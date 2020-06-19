News
Trump-Loving Security Guard Who Gunned Down Black Man in Tulsa Parking Lot Had History of Racist Behavior: Report
A Trump-loving white security guard with a racist past shot and killed an unarmed Black man during an unprovoked hotel parking lot attack.
Former Tulsa detention officer Christopher Straight has been charged with first-degree manslaughter after he provoked and then fatally Carlos Carson earlier this month, and newly released surveillance video shows the 36-year-old Black man had his back turned when the attack began, reported The Guardian.
Carson had been a guest at the hotel who was asked to leave earlier in the morning of June 6, after he became upset that his car was vandalized while staying there.
He returned to the property a few minutes later when the 53-year-old Straight, who was working as a security guard, got out of his pickup and sprayed Carson with pepper spray while his back was turned.
Straight later admitted that Carson had not made an aggressive move toward him, but told officers he used chemical irritant to “deter” the Black man from becoming aggressive and planned to detain him for trespassing until police arrived.
Security footage shows Carson walking away from Straight’s truck when the security guard sprayed him.
Carson then confronted Straight and the two men struggled as Carson tried to pull him from his vehicle.
A few seconds later, Straight shot Carson in the head, killing him.
Straight was arrested afterward and released on $50,000 bond.
The Guardian reviewed documents that show Straight was previously accused of racist behavior by a black colleague while working as a guard at city’s jail, and inmates accused him of negligence.
The Tulsa county Sheriff’s Office, which operates the jail, declined to answer questions about Straight’s resignation from the department in 2018, after 16 years, on the same day he was told he would be demoted.
The day before killing Carson, Straight shared a Facebook meme with the words: “How about all lives matter. Not black lives, not white lives. Get over yourself no one’s life is more important than the next. Put your race card away and grow up.”
A week earlier, on May 31, he shared another meme that read: “If you are anti-police: I’m blue family, unfriend me,” along with the hashtag #Bluelivesmatter.
Three days prior to that, he shared an image that stated, “I support Trump and I will not apologize for it,” and Facebook photos show Straight wearing a red “Make America Great Again” cap.
President Donald Trump will visit Tulsa on Saturday for his first campaign rally since the coronavirus pandemic, and then nationwide protests over racism and police brutality.
Bolton’s Concentration Camp Allegations About Trump Backed Up by Ex-Admin Officials: President ‘Couldn’t Care Less’
President Donald Trump is once again in a scandal over “concentration camps” thanks to a new book from former National Security Advisor John Bolton.
The forthcoming memoir recounts Trump encouraging Chinese leader Xi Jinping to continue forcing Uighur Muslims into the concentration camps.
“Throughout his presidency, nine current and former senior administration officials say, Trump has exhibited a callous indifference to what has been described as crimes against humanity and cultural genocide taking place in China’s western Xinjiang province,” The Daily Beast reported Thursday.
“He couldn’t give a sh*t,” one former senior Trump official told The Beast.
“It was clear to most based off my conversations with the national security team that the president couldn’t care less about this,” a former GOP national security official told The Beast.
Read the full report.
News
Trump Facebook Post and Ads Paint ‘Far-Left Groups’ With Red Nazi Triangle: Report
President Donald Trump’s official re-election campaign is using a red triangle to attack “far-left groups,” presumably including Democrats, in Facebook ads and at least one Facebook post.
The inverted red triangle, as The Washington Post reports, “was first used in the 1930s to identify Communists, and was applied as well to Social Democrats, liberals, Freemasons and other members of opposition parties.” The Nazis also used the image “to designate political prisoners in concentration camps.”
The language in a Facebook post from the Trump campaign’s official and verified Facebook page is also incendiary.
“Dangerous MOBS of far-left groups are running through our streets and causing absolute mayhem. They are DESTROYING our cities and rioting – it’s absolute madness,” the post, dated Wednesday, June 18, reads (screenshot below.)
