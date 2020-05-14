OPINION
‘Scum’: GOP Congressman Faces Angry Backlash After Grilling Whistleblower Rick Bright About His Blood Pressure
Rep. Markwayne Mullins (R-OK) spent his time during the hearing to interview whistleblower Dr. Rick Bright about his high blood pressure. While many members of Congress were asking questions about the investigations into hydroxychloroquine, the national stockpile, the administration’s lack of response to early warnings about the coronavirus and how to protect Americans.
The conservative plumber demanded details from Dr. Bright on why he was on medical leave from his new position at the National Institute of Health, where he transitioned after being ousted at the Department of Health and Human Services. Dr. Bright explained that being ousted, thrust into the spotlight and attacked by conservative media has been more stress than he’s accustomed to experiencing as a doctor.
Mullin then asked why Dr. Bright could appear before Congress but not go to work at the NIH. Mullin didn’t give Dr. Bright time to respond to the question but witnesses are generally subpoenaed to appear before Congress. Bright explained he was taking his vacation time to deal with the Congressional hearing.
The internet swiftly responded to Mullin, calling him out for what they called embarrassing, cruel and an unnecessary line of questioning that didn’t get to the bottom of why over 83,000 Americans have died from COVID-19.
Moments later Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar attacked Dr. Bright, saying he isn’t showing up to work when he’s needed the most. It’s an ironic claim given Azar and Trump removed Bright from his position. If he was so necessary, it’s unclear why Dr. Bright was removed.
You can see their responses below:
how unusual…a gop rep attacking the witness instead of asking substantial questions
— Beth Becker 👠👠 (@spedwybabs) May 14, 2020
“You’re well enough to come here today, but not go to work.”
The man just says his blood pressure was high. 🤦🏾♀️🤦🏾♀️🤦🏾♀️
— Chantay Berry (@iamchanteezy) May 14, 2020
.@RepMullin, a former plumber and talk radio host from Oklahoma, is getting right to the issues affecting frightened Americans in a global viral pandemic: a congressional whistleblower's blood pressure and salary. #DrBright
— John Charpentier (@snpsandsnRNPs) May 14, 2020
@RepMullin you are a vial POS how dare you make fun of someone with high blood pressure. You are a asshole. How do you sleep at night.
— Denise Lynn (@lynnmarie4109) May 14, 2020
Why is Mullin allowed to harangue Dr. Bright about his taking medical leave and smear him regarding his high blood pressure? That was disgusting.
— (((antiantisemite))) (@Tristanshouts) May 14, 2020
The Republicans are making the worst showing I’ve ever seen. Some guy is trying to hammer Dr Bright about his high blood pressure. And now trying to seize Dr Bright’s attorney’s documents!
— Shelley Webb ³³°¹ (@shelleyaw123) May 14, 2020
Ur scum. Doubting dr bright. Questioning his blood pressure and functioning. The issue is the admin terrible response to the virus. U republicans r killing us with ur disrespect for science. Shame on u.
— Susan Martin (@selfcurledgirl) May 14, 2020
So is .@RepMullin there to try to make Dr Bright look bad? What is the purpose of his questions? What does Dr Bright's high blood pressure have to do with trumps incomptency. Mullin must be up for re-election #VoteHimOut
— Surviving Trump Times (@Trump_Rhymes) May 14, 2020
Just typed that.
What a prick. Im on blood pressure meds too- im 8 months preg, have survived heart failure, am living through a pandemic, and my husband is deployed. But i can spay a cat because that was my job.
— Amanda Maners (@maners_amanda) May 14, 2020
Mr Mullin is an as*hat. He is intentionally trying to raise Dr Brights blood pressure. He has no right to that line of questions, saying Dr Bright is "deceiving the American public".
— Sheila W (@Divscotty) May 14, 2020
Watch @RepMullin make an ASS of himself attacking a man for high blood pressure after he was removed from his job for no reason
Let’s see Millington removed from Oklahoma https://t.co/fdlqpn8ZkI
— tubsjmh (@tubsjmh) May 14, 2020
I’m with you there… let’s constantly interrupt a man who’s got high blood pressure and infer he’s faking his high BP situation!
