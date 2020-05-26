WHEN YOU'VE LOST RUPERT
‘Ugly Even for Him’: Scathing Wall Street Journal Editorial Rails Against Trump for ‘Debasing His Office’
The Editorial Board of The Wall Street Journal Tuesday night issued a stern warning to President Donald Trump, accusing the Oval Office occupant of “debasing his office” and “hurting the country.”
The Journal is owned by Trump’s good friend Rupert Murdoch, who also owns Fox News and a plethora of right wing media outlets worldwide.
That did not stop the editors for attacking Trump for going after MSNBC host Joe Scarborough. Trump in recent days has renewed his conspiracy theory, strongly suggesting – if not outright accusing – the “Morning Joe” host of murdering an intern when he was a Florida congressman two decades ago.
“Donald Trump sometimes traffics in conspiracy theories—recall his innuendo in 2016 about Ted Cruz’s father and the JFK assassination—but his latest accusation against MSNBC host Joe Scarborough is ugly even for him,” the editorial begins.
“Nasty stuff,” they call his tweets accusing Scarborough of murder (no need to reproduce them here) and declare, “suggesting that the talk-show host is implicated in the woman’s death isn’t political hardball. It’s a smear. Mr. Trump rightly denounces the lies spread about him in the Steele dossier, yet here he is trafficking in the same sort of trash.”
“Mr. Trump is debasing his office, and he’s hurting the country in doing so,” they conclude.
Sadly, the Journal’s editors don’t bother to inform their readers that the intern, who died of natural causes, left behind a husband. Trump’s tweets have heightened his grieving all these years later, and he has asked Twitter’s CEO to delete the tweets. That seems an important detail the Journal should have included.
