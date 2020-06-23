TRUMP'S 'ABUSIVE BEHAVIOR'
Twitter Hides, Posts Warning on New ‘Abusive’ Trump Tweet for ‘Threat of Harm’ to Protestors
Twitter has hidden and appended a warning to one of President Donald Trump’s tweets, noting it violates the company’s rules. The company also flagged his remarks as “abusive” several hours after the President posted it Tuesday morning.
“We’ve placed a public interest notice on this Tweet for violating our policy against abusive behavior, specifically, the presence of a threat of harm against an identifiable group,” the company’s safety account said.
Visitors to Trump’s Twitter page now see this, instead of the actual tweet:
The warning appended to Trump’s tweet reads: “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about abusive behavior. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”
This is a screenshot of the actual tweet, which can still be read, with the warning attached.
This is not the first time Twitter has been forced to flag Trump’s tweets. Late last month the social media giant added a “get the facts” label to two of the President’s tweets. A Twitter spokesperson explained the label was applied because the tweets “contain potentially misleading information about voting processes and have been labeled to provide additional context around mail-in ballots.”
