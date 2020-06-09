News
‘I Can’t Breathe’: New Video Evidence Shows Cops Killing Two Other Black Men as They Begged for Life
As nationwide protests against police violence continue filling city streets, new evidence has emerged in the police killings of other Black men as they begged for breath.
The demonstrations were touched off when Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on George Floyd’s neck until the 46-year-old Black man died, and new video evidence shows the moments that led up to the deaths of Black men last year in Oklahoma and Texas.
KVUE-TV has been seeking records and evidence in the March 28, 2019, killing of 40-year-old Javier Ambler in Williamson County, where a sheriff’s deputy tried to stop him for failing to dim the headlights of his SUV to oncoming traffic.
Records show that deputies used Tasers on Ambler at least three times as the father of two told them he had a heart condition and could not breathe, but Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has tried to block information from release since reporters first asked in February.
The cable reality show “Live PD” was riding with two deputies and appears to have filmed Ambler’s death, but District Attorney Margaret Moore is troubled that producers have not provided any footage to investigators, and she’s frustrated that the sheriff’s office refuses to cooperate.
Amber’s death was ruled a homicide, and medical examiners listed the cause of death as congestive heart failure and hypertensive cardiovascular disease associated with morbid obesity “in combination with forcible restraint.”
The autopsy report hasn’t been released, but the in-custody report filed with state officials noted that Ambler did not appear to be intoxicated by drugs or alcohol.
KTUL-TV reports on another new video evidence from another police killing, in May 2019 in Oklahoma City, which Black Lives Matter had demanded as part of its ongoing protests of Floyd’s killing.
The video shows Derrick Scott take off running from officers trying to arrest him, but they catch up and tackle the Black man.
Scott tells officers he had been smoking PCP and was experiencing medical distress, but police remain on top of him — even after he tells them he cannot breathe.
An ambulance arrives and takes him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The case was presented to the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office for review, but prosecutors found officers had not acted inappropriately and declined to charge any police involved in the killing.
A medical examiner found no fatal trauma, and Scott’s manner of death was listed as unknown.
Journalist E Jean Carroll, Who Accused Trump of Raping Her in a NYC Dept Store, Accuses Him of ‘Robbing and Raping’
It was 1995 or 1996, E. Jean Carroll says, when she met Donald Trump inside the iconic New York City department store Bergdorf-Goodman. He was a real-estate magnate, she was a popular columnist. They had not met before but both recognized each other.
A New York magazine article detailed what she says happened, which the magazine calls “violent.”
Trump shoves her against a wall inside a dressing room, pulls down her tights, and, “forcing his fingers around my private area, thrusts his penis halfway — or completely, I’m not certain — inside me.”
Carroll is now suing Trump, and as part of the lawsuit is demanding he deliver his DNA for testing.
Occasionally, she will again accuse the President of rape, as she did Tuesday in response to his tweet bashing what is becoming a movement to “defund” the police.
Here’s what Trump said Tuesday morning:
“Defunding Police would be good for Robbers & Rapists.” @SenBillCassidy
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2020
Here is Carroll’s response:
Sir, no president in American history has done more robbing and raping than you. https://t.co/OfKQhwcr6o
— E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) June 9, 2020
Multiple women have accused Trump of rape, sexual assault, or other sexual misconduct. The number of reports vary, but the fact that the number is massive does not.
A 2017 HuffPost article lists 24 women.
In 2019 The Independent reported on a new book that lists “another 26 incidents of ‘unwanted sexual contact’ and 43 instances of inappropriate behaviour,” adding to “a list of nearly two dozen women who had previously accused him of sexual assault or misconduct.”
A CNN piece from 2016, before the election (updated last year with a correction), detailed accounts of 15 women.
Last month Business Insider listed 25 women “who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct.”
‘Nervous’ Trump Wants to Make a Big Change to His 2020 Campaign as Re-Election Hopes Fade: Report
According to a report from Politico, a very nervous Donald Trump is reaching out to associates who were a part of his surprising 2016 presidential run for help as his 2020 re-election bid falters and his opponent, Joe Biden surges ahead in the polls.
“President Donald Trump, increasingly nervous about the direction of his campaign as he struggles in general election polls, is considering bringing back more loyal aides from his successful campaign in 2016, according to five Republicans who speak to the president,” reports Politico’s Anita Kumar.
