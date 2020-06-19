PANDEMIC? WHAT PANDEMIC?
White House Announces July 4 ‘Salute to America’ Featuring Trump Speech on ‘Heritage’ and ‘Military Demonstrations’
One day after the Trump re-election campaign was caught using a Nazi symbol and white supremacist signals in its advertising and social media communications the White House has announced President Donald Trump will deliver a July 4 nationwide address on “heritage,” a key code word among white supremacists and white nationalists.
Confederate supporters insist the flag of the side that fought against the United States, loosing the Civil War, is about “heritage, not hate.”
The Independence Day celebration will be called a “Salute to America,” and will feature military flyovers and demonstrations.
“President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, along with the Department of Interior, will host the 2020 Salute to America on the South Lawn of the White House and Ellipse on Saturday, July 4,” a White House press release reads.
“In addition to music, military demonstrations, and flyovers to honor our Nation’s service members and veterans, the President will deliver remarks that celebrate our independence and salute our amazing heritage. The evening will culminate with a spectacular fireworks display over the National Mall.”
The coronavirus pandemic does not appear to be dissuading Trump from holding large gatherings. In addition to his July 4 celebration, Trump on Saturday is hosting a MAGA celebration rally in Tulsa, as Oklahoma’s COVID-19 cases spike.
Photo: The President and First Lady on July 4, 2019
Image: Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks via Flickr
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- 'KICKED DOGS HOLLER'2 days ago
Watch: Fireworks Erupt as Matt Gaetz Gets Triggered, Launches Profanity-Laden Rant Attacking Black Dem Rep.
- YOU SCARED BRO?2 days ago
Trump Says His Niece Signed an NDA — and Threatens to Sue Her Over Tell-All Book: Report
- WHAM!2 days ago
#GOPCowards Trends After New Video Slamming Republicans for Protecting Trump Goes Viral
- TRUMP IS ANTI-LGBTQ2 days ago
White House Responds to LGBTQ Supreme Court Civil Rights Win by Quoting Kavanaugh’s ‘Very Powerful’ Dissent
- CONGRATULATIONS AMERICA!1 day ago
Experts: President’s ‘Cruelty,’ ‘Sloppiness’ and ‘Incompetence’ Forced Chief Justice’s DACA Ruling ‘Rebuke to Trump’
- DONALD TRUMP IS A WHITE SUPREMACIST1 day ago
Trump Slammed for ‘Graphic’ Tweet Calling SCOTUS LGBTQ and DACA Decisions ‘Shotgun Blasts’ Into Republicans’ Faces
- FIRST AMENDMENT? WHAT FIRST AMENDMENT?2 days ago
‘Should Be Executed’: Bolton Book Exposes Depth of Trump’s Hatred of Reporters
- 'QUEEN OF ALTERNATIVE FACTS'2 days ago
‘Bowling Green Massacre!’: Kellyanne Conway Mocked After Hypocritically Demanding Reporters Fact-Check Bolton’s Book