— BOB! (@whitegryphen) May 14, 2020
Is he the one asking Dr Bright why he can’t manage his blood pressure? And inferring that he shouldn’t be getting paid if he can’t handle his stress? What a complete and total jerk.
— Helen (@prsgrlks) May 14, 2020
When a man risks his own safety and career to stand up and try to save lives, what you should really do is interrogate him about his blood pressure and vacation days
— Jaynie's Got a Bun (@FreeGirlNowNYC) May 14, 2020
@RepMullin line of questioning is raising this nurse's blood pressure, the disrespect is STUNNING to me.
— helenanurse (@christianainmt) May 14, 2020
Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) says he has "a hard time understanding" how Dr. Bright could have high blood pressure while at the same time handle a pandemic and congressional testimony.
Pretty gross line of questioning.
— Brian Tashman (@briantashman) May 14, 2020
Omg Mullin’s questioning is even making my blood pressure rise that was ridiculous
— Chase Laudenslager (@News2Chase) May 14, 2020
@RepMullin what an ass. Hope all your kids see how nasty you are to a man with high blood pressure illegally removed from his job. Shame on your personal attack.
— Paula Doubleday (@MsDayTwo) May 14, 2020
#mullin holy crap? Seriously 😒 leave the guy alone about his health , of course he has high blood pressure #DrBright
— Beachgal10 (@melissa_yoby) May 14, 2020
FYI, to the gentleman from OKLAHOMA, Coming forward and telling the truth helps lower that blood pressure.#DrBright
— Tammi (@TLaTela) May 14, 2020
@RepMullin
hey asshole let the DOCTOR finish a sentence. What the hell is wrong with you? interrogating the doctor about his blood pressure? #mullinisadick
— Pierre Infecto (@InfectoPierre) May 14, 2020
I bet 75% of those old fkrs are on blood pressure meds so … that’s irrelevant af.
— ❄️ GoͦtͭJaͣniͥeͤ? ® 🌊📚🐢💨 (@GotJanie) May 14, 2020
Mr. Mullet doesn't know ANYTHING about high blood pressure.
— Honorable Mention (@headlines_see) May 14, 2020
@RepMullin why are you focusing on Dr. Bright blood pressure rather than the dire warning he is sharing about danger to the health of the American public?
— Anne Frank Zappa (@FlyerFrightened) May 14, 2020
Wow that guy is a real dick #hearings on #CNN I mean a real ass. Oh so you have high blood pressure? Prick….I bet I know what party he is…Walden you are a Ass Hole…oh wait a whole ass
— Lucie`°•.♥.•♪♫ ღ¸♪• (@hidingout2) May 14, 2020
I would like to hear what Dr. Bright has to say about the preparedness of the US, but the GOP line of questioning is going like this:
GOP: Did you have eggs for breakfast? I heard you have high blood pressure, DID YOU HAVE EGGS FOR BREAKFAST?
— Bored Accountant (@don_accountant) May 14, 2020
Did you miss Mr. Mullin a few minutes ago??
— Robin Anne (@Robinanne59) May 14, 2020
The line of questioning from the majority of Republicans on the committee has been awful. But Mullin's was particularly enraging and disgusting.
— Kimberly Tyda (@Kimberly_Tyda) May 14, 2020
Rather than inquire abt the COVID-19 response, OK Rep. Markwayne Mullin viciously attacked & berated Dr Bright about his health
I guess that’s what you get when you elect someone w/ an Associates degree in applied sciences in construction technology
He’s their best & brightest?
— Mel 🆘 the Enforcer (@Fah_Lo_Me) May 14, 2020
With that line of questioning isn’t Mullin stepping all over the HIPPA laws? It’s stunning just how disgusting that man is.
— moi (@moiaussi1980) May 14, 2020
@RepMullin so, Mr. Trump says to Mr. Mullin “who’s a good boy, huh? You’re a good boy! Such a good boy!”
