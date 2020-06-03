'THE EMPEROR HAS NO CLOTHES'
‘I Don’t Want to Be in the Room With the Guy’: European Allies, From Merkel to Macron, ‘Turning Their Backs’ on Trump
“With the virus and the riots, ‘the emperor has no clothes.’”
President Donald Trump has offended America’s long-time European allies to such a great degree they avoid looking to him for leadership or partnership, and “are turning their backs on him,” The New York Times reports.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel “was so uncomfortable” with the thought of being with President Trump at the G-7 this summer, she told French President Emmanuel Macron, “I don’t want to be in the room with the guy,” according to William Drozdiak, a Brookings Institution senior fellow. Drozdiak has just published a book based on a series of interviews with the French President.
Merkel “knows that any event, Trump will spin as if the others are implicitly endorsing him, and that’s the last thing she wants to do,” Drozdiak told The Times.
German analyst Ulrich Speck says Chancellor Merkel has “been hurt by” Trump “often,” and “they don’t get along and they disagree on many policies.”
France’s attitude “toward Trump is a mix of sadness and anger,” said Thomas Gomart, director of the French Institute of International Relations.
“Our main ally refused to exercise leadership during the corona crisis,” he said of the American President, “and is every day more provocative toward its allies and is creating divisions that are very actively exploited by China.”
After nearly four years, Mr. Trump has no diplomatic accomplishments, Mr. Gomart said, listing failures on North Korea, the Middle East, a deterioration of relations with China and no improvement of relations with Russia. Instead, Mr. Macron believes that Mr. Trump has damaged European security through his unilateral abandonment of the Iran nuclear deal as well as nearly every arms control agreement with Russia.
Trump is “out of touch” with European allies, said Julianne Smith, a former Obama official now with the German Marshall Fund in Washington.
He “continues to believe allies can be abused and mistreated and that he can order them around and at the same time count on them.”
Ms. Merkel’s refusal to come to Washington “says a lot about how fed up multiple leaders are around the world, who have seen how little return they’ve gotten on the investments they made into a relationship with Trump,” she said.
With the virus and the riots, she added, “now there is a sense of America’s weaknesses being exposed, and a feeling that the emperor has no clothes.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- COWARD IN CHIEF3 days ago
‘Absolute Vacuum in Leadership’: Internet Shreds ‘Great Divider’ and ‘Coward’ Trump for Hiding After 75 Cities Protest
- COWARD IN CHIEF2 days ago
Trump Branded ‘Bunker Boy’ for ‘Hiding in the Basement’ and Turning Off White House Lights: ‘Total Lack of Leadership’
- IS THIS STILL AMERICA?2 days ago
Trump Just Called Putin
- HOW IS THIS AMERICA?3 days ago
Watch: Young Black Couple Tasered and Pulled From Car by Mob of Atlanta Police for Reportedly Breaking Curfew
- WEAKEST PRESIDENT EVER2 days ago
‘He Had Nothing to Say’: Top Newspapers Deliver Scathing Articles Rebuking Trump’s Absence as Nation Protests
- AMERICA'S FASCIST PRESIDENT1 day ago
‘Fascism Has Come to America’: Trump Ripped for Gassing Protesters to Hold Awkward Bible Photo-Op
- News2 days ago
Trump Mocked in China’s State Media for Fleeing to Bunker in the Face of Protests: ‘Mr President, Don’t Go Hide’
- THIS IS NOT OK15 hours ago
Trump’s DC Military Operation: Up to 2100 Soldiers in Riot Gear Armed With Bayonets for Operation ‘Divine Law and Order’