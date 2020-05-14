PRESIDENT INSECURE
‘You Could See It in His Body Language’: White House Reporter Says Trump’s Jealous Fury at Fauci Finally Boiled Over
President Donald Trump’s jealousy and anger toward Dr. Anthony Fauci boiled over into public view, according to a White House correspondent.
Associated Press correspondent Jonathan Lemire said the president has privately been seething about his public health adviser’s positive approval ratings, and he was obviously angry that Fauci delivered bad news about the coronavirus pandemic during his testimony to Congress this week.
“That’s the real tension right now we’re seeing within the White House and the broader administration,” Lemire said. “What happened with the president’s comments yesterday sort of boiled to the surface private frustrations he and his inner circle have had now for some weeks, according to our reporting, about Dr. Fauci.”
Trump resents the physician’s popularity and public credibility, Lemire said.
“The president has long been a little leery of the media attention and positive headlines Fauci has garnered,” he said. “We know one of the fastest ways to get on the wrong side of the president is to get more media attention than him — ask Steve Bannon about that, even Jared Kushner at times. In this case, it is Dr. Fauci. More than that, they feel, fairly or not, Dr. Fauci sometimes moderates his answers depending on the venue. He sometimes a little more sticks to what the president wants to say when he’s giving an interview with conservative media, and then less so with other networks.”
Lemire said the president’s anger spilled over into plain sight Wednesday when he met with reporters.
“Now I think Dr. Fauci’s defenders, and there are many, will say he’s not playing politics at all, that he is just sticking to the guidelines,” Lemire said. “That’s what we heard in his Senate testimony the other day. He rankled the president, you could see it in his body language, you could hear it in his voice, according to our reporting, he was angry the night before, after Fauci’s testimony, suggesting it was undercutting his arguments, and his push to get Americans back to work.”
“He is trying to lead by example today,” Lemire added. “He is going to Pennsylvania, a key battleground state. He’ll be touring a mask factory there, paying tribute to the workers there. It is his second trip after one to Arizona last week, you know, sort of saying, ‘Look, the White House is getting back to normal, so should you.’ Though, we, of course, have COVID infections in the West Wing itself.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- RACISM2 days ago
‘Whitesplaining’: Donald Trump Jr Scorched for Saying That Calling Out Racism ‘Diminishes the Effect of Real Racism’
- ABUSE OF POWER2 days ago
‘We May See an Accomplice’: Ex-FBI Official Warns Barr Could Try to Indict Obama Team to Win the 2020 Election
- WHO DOES THIS?1 day ago
Jared Kushner Blasted for Refusing to Commit to Following the Constitution and Holding the 2020 Election
- GO TO JAIL GO DIRECTLY TO JAIL?18 hours ago
New Jurist in Flynn Case Said DOJ ‘Reeks of Improper Political Influence’ and Warned of Corruption in Scathing Op-Ed
- CORRUPTION1 day ago
‘Good to Be a Criminal Who Is Friends With the President’: Manafort Early Prison Release Draws Outrage – ‘Doesn’t Qualify’
- News1 day ago
Trump White House Blocked Release of CDC Guidelines on How to Handle Coronavirus Resurgence After Re-Opening
- AMERICAN IDIOT21 hours ago
NSA Letter Exposes Rand Paul’s Flailing, Failed Attempt to Take Down Biden With Conspiracy Theory ‘Unmasking’
- 'PRO-LIFE' REPUBLICAN1 day ago
Senate Republican Blocks Schumer Resolution to Immediately Release CDC Guidance on Safely Re-Opening the Nation