— neoGeezr (@rrrobert12) May 14, 2020
OPINION
Pompeo Engages in Huge Coronavirus Gaslighting: ‘Best Experts Think It Was Man-Made’ – Which Is False – Then Flip-Flops
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is engaging is a campaign of disinformation, conspiracy theories, and gaslighting in efforts to shore up President Donald Trump’s MAGA base while ramping up their attacks on China over the coronavirus that to date has killed more than 66,000 people in America.
On Sunday’s ABC News’ “This Week” (video below) Pompeo said the “best experts” think it was “manmade,” referring to the novel coronavirus, then immediately switched and said he believes and trusts the Intelligence Community which says it was not.
“We’ve said from the beginning this was a virus that originated in Wuhan, China,” Pompeo told ABC’s Martha Radditz. “We took a lot of grief for that from the outset but I think the whole world can see now.”
That’s also false. There was never any question that the virus that causes COVID-19 originated in Wuhan, China. (There was one Chinese official who suggested the coronavirus came from the U.S. but no one believed that lie.) The Trump administration took no “grief” for saying the virus came from China – they took tremendous grief for insisting on calling it the “Chinese virus,” and the “Chinese flu,” given the racist implications of those characterizations that have been causing harassment and attacks on those believed to be of Chinese origin.
“I can tell you that there is a significant amount of evidence that this came from that laboratory in Wuhan,” Pompeo told ABC’s Martha Radditz.
There is no credible evidence to date that is true.
Radditz responded, asking Pompeo, “Do you believe it was man-made or genetically modified?”
“Look, the best experts so far seem to think it was man-made, I have no reason to disbelieve that at this point,” Pompeo replied.
Stunned, Radditz tried to challenge Pompeo.
“Your Office of the DNI says the consensus, the scientific consensus was ‘not man-made or genetically modified.'”
Pompeo doesn’t flinch, doesn’t say he misspoke, but he does gaslight: “That’s right. I agree with that. I’ve seen their analysis, I’ve seen the summary that you saw that was released publicly, I have no reason to doubt that that is accurate.”
Radditz, still grappling with Pompeo saying two entirely different things at the same time, pushes further, while giving him the benefit of the doubt, says: “Oh, OK, so just to be clear you do not think it was man-made or genetically modified?”
Pompeo does not say, “Correct,” or, “No, it was not man-made or genetically modified.”
Instead, Pompeo offers up this statement: “I’ve seen what the Intelligence Community has said, I have no reason to believe that they’ve got it wrong.”
News outlets, like Bloomberg, decided to report that “Pompeo stopped short of saying the virus was man-made.”
And yet, he began by saying, “the best experts so far seem to think it was man-made.”
But as Radditz noted, the U.S. government’s Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) issued a statement saying: “The Intelligence Community also concurs with the wide scientific consensus that the COVID-19 virus was not manmade or genetically modified,” and added it “will continue to rigorously examine emerging information and intelligence to determine whether the outbreak began through contact with infected animals or if it was the result of an accident at a laboratory in Wuhan.”
So there is no official Intelligence Community finding that the coronavirus “came from that laboratory in Wuhan,” or is “man-made,” and yet Pompeo claims he is citing “experts” saying it was man-made.
Gaslighting, disinformation, and conspiracy-theory spreading at its best.
Watch:
OPINION
‘I Don’t Want to Die Because of Selfish Christians’: Twitter Slams Barr’s Push to Take Legal Action Against Lockdown Orders
This Monday, Attorney General Bill Barr issued a memorandum titled, “Balancing Public Safety with the Preservation of Civil Rights,” where he directed the Justice Department to take legal action against coronavirus lockdown rules it deems to be “an overbearing infringement of constitutional and statutory protections.”
“As the Department of Justice explained recently in guidance to states and localities taking steps to battle the pandemic, even in times of emergency, when reasonable and temporary restrictions are placed on rights, the First Amendment and federal statutory law prohibit discrimination against religious institutions and religious believers,” Barr wrote. “The Constitution also forbids, in certain circumstances, discrimination against disfavored speech and undue interference with the national economy.”
But according to some of his critics on Twitter, Barr is the last person who should be talking about the Constitution and civil rights.
