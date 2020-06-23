Connect with us

TRUMP'S 'ABUSIVE BEHAVIOR'

Twitter Hides, Posts Warning on New ‘Abusive’ Trump Tweet for ‘Threat of Harm’ to Protestors

Published

on

Twitter has hidden and appended a warning to one of President Donald Trump’s tweets, noting it violates the company’s rules. The company also flagged his remarks as “abusive” several hours after the President posted it Tuesday morning.

“We’ve placed a public interest notice on this Tweet for violating our policy against abusive behavior, specifically, the presence of a threat of harm against an identifiable group,” the company’s safety account said.

Visitors to Trump’s Twitter page now see this, instead of the actual tweet:

The warning appended to Trump’s tweet reads: “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about abusive behavior. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”

This is a screenshot of the actual tweet, which can still be read, with the warning attached.

This is not the first time Twitter has been forced to flag Trump’s tweets. Late last month the social media giant added a “get the facts” label to two of the President’s tweets. A Twitter spokesperson explained the label was applied because the tweets “contain potentially misleading information about voting processes and have been labeled to provide additional context around mail-in ballots.”

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.