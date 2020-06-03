PRESIDENTS WHO DON'T USE THE MILITARY ON THEIR OWN CITIZENS
Former President Barack Obama to Address the Nation on the Killing of George Floyd and the Nationwide Protests
Former President Barack Obama will address the nation on Wednesday afternoon at 5 PM ET to discuss the killing of George Floyd and the protests that have taken over the nation. The broadcast will be part of a town hall, and will be live-streamed on his official website.
“It will be part of the former president’s ‘My Brother’s Keeper Alliance Town Hall’ series, and with Obama will be former Attorney General Eric Holder along with other activists who are fighting for reform in policing,” NBC affiliate WTHR reports.
The former President over the past few days has been advocating for change via social media, and in a post on Medium:
I wrote out some thoughts on how to make this moment a real turning point to bring about real change––and pulled together some resources to help young activists sustain the momentum by channeling their energy into concrete action. https://t.co/jEczrOeFdv
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 1, 2020
It does not appear his remarks will be carried by the cable news networks.
Update:
Aides to former President Obama tell @JoshNBCNews that in his virtual town hall tonight, Obama will draw an implicit contrast between Trump’s handling of the policing crisis and the policies Obama advocated as president to increase trust between police and communities of color.
— Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) June 3, 2020
Developing…