What does AG BILL BARR know about #CivilRights when he can’t even uphold his office nor protect the American People from blantant corruption coming from these so called leaders!!!! Justice is only blind when a blind eye is turned away from it.
— Corey White (@coreywhite801) April 27, 2020
How about @AGWilliamBarr concern himself with the fact US is NUMBER ONE in DEATHS for #COVID19 IN THE WORLD!
Civil rights?? Is he joking? This is about LIFE OR DEATH!
Since he and @realDonaldTrump care more about the economy than human lives, they should BOTH RESIGN
— Robin L (@mom22rs) April 27, 2020
Barr needs to be removed and tossed in prison.
— Mac – #StayHome if you can. (@MacCheeseShow) April 27, 2020
Religious rights do not supercede civil rights. My rights are to expect a safe communal environment to socialize. Community safety always supercedes individual beliefs where those beliefs harm the whole. In other words, I should not have to die because of selfish Christians!
— anache (@anachech) April 27, 2020
“Fat” Billy Barr is a clear and present danger to America.
— scott stafford (@ADK_Stafford) April 27, 2020
Sorry but the federal government has no authority with regard to police actions in states. And regardless no one else has the right to kill me with a virus either because they can’t manage a quarantine
— Bill McCormick (@BillMcCormickPM) April 27, 2020
Barr is the most partisan and conflicted Attorney General to ever hold the office.
— Jay Jordan (@hillbillysevant) April 27, 2020
He’s bluffing. He can shove it. Governors have full powers and rights regarding safety in their states. Bill Barr is a thug and a mob fixer. I’m sure the DOJ has better things to do than to be henchmen for the failed potus.
— Michelle (@chellelaine) April 27, 2020
Where are the tests for Covid 19?
— Karen Bennett (@KarenBeChirico) April 27, 2020
OPINION
McConnell to States: Drop Dead – GOP Leader Says No ‘Blue State Bailouts’
Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is suggesting all 50 states should drop dead, just like former President Gerald Ford infamously said to New York decades ago. The Kentucky Republican fully backed bills giving corporations large and small trillions of dollars in coronavirus bailouts, but now he’s drawing the line.
As Senate Majority Leader throughout the entire Trump administration McConnell fully backed the GOP’s trillions of dollars in tax cuts for the rich, while falsely claiming they would pay for themselves, and proclaiming the ensuing deficits were “not a Republican problem.”
McConnell, meanwhile, has done nothing to rein in this administration’s explosion in spending.
Late last year he also managed to corral “more than $1 billion worth of federal spending and tax breaks to his Kentucky constituents, just in time for Christmas and ahead of a potentially tough reelection campaign.”
But now that states are experiencing probably the largest loss of revenue since the Great Depression and are spending massive amounts to protect front line workers and the citizenry as a whole – in part thanks to the federal government refusing to provide and then out-bidding them of items like face masks and ventilators – the Republican Senate Majority Leader says the well is dry.
And to him the well is very partisan.
McConnell sat down, virtually, presumably, with right wing pundit Hugh Hewitt Wednesday morning, and the topic quickly moved to money for states.
McConnell’s answer?
No.
The 78-year old Kentucky Republican whose net worth in 2018 was estimated at over $34 million, told Hewitt governors “would love to have free money,” and said he’d like the states to declare bankruptcy – which they cannot currently do.
“I would certainly be in favor of allowing states to use the bankruptcy route,” the Republican Majority Leader said. “It’s saved some cities, and there’s no good reason for it not to be available. My guess is their first choice would be for the federal government to borrow money from future generations to send it down to them now so they don’t have to do that. That’s not something I’m going to be in favor of.”
On his Senate website, a press release calls money for states “Blue State Bailouts,” even though his own very red state is exceedingly poor: “Kentucky is ranked the second most federally dependent state in the nation.”
McConnell also told Hewitt, “I said yesterday we’re going to push the pause button here, because I think this whole business of additional assistance for state and local governments need to be thoroughly evaluated.”
And he decided to frame his answer by attacking state pensions – a topic Hewitt himself introduced for reasons unknown.
“There’s not going to be any desire on the Republican side to bail out state pensions by borrowing money from future generations,” said McConnell.
