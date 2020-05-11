DYING FOR TRUMP
‘Take on the Enemy Because We Have No Choice’: Fox News Urges Viewers to ‘Get the Military Mindset’ for War to Re-Open
Fox News has morphed into a recruiting center urging viewers to enlist in President Donald Trump’s war to re-open the nation despite the guarantee of increased coronavirus infections and deaths. The right wing cable channel and its Fox Nation streaming service have rebranded re-opening the nation by echoing President Trump’s “warrior” analogy, and have taken that to the extreme.
Last week President Trump said, “We have to be warriors. We can’t keep our country closed down for years.” To Trump, the coronavirus is the “invisible enemy,” he is a “wartime president,” and average Americans must become “warriors” in his real life-or-death battle – which is actually to win re-election. Casualties, it seems, are of little concern.
On “Fox & Friends” Monday morning co-host Brian Kilmeade urged his weekend co-host, Pete Hegseth, to frame the argument of “the military mindset” on the coronavirus for viewers.
“Real quick, Pete just your thoughts in 20 seconds, about 78,000 are dead, we understand how many got the virus and will. I get it,” Kilemade said, as Media Matters reports. “But at the same time, can you get the military mindset with the masses of, take on the enemy because we have no choice — sitting on the sideline will destroy the country. How do you get the military mindset for the everyday American?”
(Hegseth last year bragged, “Really, I don’t really wash my hands ever….germs are not a real thing,”)
“The military mindset is a patriotic mindset,” said Hegseth, who once was on Trump’s list to become head of the Dept. of Veterans Affairs. “It’s what forged and founded this country. It is courage. We can be responsible, we can follow guidelines — while also reopening. We have to reopen, guys, right now, even in some of the more difficult places, or the livelihoods of people is going to crush more folks, or as many — I’m not talking in a statistical sense — as the actual virus itself. So, I think we can muster it. We’ve done it before, guys, and I think this is another chance to rise to that challenge.”
Brian Kilmeade says that to re-open the economy despite covid-19, everyday Americans need “the military mindset” that we must “take on the enemy because we have no choice.” pic.twitter.com/55avrZlwhE
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) May 11, 2020
That was the final moments of a five-minute segment pushing Hegseth’s “Modern Warriors” special on Fox Nation focusing on “the reaction” to the coronavirus pandemic “as human beings,” Hegseth explains (video below). Among his guests were U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX).
Ironically, Hegseth says usually for this type of special the participants would “normally” be “around a table with a beer,” but for this episode it was done “digitally.” Hegseth, Kilmeade, and the other “Fox & Friends” co-hosts are all broadcasting from their homes or other remote locations due to the coronavirus.
Related: ‘Never, Ever, Shake His Hand’: Twitter Users Pile on Fox News Host’s Claim ‘Germs Are Not a Real Thing’
“These guys went through crucibles,” Hegseth says of his “Modern Warriors” guests, saying they confronted fear on the battlefield and now they’re explaining to Americans “who are struggling with their everyday lives” because of the pandemic, how to confront their fears of the deadly coronavirus.
One of the Fox Nation veterans spoke of his military predecessors who would “rather die than quit.”
Watch:
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- CREEP2 days ago
City Commissioner Calls the Old, Sick, and Homeless Drains on Society that Coronavirus Should Kill
- CLUELESS3 days ago
Watch: Trump Uses Positive COVID-19 Test of Pence Press Secretary to Advocate Against Testing
- BUT WHY?2 days ago
As Epidemic Rages On, Oklahoma Republicans Pass Needlessly Stigmatizing HIV Law
- PRO-VIRUS1 day ago
Pence Had CEOs Remove Masks Before Meeting With Him Just Hours After His Press Secretary Tested Positive for COVID-19
- DANGER2 days ago
‘It’s a Bad Thing’: Ivanka Trump’s Personal Assistant Tests Positive for COVID-19
- News3 days ago
11 Secret Service Agents Are Currently Testing Positive for Coronavirus – Dozens More Self-Quarantining: Report
- News3 days ago
Top White House Officials Buried Guidance on Safely Re-Opening Then Falsely Claimed CDC Had Not Approved It: Report
- News7 hours ago
‘One of the Stupidest Things I’ve Ever Heard’: Morning Joe Wallops Trump’s Latest Response to COVID-19 in the White House