White House Announces July 4 ‘Salute to America’ Featuring Trump Speech on ‘Heritage’ and ‘Military Demonstrations’

One day after the Trump re-election campaign was caught using a Nazi symbol and white supremacist signals in its advertising and social media communications the White House has announced President Donald Trump will deliver a July 4 nationwide address on “heritage,” a key code word among white supremacists and white nationalists.

Confederate supporters insist the flag of the side that fought against the United States, loosing the Civil War, is about “heritage, not hate.”

The Independence Day celebration will be called a “Salute to America,” and will feature military flyovers and demonstrations.

“President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, along with the Department of Interior, will host the 2020 Salute to America on the South Lawn of the White House and Ellipse on Saturday, July 4,” a White House press release reads.

“In addition to music, military demonstrations, and flyovers to honor our Nation’s service members and veterans, the President will deliver remarks that celebrate our independence and salute our amazing heritage. The evening will culminate with a spectacular fireworks display over the National Mall.”

The coronavirus pandemic does not appear to be dissuading Trump from holding large gatherings. In addition to his July 4 celebration, Trump on Saturday is hosting a MAGA celebration rally in Tulsa, as Oklahoma’s COVID-19 cases spike.

Photo: The President and First Lady on July 4, 2019

Image: Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks via Flickr