGBTQ Supreme Court Civil Rights Win by Quoting Kavanaugh’s ‘Very Powerful’ Dissent
The Trump administration has been all but one-hundred percent silent on Monday’s Supreme Court ruling which found anti-LGBTQ workplace discrimination is illegal and protected by Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. On Tuesday President Donald Trump only mentioned the landmark decision when asked about it by a reporter, and even then merely lamented that “we live” with it.
Once again it was up to a reporter to get the White House to comment on the historic decision.
“Does the President think the Gorsuch decision is a win for civil rights?” a reporter asked White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany Wednesday afternoon.
McEnany was prepared, though offered a stumbling and disappointing response.
“So, one thing I would say, um, I haven’t not talked to the President about that personally,” she replied. It’s unclear if she meant she had or had not talked to President Trump. Also, the use of the word “personally” was telling, say, if she had reached out to him through an intermediary.
“One thing I want to read, um, was from the Kavanaugh dissent,” she continued, choosing to quote not Trump’s first Supreme Court appointment, Justice Neil Gorsuch – who wrote the majority opinion in the LGBTQ workplace discrimination decision – but from Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Trump’s second SCOTUS appointment.
“There were some real concerns, um, that this was a complete distortion of how we do statutory interpretation,” McEnany said, without bothering to define what she meant.
“Kavanaugh lays that out very nicely,” she added.
“But one thing Justice Kavanaugh did say, and I thought it was a very powerful quote, um, is, ‘Not withstanding my concern about the court’s transgression of the Constitution’s separation of powers,'” which was a “grave concern,” McEnany declared. She also noted the Trump Dept. of Justice had used that argument to lobby the Supreme Court, insisting it must decide it is legal to discriminate against LGBTQ Americans.
“‘It is important to acknowledge the important victory achieved today by gay and lesbian Americans,'” McEnany concluded, speaking Kavanaugh’s words. She made no reference to transgender Americans, whom President Trump has targeted even more severely.
Watch:
When asked if President Trump thinks the Supreme Court’s ruling in favor of LGBTQ protections is a win for civil rights, McEnany reads from Brett Kavanaugh’s dissent and calls his argument “very powerful” https://t.co/Nj065CIsxp pic.twitter.com/BZHmZFhusM
— CBS News (@CBSNews) June 17, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- TINY VIOLINS2 days ago
‘Cry Me a River’: Head of Right Wing Group That Spent Millions on Gorsuch Mocked for Fury Over LGBTQ Rights Opinion
- BYE2 days ago
Viral Video Leads to Fast Firing of Investment Banker Who Confronted Man Writing ‘Black Lives Matter’ on His Own Property
- BIGOTS GONNA BIGOT1 day ago
Franklin Graham Fumes Over SCOTUS Ruling: My Rights to Fire LGBTQ People ‘Are the Freedoms Our Nation Was Founded On’
- News2 days ago
The Only Family Member to Turn on Donald Trump Is About to Publish a Tell-All Book
- CONGRATULATIONS!2 days ago
Supreme Court Rules Discrimination Against LGBTQ People is Illegal in Landmark Ruling
- News1 day ago
Busted: Four Congressmen Cashed in on the Half-Trillion-Dollar Loan Program They Helped Create
- NOPE NOPE NOPE1 day ago
Americans Should ‘Get Over’ White Privilege and Recognize It as ‘White Blessing’ Says Megachurch Pastor – To Outrage
- BIGOTRY2 days ago
A Defeated Donald Trump Declares ‘We Live’ After Historic SCOTUS Ruling on LGBTQ Workplace Discrimination (Video)