With one associate of the president stating, “Recent internal polling painted uneasy seas ahead and President Trump wanted some of his warriors back,” Kumar added, “Trump is increasingly concerned that his reelection prospects could be slipping away and wants to bring in staffers he trusts from his original scrappy campaign.”
The desire to beef up his 2020 team has put campaign manager Brad Pascale under the microscope, with memories of Trump making major and constant changes to his 2016 team.
“Trump remains frustrated about the leadership of campaign manager Brad Parscale, himself a 2016 loyalist who served as digital strategist and is now running his first presidential campaign, the five Republicans say. Specifically, the president has continued to complain that Parscale is burning through too much money too quickly,” Kumar wrote.
According to another Trump insider, “Brad worked when they needed someone to jump in but they don’t need him anymore,” adding Trump’s moribund campaign is now in need of a professional with more experience.
Writing, “With less than five months left before the election, polls show Trump lagging behind presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden in most national polls. And his standing has fallen in many key states, such as Ohio and Iowa, and even in traditionally red states, such as Arizona and Georgia, in both public and campaign polls,” Kumar added, “It’s unlikely that hiring a handful of 2016 staffers will fundamentally change the campaign unless they take on top-level jobs at headquarters, but they could help the president’s prospects in pivotal states. The campaign, with staff spread out across the country, already is nearing 1,000 people.”
“Parscale and Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and White House senior adviser who plays a leading role at the campaign, have been making staff changes over the last few months but the intensity has grown in the last couple of weeks, the Republicans say,” Kumar reports. “At the White House, Hope Hicks, one of Trump’s most trusted confidants, returned as a senior adviser while Johnny McEntee, who helped organize trips in 2016, rejoined the administration as director of the office responsible for filling hundreds of top political jobs. Dan Scavino, the director of social media who sometimes tweets from Trump’s account, was promoted to deputy chief of staff for communications in April. Kellyanne Conway, who was Trump’s campaign manager, has been senior White House counselor for his entire first term.”
However, according to one Republican, it is not the campaign that is the problem –it’s what they are selling with the explanation: “The president thinks he should be winning in a huge way. He refuses to acknowledge his own weaknesses.”
You can read more here.
Watch: Senator Cory Booker Delivers Emotional Speech After Rand Paul Holds Up Anti-Lynching Legislation
It was reported Wednesday that Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) was the only barrier to passing anti-lynching legislation.
Paul argued in his statement to the media that he thinks the language would turn lesser crimes into being considered a lynching. So he wants to edit the bill so that it would only qualify “serious bodily injury standard” that would only make it a hate crime if it’s a “substantial risk of death and extreme physical pain.”
It prompted Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) to take to the Senate floor with a fiery speech imploring his colleagues to act.
“This idea that someone would be brought up on lynching charges for slapping is absurd,” said Booker.
“I do not need my colleague, the senator from Kentucky, to tell me about one lynching in this country,” he went on. “I’ve stood in the museum in Montgomery, Alabama, and watched African American families weeping at the stories of pregnant women lynched in this country and their babies ripped out of them while this body did nothing. I can hear the screams as this body and membership can of the unanswered cries for justice of our ancestors. Every one of us is sensitive to that anguish, to that pain, as is the senator from Kentucky. And this week, the senator from Kentucky mentioned the colleague Justin Amash. I want to tell my colleagues on both sides of the aisle he is one of only four congressmen of the 435 to vote against the antilynching bill. That means this bill was supported by the leader of the Democrats, the speaker of the House. It was supported by the leader of the Republicans, the whip of the Republicans, the whip of the Democrats. 400-plus votes supported this.”
Booker said that surely if the bill was so “wrong” then the GOP leadership would stand up against it in unison. Instead, Paul is an outlier.
“If this bill is wrong, 99 senators are wrong. If this bill is wrong, then the NAACP is wrong,” he went on. “If this bill is wrong, then the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights is wrong. If this bill is wrong, then the Urban League of America is wrong. Legal organizations, civil rights organizations, Democrats and Republicans — tell me another time when 500-plus congresspeople, Democrats, Republicans, House members, and senators come together in a chorus of conviction and say now is the time in America that we condemn the dark history of our past and actually pass anti-lynching legislation.”
But it’s one man that is “standing in the way of the law of the land changing because of a difference of interpretation.”
Watch the full speech below:
