‘Scum’: GOP Congressman Faces Angry Backlash After Grilling Whistleblower Rick Bright About His Blood Pressure

Rep. Markwayne Mullins (R-OK) spent his time during the hearing to interview whistleblower Dr. Rick Bright about his high blood pressure. While many members of Congress were asking questions about the investigations into hydroxychloroquine, the national stockpile, the administration’s lack of response to early warnings about the coronavirus and how to protect Americans.

The conservative plumber demanded details from Dr. Bright on why he was on medical leave from his new position at the National Institute of Health, where he transitioned after being ousted at the Department of Health and Human Services. Dr. Bright explained that being ousted, thrust into the spotlight and attacked by conservative media has been more stress than he’s accustomed to experiencing as a doctor.

Mullin then asked why Dr. Bright could appear before Congress but not go to work at the NIH. Mullin didn’t give Dr. Bright time to respond to the question but witnesses are generally subpoenaed to appear before Congress. Bright explained he was taking his vacation time to deal with the Congressional hearing.

The internet swiftly responded to Mullin, calling him out for what they called embarrassing, cruel and an unnecessary line of questioning that didn’t get to the bottom of why over 83,000 Americans have died from COVID-19.

Moments later Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar attacked Dr. Bright, saying he isn’t showing up to work when he’s needed the most. It’s an ironic claim given Azar and Trump removed Bright from his position. If he was so necessary, it’s unclear why Dr. Bright was removed.

You can see their responses below:

how unusual…a gop rep attacking the witness instead of asking substantial questions — Beth Becker 👠👠 (@spedwybabs) May 14, 2020

.@RepMullin, a former plumber and talk radio host from Oklahoma, is getting right to the issues affecting frightened Americans in a global viral pandemic: a congressional whistleblower's blood pressure and salary. #DrBright

— John Charpentier (@snpsandsnRNPs) May 14, 2020

Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) says he has "a hard time understanding" how Dr. Bright could have high blood pressure while at the same time handle a pandemic and congressional testimony. Pretty gross line of questioning. — Brian Tashman (@briantashman) May 14, 2020

I would like to hear what Dr. Bright has to say about the preparedness of the US, but the GOP line of questioning is going like this:

GOP: Did you have eggs for breakfast? I heard you have high blood pressure, DID YOU HAVE EGGS FOR BREAKFAST? — Bored Accountant (@don_accountant) May 14, 2020

The line of questioning from the majority of Republicans on the committee has been awful. But Mullin's was particularly enraging and disgusting. — Kimberly Tyda (@Kimberly_Tyda) May 14, 2020

Rather than inquire abt the COVID-19 response, OK Rep. Markwayne Mullin viciously attacked & berated Dr Bright about his health I guess that’s what you get when you elect someone w/ an Associates degree in applied sciences in construction technology He’s their best & brightest? — Mel 🆘 the Enforcer (@Fah_Lo_Me) May 14, 2020

