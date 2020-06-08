JUST LIKE THEY DID WITH CORONAVIRUS
Watch: Jared Kushner Declares Systemic Racism Over and Police Brutality ‘Fixed’
White House Senior Advisor to the President for Strategic Planning, Jared Kushner, on Monday admitted there had been a problem with injustice but declared systemic racism and police brutality have been fixed – just like the Trump White House has effectively declared the coronavirus pandemic over.
Neither are over.
As America enters the third week of massive – and massively peaceful – protests, President Donald Trump has said little to support the hundreds of thousands of Americans protesting the police killing of an unarmed, handcuffed Black man who was not resisting arrest. Protestors have shined a light on the horrific violence and racism America’s police forces use against Black and Brown Americans.
How bad? An attorney and mathematician just teamed up and created a database of more than 420 videos showing police brutality at George Floyd protests. That’s in less than 3 weeks.
But according to Jared Kushner, the problem has been solved.
“The law enforcement community heard the cries from the community, saw the injustices in the system that needed to be fixed, and they responded by coming together to fix it, and it’s been a great partnership to do that,” Kushner, taking credit, declared Monday afternoon at a White House roundtable discussion with representatives of law enforcement.
“Those reforms make our communities safer and have made our system fairer and that’s the type of action that we’ve been able to accomplish by working together,” Kushner added, taking credit for the “success.” The Trump administration has not done anything to reform police departments or end systemic racism.
“What we’ve seen in the past is that the meetings together and the work together doesn’t just result in reports and in nice talking points, it actually results in progress and policies that make people’s lives better and make communities safer, so it’s an honor to work together and hopefully at this time when there’s a lot of people in the country who are feeling different pain, and feeling different concerns, law enforcement can be a leader in coming together and helping us work toward bringing solutions that can move our country forward,” he concluded.
That’s false.
The law enforcement community by and large has opposed the reforms many state and local governments are now working to implement.
The protests are definitely working but racism is just as prevalent as ever.
Watch:
Kushner: The law enforcement community heard the cries from the community, saw the injustices in the system that needed to be fixed and they responded by coming together to fix it pic.twitter.com/i7Dee03MYu
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) June 8, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- 'HEART' OF TEXAS2 days ago
Texas GOP Leaders Call George Floyd’s Death a Hoax and MLK a Monkey
- 'ETHICS PROGRAM HAS BEEN RAZED TO THE GROUND'2 days ago
Online Database Has 426 Videos of Police Attacking George Floyd Protestors
- AWESOME!2 days ago
The U.S. Marine Corps Will No Longer Allow Racist Confederate Flags at Their Bases
- DONALD TRUMP IS A RACIST3 days ago
Trump Retweets Glenn Beck Video Attacking George Floyd’s Character — Hours After Calling It a ‘Great Day’ for Floyd
- 'DANCES ON CORPSES'2 days ago
Fox News Displays Chart Showing That Killing Black People Is Good For The Stock Market
- COMMENTARY1 day ago
Trump Mocked for Melting Down Over Gen. Colin Powell Endorsing Biden: ‘Cadet Bone Spurs Says What?’
- OPINION8 hours ago
Lindsey Graham’s Queer Predicament
- H E DOUBLE HOCKEY STICKS NO23 hours ago
White House Mulling Over Trump Delivering an Address to the Nation on ‘Race and Unity’ After Church Photo-Op Fail: CNN