“It’s important that EVERY American comes together at a time like this to send a united message that we will not stand for their radical actions any longer. We’re calling on YOU to make a public statement and add your name to stand with President Trump against ANTIFA.”
“Please add your name IMMEDIATELY to stand with your President and his decision to declare ANTIFA a Terrorist Organization,” it urges.
Above the post in the Facebook page’s header image reads: “ONE NATION.”
The post is not viewable in the page’s main feed. NCRM was able to find it by googling the text of the post. The link is here for those who wish to view it. Facebook has yet to delete it.
A Trump campaign spokesperson told The Washington Post the red triangle is an Antifa symbol, but at least one expert disagrees.
Jacob S. Eder, a historian of modern Germany at the Barenboim–Said Akademie in Berlin, calls it “a highly problematic use of a symbol that the Nazis used to identify their political enemies.” He said unlike some Nazi concentration camp symbols, like the pink triangle, the red triangle has not been reclaimed.
“I find it shocking,” American scholar of the Holocaust Deborah E. Lipstadt said.
The Post notes the ads are being run by Trump’s Facebook account and Vice President Pence’s Facebook account. As of Thursday morning combined they have been seen nearly 1.5 million times.
A group of “tens of thousands of progressive Jews all across the country,” Bend the Arc, posted images warning about the Trump posts and ads.
This isn’t just one post.
This is dozens of carefully targeted ads from the official pages of Mike Pence, Donald Trump, and Team Trump.
All paid for by Trump and the Republican National Committee. All spreading lies and genocidal imagery. pic.twitter.com/kfgihVZQr2
— Bend the Arc: Jewish Action (@jewishaction) June 18, 2020
UPDATE:
Calling the red triangle “an infamous Nazi symbol,” Media Matters notes the Trump campaign ran 88 of these ads on Facebook. Social media users were quick to note that 88 is a Nazi symbol for Hitler, and that the first sentence of the post has 14 words. The ADL has noted that the “14 words” “is a reference to the most popular white supremacist slogan in the world.”
Facebook let the Trump campaign run 88 ads with inverted red triangle — an infamous Nazi symbol https://t.co/7eG1V9gNS8 pic.twitter.com/4yqTJgymr5
— Media Matters (@mmfa) June 18, 2020
News
Black Man Killed in Shootout With California Deputies Days After Half Brother Found Hanged From Tree
The half brother of a Black man found hanging from a tree last week in Southern California has been shot to death by sheriff’s deputies.
Terron Boone, whose half brother Robert Fuller was found hanged in Palmdale, was fatally shot Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies during a shootout Wednesday afternoon in Kern County, reported the Los Angeles Times.
An attorney for the Fuller family confirmed that Boone was the man killed by deputies during the shootout about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in Rosamond, which is about 20 miles north of Palmdale.
Lt. Robert Westphal of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the killing happened as part of a kidnapping and assault investigation.
Westphal said detectives followed a car the suspect was riding in to an apartment complex, where deputies attempted a traffic stop, but investigators said Boone fired at least five shots at them.
The woman driving the car was shot once in the chest and a 7-year-old girl in the back seat was not injured.
Westphal said the woman was treated and released from an area hospital.
None of the plainclothes deputies or their unmarked vehicles were equipped with cameras, but surveillance video recorded nearby showed voices yelling out “hands up” before gunfire erupted.
Boone’s half brother was found hanging from a tree June 10 in a Palmdale park, days after attending a Black Lives Matter demonstration, and family members and their supporters have asked for a new investigation challenging the suicide ruling.
The sheriff’s office said it would conduct a full investigation, with help from the FBI and state attorney general.
On FB Rosamond Community Watchdog detailing death of suspect at hands on LA Crime Unit. 24 shots ring out on this video. #Rosamond #95360 #LawEnforcement pic.twitter.com/4JARuLM1sd
— William Gregory (@Wiliam_Gregory) June 18, 2020
