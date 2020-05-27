THE ONLY FRAUD IS THIS ADMINISTRATION
Trump Press Secretary Warns of ‘A Lot of Fraud’ in Mail-In Voting – but Voted by Mail 11 Times in 10 Years
Across a span of 10 years Kayleigh McEnany chose to vote by mail 11 times. Yet now that she is the Trump White House press secretary, the Florida native repeatedly rails against mail-in voting.
WH Press Sec. McEnany declined to answer questions on what Trump believed was illegal about Michigan’s absentee ballot policies.
Instead she reiterated his unfounded claims of “a lot of fraud that is potentially at play when you have mass mail-in voting“ https://t.co/WWhY6Y299x pic.twitter.com/s4lc7tOEZI
— POLITICO (@politico) May 20, 2020
As The Tampa Bay Times reports, McEnany “has voted by mail in every Florida election she has participated in since 2010, according to a Tampa Bay Times review of her voting history. Most recently, she voted by mail in the state’s March 2020 presidential primary, just as Trump did after he made Florida his new permanent home.”
Sticking with her usual combative and misleading stance, McEnany attacked the Tampa Bay newspaper for its accurate reporting, in a statement packed with falsehoods.
“Absentee voting has the word absent in it for a reason. It means you’re absent from the jurisdiction or unable to vote in person. President Trump is against the Democrat plan to politicize the coronavirus and expand mass mail-in voting without a reason, which has a high propensity for voter fraud. This is a simple distinction that the media fails to grasp.”
But Florida does not have “absentee voting.” Anyone can request a mail-in ballot for any reason, or none.
There is an “infinitesimally small” percent of vote by mail fraud, studies show. The Brennan Center did the math: “Rounded to the seventh decimal point, that’s 0.0000001 percent of all votes cast.”
Contrary to claims by the President and his press secretary, Trump was in Florida, at Mar-a-Lago, this year on March 7, 8, and 9, and could have voted in the Florida primary in person if he wished, as the Sun Sentinel reported.
