CDC Agreed to Work on Trump Campaign’s MAGA-Themed Face Masks – As Hospitals Were Desperate for COVID-19 Tests: NYT
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this past March reportedly agreed to help consult with Trump administration officials on the design of “Make America Healthy Again” face masks that would be given out to promote both public health and President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.
The New York Times reports that Trump administration official in March “asked the agency to provide feedback on possible logos — including ‘Make America Healthy Again’ — for cloth face masks they hoped to distribute to millions of Americans.”
The initiative eventually fell through, but once source tells the Times that “CDC leaders agreed to the request.”
The discussion about Trump-branded face masks came at a time when hospitals across the United States were desperate to have more COVID-19 testing kits and protective gear for their staff members who were struggling to handle a surge in hospitalizations at the start of a pandemic that would go on to kill more than 100,000 Americans in less than three months.
“They let us down,” Dr. Stephane Otmezguine, an anesthesiologist who treated COVID-19 patients in Florida, tells the Times.
Defense Secretary Splits From Trump on Use of Military in US Cities: ‘I Do Not Support Invoking the Insurrection Act’
In a rare move Secretary of Defense Mark Esper split from President Donald Trump on the use of the U.S. Military in American cities. Esper, in a hastily-called press conference, told reporters point blank: “I do not support invoking the Insurrection Act.”
The Defense Secretary said active-duty U.S. troops “should only be used as a matter of last resort and only in the most urgent and dire situations.” He added he does not believe America is in that situation presently.
NEW: Defense Sec. Esper: “I do not support invoking the Insurrection Act.”
“The option to use active-duty forces in a law enforcement role should only be used as a matter of last resort and only in the most … dire of situations. We are not in one of those situations now.” pic.twitter.com/JbtTACC0pH
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 3, 2020
Esper has been highly criticized since he participated in President Donald Trump’s Monday evening photo-op, which was held in front of St. John’s Church, across from the White House. That area was cleared by using rubber bullets and, according to reporters who were on the scene, teat gas. Esper on Wednesday specifically denied that the National Guard used tear gas, but other law enforcement and federal agencies were on the scene as well.
Sec. Esper said he was unaware he would be part of that photo-op, which in itself has been highly controversial. He said he tries to keep the Military out of politics and admitted his participation, which he said was unplanned on his part, failed in that goal.
The Pentagon chief also made an impassioned vow on the role of the U.S. Military.
“The Department of Defense, the armed services, our uniformed leaders, our civilian leaders and I take seriously our oath to support and defend the Constitution,” he said, “and to safeguard to those very rights contained in that document.”
Defense Sec. Mark Esper: “The Department of Defense, the armed services, our uniformed leaders, our civilian leaders and I take seriously our oath to support and defend the Constitution…and to safeguard to those very rights contained in that document.” https://t.co/GeCPnmcoS7 pic.twitter.com/26b1hc41aK
— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) June 3, 2020
Esper ended the press conference somewhat abruptly, saying he was on his way to the White House.
Update:
Former Pentagon Public Affairs official Adam Blickstein calls Esper’s remarks “a stunning reversal” and “a direct rebuke” to President Trump.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
George Floyd Died of Asphyxiation: Independent Autopsy
George Floyd died of “mechanical asphyxiation,” concludes an independent autopsy commissioned by the Floyd family.
“The officers killed him,” Benjamin Crump (photo), the Floyd family attorney said at a Monday afternoon press conference moments ago. He “said an independent autopsy found his death was homicide,” The New York Times adds.
.@AttorneyCrump, the lawyer for the family of George Floyd, says the independent family autopsy found Floyd died “by asphyxia due to neck & back compression that led to a lack of blood flow to the brain.”
Big: Crump says physical acts by other officers also caused Floyd’s death. pic.twitter.com/5XsxQDLKHf
— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) June 1, 2020
Crump said the family wants all four officers to be charged with first degree murder. Only one of the four officers has been arrested.
BIG.
Hennepin County autopsy report found heart disease, hypertension & “potential intoxicants” contributed to George Floyd’s death.
Dr. Michael Baden says no underlying health problems contributed. It was compression of neck & back. “He couldn’t breathe and that is homicidal.”
— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) June 1, 2020
The Hennepin County’s medical examiner’s autopsy offered different conclusions.
Live video:
Attorney Ben Crump holds a news conference to announce findings of an independent autopsy of George Floyd. WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/qZHSbbWiKu
— ABC News (@ABC) June 1, 2020
Trump Mocked in China’s State Media for Fleeing to Bunker in the Face of Protests: ‘Mr President, Don’t Go Hide’
According to a report in The Guardian, Chinese state media and government leaders are mocking reports that Donald Trump fled to a secure bunker under the White House in the face of massive police brutality protests that reached the White House gates.
Following reports that a “rattled” Trump was ushered to safety by the Secret Service as police battled with George Floyd protesters in the streets of Washington, D.C, among other cities, officials in China took notice.
“At a press conference on Monday, foreign ministry spokesman, Lijian Zhao urged the US to eliminate racial discrimination and protect the lawful rights of minorities, according to state-backed media, CGTN. ‘The death of George Floyd reflects the severity of racial discrimination and police brutality in the US,’ said Zhao,” reports the Guardian. “Zhao also threatened ‘counter-attacks’ on the US for continued retaliatory measures over China’s increased control over Hong Kong, which include reversing Hong Kong’s special customs status. On Sunday China’s foreign ministry spokeswoman, Hua Chunying posted ‘I can’t breathe’ – Floyd’s last words – to Twitter, with a screenshot of her American counterpart criticizing China’s crackdown on Hong Kong.”
More pointed attacks on Trump came from Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of nationalist tabloid Global Times.
“In a series of tweets and editorials over the weekend, Hu and his paper accused the US of hypocrisy,” the report states. “‘Mr President, don’t go hide behind the secret service,’ said Hu. ‘Go to talk to the demonstrators seriously. Negotiate with them, just like you urged Beijing to talk to Hong Kong rioters.’ In another tweet he said both protests defied the law, subverted order, and were destructive, but that Hong Kong’s were seen as justified by the US, while those in the US were unjust.”
You can read more here.
