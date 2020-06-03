Connect with us

PRESIDENTS WHO DON'T USE THE MILITARY ON THEIR OWN CITIZENS

Former President Barack Obama to Address the Nation on the Killing of George Floyd and the Nationwide Protests

Former President Barack Obama will address the nation on Wednesday afternoon at 5 PM ET to discuss the killing of George Floyd and the protests that have taken over the nation. The broadcast will be part of a town hall, and will be live-streamed on his official website.

“It will be part of the former president’s ‘My Brother’s Keeper Alliance Town Hall’ series, and with Obama will be former Attorney General Eric Holder along with other activists who are fighting for reform in policing,” NBC affiliate WTHR reports.

The former President over the past few days has been advocating for change via social media, and in a post on Medium:

It does not appear his remarks will be carried by the cable news networks.

Update:

Developing…

 

