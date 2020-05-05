‘Most Bad Ass Woman Alive’: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Heralded After Being Hospitalized With Gallbladder Condition

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized Tuesday with a “benign gallbladder condition” that led to an infection. She was treated without surgery and is “resting comfortably,” a statement from the Supreme Court reads.

Justice Ginsburg is planning on working from her hospital room Wednesday, and will hear oral arguments via teleconference, as all Justices are given the coronavirus pandemic.

New from SCOTUS: Justice Ginsburg is in the hospital with a gallbladder condition. She has undergone a successful procedure and will participate in oral arguments tomorrow morning from her hospital room pic.twitter.com/QXYByFc6Lq — Steven Mazie (@stevenmazie) May 6, 2020

At 87, Justice Ginsburg has faced colon cancer, pancreatic cancer, and late last year had cancerous nodules in her lungs removed.

She is the head of the liberal or progressive wing of the Court, is viewed as a rock star, and the “most bad ass woman alive,” according to social media users who joined together to wish her well Tuesday night.

